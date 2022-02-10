Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 10, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Boycotting corporations 

I applaud Russel Hodin for making the connection between economic activity and the disinformation campaigns plaguing our country—and hinting at how an economic boycott could be effective.

His latest drawing (Feb. 3) alludes to Neil Young refusing to sell his music through Spotify because Joe Rogan's podcast spews COVID-19 disinformation. I would be happy to join Neil's boycott if I could. Unfortunately, all my Delightful Doggerel is available for free on YouTube, so I need another way to participate.

Hodin's panel on Jan. 6 shows the violent insurrection at the Capitol in full fury, the sky emblazoned with corporate logos. He draws attention to the fact that numerous corporations continue to finance the campaigns of the "Sedition Caucus," and thereby help spread disinformation regarding the 2020 election.

And so my question to New Times readers: Can I join an organized boycott of these corporations? That way I could be like Neil: Have a positive impact by not doing business with people who are using disinformation to spread disease and destroy democracy.

Moe McEwen

Morro Bay

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. At-large and in charge? Read More

  2. Drilling blind Read More

  3. Dealing with antisemitism Read More

  4. Act now to save wolves Read More

  5. Stacy Korsgaden was at the insurrection Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation