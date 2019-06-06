Brownie and a movie 

I lick my fingers to Briana Dickey, who transformed the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory space in Paso Robles into my dreamy pre-movie sweet fix: Sips & Sweets. This self-taught chocolate fairy from the East Bay burbs created the Cadillac of chocolate brownies: fresh-baked, cut in half, filled with fresh-made caramel, dipped in your choice of milk or dark chocolate, and finished with a sprinkle of sea salt. "It's a hit around here," Briana said with a giggle. "I can't keep them on the shelf." Briana, who owns the cafe with her parents Debbie and John Button, redid the interior last fall with coffee house brick, shabby chic tables, and couches. Now the place next door to the Park Cinemas feels more like a warm and welcoming hangout. People wander in for the caramel apples or custom coffee drinks. They stay and play board games. My husband and I love to eat out at a nearby restaurant or bring a picnic to the square, then go to the movie theater, buy our tickets, and walk right next door to Sips & Sweets for our chocolate caramel brownies and espresso. I can never finish mine, it's so rich. So I save the rest for my morning coffee, of course.

Sips & Sweets is located at 1106 Pine St. in Paso Robles. The shop's open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Otherwise, it's open until 9 p.m. The only chocolate caramel brownie you'll ever need costs $5. Δ

New Times Contributor Beth Giuffre has a chocolate tooth. Send your favorite nibbles through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.