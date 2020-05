Now that we all have masks and gloves on I think it would be a good time to clean and disinfect that petri dish in downtown SLO called Bubble Gum Alley. It's not a selling point or a tour bus stop, it's disgusting. Make it happen. No bellyaching please. People are scared to shake hands now, but you got nasty old chewing gum festering in the middle of downtown in this heat. C'mon man, clean it up. Wash your hands. Clean that alley!!

Andrew Patterson

San Luis Obispo