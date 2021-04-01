Brass Mash will play horn-driven pop, rock, and funk tunes on April 2 at Liquid Gravity 

With its open back patio, food trucks, and killer beer, Liquid Gravity is turning out to be the place to go for live music, and the band to see is Brass Mash, which plays the first Friday of every month, including this Friday, April 2, from 6 to 9 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Clair Images

PHAT AND SASSY Brass Mash continues their monthly dinner show at Liquid Gravity on April 2.

"We're playing monthly and spending a good amount of effort trying to make it a great community event," band leader and trombonist Colin Dean explained. "Of course social distancing, masks, and spaced-out seating is key! Luckily, not only is the Liquid Gravity patio spacious, but management has been great about communicating with guests regarding COVID procedures. Corazon 805 Taco truck is serving tacos on the patio, and the Liquid Gravity beers are incredible! I'm also really excited to expand our merch booth with incredible T-shirts and women's tops—it helps having some fantastic ladies in the band!"

This band is terrific, and its modus operandi is to take two popular songs and weave them together into a well-arranged horn-driven mash-up dance song.

"The band is super excited about being able to do these, albeit smaller, events," Dean added. "There was disappointment because summer of 2020 was supposed to be our biggest summer ever. We had some fantastic shows lined up and some big surprises for people. A small reminder that Brass Mash released our video album Hard Brass about 90 days before the world shut down due to COVID-19. All the videos are still up on YouTube and are a fantastic reminder of the 'before times.'"

It's easy to find the band's YouTube channel by searching their name, and the videos are killer. Still, there's nothing like seeing them live. They've got mad energy.

"Needless to say, we are getting back into it!" Dean noted. "Quarantine has afforded me time to do an insane amount of writing for the band, some major technical upgrades, and so I think our best shows are yet to come. At our last rehearsal, we spread out in an outdoor area and are sounding better than ever! I hope the COVID numbers keep moving in the right direction. I guess I'm hoping people mask up and keep it cool so that we can have these types of shows. Given the last year, I feel even these small dinner events are fragile and they could almost disappear at any time if things get suddenly worse. Here's hoping."

More music ...

Also on Friday, April 2, you can see excellent local reggae act Resination at SLO Brew Rock (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.).

"Reggae Friday at The Rock is excited to welcome back local legend Resination," announced the brewery. "Unless you've lived under a rock for the last 20 years, you know how much fun a Resi show is, and this will be no exception!"

Do you remember roller skate parties and getting down to some sweet music? Well, The SLORoll has you covered.

"We focus on free, family-friendly rolling entertainment!" said Shauna Gustuson. "We feature 805's hottest DJ Brotha C and have a few local pop-up vendors who come out to our events. We roll on the first Saturday of every month, and our mission is to bring more multi-use public spaces to SLO County. We have our work cut out for us, to say the least. We're currently jumping the hurdles to become a nonprofit to further our mission. 'Aries Astro Roll' happens this Saturday, April 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Santa Rosa Park in SLO. Expect party lights, rink vibes, and social distancing! The SLORoll is dedicated to true roller rink vibes and culture in the Central Coast."

Bliss Café (778 Higuera St., suite D) and Vince Cimo will host Silent Disco this Saturday, April 3, at 9 p.m. Masks and social distancing required.

"It's time to resurrect our arts community in a safe way," Cimo said. "Silent Disco provides the opportunity to safely distance but groove together. This silent but amazing experience will feature DJs from SubSessions, as well as numerous visual artists, delicious drinks, and good vibes all around."

A $10 headphones rental fee to cover the cost of the silent disco system is required. To reserve your spot, Venmo Cimo @vince-cimo with the message "Bliss Silent Disco."

"The Silent Disco headphone system has a long range, meaning we'll have the entire Creek and Mission area to roam in," Cimo added. "This also means we need an ID or unexpired credit card to hold as a deposit while you're dancing to ensure we get the headphones back. This is primarily an outdoors event, so please prepare for the weather!"

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Zeb Perzowski

MAGIC FINGERS Golden Hands Pony Riser is doing a weekly gig at the Amstrdm Coffee House and Piano Lounge in Paso Robles, including on Sunday, April 4.

Pianist Golden Hands Pony Riser is doing a weekly gig at Paso's Amstrdm Coffee House and Piano Lounge (725 13th St.), including this Sunday, April 4.

"I've actually got a pretty cool thing going on here," said the multi-instrumentalist and member of The Monroe, formerly known as Dr. Isapony XD. "I'm playing solo neo-classical original melodic instrumental masterpieces, all on an amazing Steinway B. This is every Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. while they do brunch. Somehow I have become the greatest, most legendary piano player ever. They're doing something special here, and also selling my vinyl box set, which is a must-have, as you know."

I do know! It's brilliant and shows the expanse of Pony Riser's talents. Check it out!

Also this Sunday, April 4, The Famous Jazz Artist series returns to Cambria's The Harmony Café (825 Main St.) with vibraphonist Charlie Shoemake, pianist Madison Scott, bassist Dylan Johnson, and drummer Darrell Voss, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cover is $20 and a minimum $10 food or beverage purchase is required. Make reservations at (805) 935-9007 or by emailing charlie@talsanmusic.com. According to Shoemake, Ms. Scott, who is blind, is an amazing pianist! Δ

