Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 30, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Boston Strangler 

By
click to enlarge PROTO FEMINIST &#10;Kiera Knightly stars as tenacious journalist Loretta McLaughlin, who through sheer will breaks through the glass ceiling to cover "real" news, in Boston Strangler, streaming on Hulu. - COURTESY PHOTO BY 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS/HULU
  • Courtesy Photo By 20th Century Studios/hulu
  • PROTO FEMINIST Kiera Knightly stars as tenacious journalist Loretta McLaughlin, who through sheer will breaks through the glass ceiling to cover "real" news, in Boston Strangler, streaming on Hulu.

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Hulu

newflicks.png

Perpetually overlooked female journalist Loretta McLaughlin (Kiera Knightly) has a story on her hands. Usually given lifestyle pieces and appliance reviews, she can't seem to get any traction. But when women start turning up strangled, Loretta and her fellow reporter, Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), are given the opportunity to create coverage, and Loretta soon finds herself more involved in the story than anyone around her wants her to be.

Based on the real people behind the news coverage, the Boston Strangler is a compelling look at history and does well to honor the victims by staying true to the facts and focusing on those who helped to find justice as opposed to the killer himself.

Knightley is a great lead; she played McLaughlin with ease and nuance. The work/life balance of a 1960s housewife with a career is not easy, yet even when told to stop, McLaughlin pressed on, ultimately being the keystone in taking down the killer. Any fans of true crime will find this fictionalized reality riveting. (112-min.) ∆

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. Extrapolations is sprawling, dark look into the future of a climate changed Earth Read More

  2. SLO Symphony welcomes new executive director Read More

  3. Powerhouse soul and R&B band Thee Sinseers play the Fremont on March 24 Read More

  4. Grover Beach Community Library holds first book sale of 2023 Read More

  5. Luther: The Fallen Sun Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation