Breaking through the partisan divide 

Wow. I want to commend Democrat Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom for putting her community above partisan politics and publicly endorsing Jordan Cunningham for state Assembly.

It's not every day that a sitting elected official endorses another sitting elected official from another party, especially in the age of hyper-partisanship. But Mayor Russom seems to be able to put politics aside when it comes to doing what's right for our community and region.

Mayor Russom's endorsement of Cunningham's reelection shows that it's possible to break through the partisan divide that makes it impossible for this country to function properly. Kudos to her for showing the rest of our county's electeds how it's supposed to be done. It's a well-deserved endorsement for Cunningham.

Gabriella Clayton

Paso Robles