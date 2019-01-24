But first, ice cream 

Keep your pajamas on and cancel that silly dentist appointment. Heck, cancel your whole damn day. It's International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day! Yes, this is actually a thing. Wake up on the sweet side of the bed and visit any of three Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Labs on Saturday, Feb. 2, starting at 9 a.m. for a special taste of the Doc's new maple bacon ice cream flavor in honor of the very real International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. I recommend you try it in a waffle cone, of course (part of a complete breakfast). Did I mention there will also be prizes for the first 50 customers? Did I mention this actually checks out as a very real holiday? Oh, America. You do have good points.

Doc Burnstein's locations include 114 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande; 860 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo; 725 E. Betteravia St., Santa Maria. For more information, go to docburnsteins.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain does not recommend mint chip with orange juice. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.