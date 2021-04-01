Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 01, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Bring back real democracy 

What about an Equal Rights Amendment for women? Well, the whole concept seems almost passé today after a big effort in the 1970s failed.

One of the obstacles to a 21st century Equal Rights Amendment is that men, especially those in positions of financial and political power, seem to be slipping backward. They like women as servants, not as equals or superiors.

But there is an even bigger obstacle. The Constitution, with all its guarantees of democratic equality, is basically only so much paper today. There are huge swaths of foundational language that have been trashed by presidents, congresses, and the courts. Today, our pretend Constitution effectively allows any political thug to do whatever he can get away with.

And you, Ms. America, don't give a damn.

Besides, how are you going to get equal pay or equal power in today's speedily declining America? Remember when Rome went from a democracy to a monarchy? That didn't help women. Rome's emperors forevermore were men.

Ladies, if you want real power, you must bring back real democracy.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Let's close down ski resorts, too Read More

  2. Fait accompli? Read More

  3. No more trucking! Read More

  4. Rethink renewables Read More

  5. The year the music died Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation