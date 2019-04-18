Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 18, 2019 Food & Drink » Picks

Brothy slurps 

The first sip that slipped between my lips was too salty. But as the fresh wavy noodles soaked up the broth, that flavor evened out into a sort of perfection that sang to me. Maybe I'm being a bit too dramatic about the taste, but I can't help it if that's how I feel. And as I started slurping away before one of my evening classes at Cal Poly, everyone was asking me what I got. "Menka," was my reply. "What?" was the reply back. "Ramen!" I exclaimed between slurps of noodles, pork chashu, and wood ear mushrooms (which I love). The place known as Menka Ramen on Foothill Boulevard is less than a year old, but the savory rich tonkotsu broth is almost perfect. I ordered the Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen to-go because who doesn't like a little bit of spice in their soup life? They packaged noodles et al (green onions, corn, pork, mushrooms) separate from the broth, because nobody likes soggy noodles. And I plopped it all together from the comfort of the desk I was sitting at, chopsticks at the ready. It's only my second time having ramen; a January trip to Nozaru Ramen Bar in San Diego may have actually changed my life. I still dream about the perfectly soft-boiled and seasoned egg that floated in a bright red spicy broth next to a pile of shaved green onions. And Menka's seasoned egg was up to the task with a squishy yolk and sweet salty finish.

Get your ramen on at Menka Ramen, 799 E. Foothill Blvd., suite A, in San Luis Obispo from 5 to 10 p.m.; from $11 to $15 for a bowl of something brothy. Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham is all about that soft-boiled egg. Send your favorite dishes to dine on to clanham@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Picks

  |  

More Picks »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Baking obsession: Watching The Great British Bake Off can get under your skin and into your oven Read More

  2. DIY with classes at the UC Cooperative Extension in gardening and food preservation Read More

  3. Colony Market and Deli in Atascadero holds it down with unique creations in a space crafted for community Read More

  4. Worth a drive Read More

  5. Fresh and fermented: Asian Bistro serves Japanese and Korean flavors on Higuera Street Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation