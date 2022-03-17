Buen Dia Design celebrates first anniversary and releases 50 new art prints 

In celebration of its one-year anniversary, Buen Dia Design announced the release of 50 new photographs, illustrations, and other kinds of wall art available at the studio. The studio specializes in California-inspired, eco-friendly art prints, made from 100 percent cotton paper and printed with vegetable-based inks.

The selection of newly released prints includes landscape photographs (placed in custom solid wood frames) of Montaña de Oro State Park, Morro Rock, and other local, natural areas, and San Luis Obispo-themed watercolor prints co-produced by local artist and Cal Poly student Gaby Perez, who aimed to "pay tribute to the city's history," according to press materials.

For more info on Buen Dia Design, call (805) 439-4061, visit buendiadesign.com, or email shop@buendiadesign.com. The studio is open daily, from noon to 7 p.m., and is located at 1023 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ