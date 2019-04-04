Buy local 

Bulk shopping: The SLO Natural Foods Co-op encourages shoppers to buy in bulk to save the planet—well, to help at least—in honor of Earth Day (April 22). The co-op is bulk food heaven: spices, flour, pasta, nuts, seeds, dried fruit, granola, beans, rice, honey, peanut butter, coffee, sugar—the list goes on! Bring your reusable containers into the community market for a chance to win prizes and up to $250 in gift certificates, or bring your mug for a free cup of coffee and 10 percent off bulk items from April 5 through 7 (members only). The co-op is offering new members who sign up a free Contigo spill-proof mug (until they run out) and will also be at the Earth Day event hosted at Laguna Lake Park in SLO on April 27 (the co-op is located at 2494 Victoria Ave., SLO) ... Find more than 70 different types of tomato plants at Cal Poly's annual Tomato Spectacular Plant Sale, April 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horticulture Unit near the Poly Plant Shop (building 48 on Via Carta Road off Highland Drive). Plants are $7 each with a discount given for five or more. Unique cultivars such as Kellogg's breakfast, homestead, and nature's bites will be available during the student-run project, a hands-on course offered through the Cal Poly College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences (for more information, follow Cal Poly Tomato Spectacular on Facebook and Instagram) ... On April 3, the California Strawberry Commission and the Cal Poly Strawberry Center hosted the second Strawberry Automation Summit at Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center. The summit showcased the latest advances in production automation, highlighting on-farm robotics and integration of digital technology in strawberry production agriculture. The commission recently committed $5 million to the university over five years to establish and grow the Strawberry Center and support research addressing critical issues to the industry. Δ

