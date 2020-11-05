click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Amazon Studios

TRUMPING TRUMP Kazakh TV journalist Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) disguises himself as President Trump to crash the 2020 CPAC in the hilarious sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

What's it rated? R

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Sacha Baron Cohen is back as Borat Sagdiyev, a television journalist from a fictional version of Kazakhstan, who—mockumentary-style—interacts with unsuspecting people, essentially pranking them. It's a follow-up to the 2006 original, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America to Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, and I'm happy to report, this sequel is just as hilarious, outrageous, and politically astute as its predecessor.

We learn Borat's first film humiliated Kazakhstan, leading to Borat's imprisonment in a gulag, but 14 years later, he's freed for a special mission—to deliver Kazakh Minister of Culture Johnny the Monkey, an actual chimpanzee, to President Trump. Once he arrives in the U.S., he discovers his daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova), has stowed away in Johnny's crate. Long story short, the chimp is dead and the new plan is to gift his daughter to Vice President Mike Pence.

What makes the film so timely is its astute takedown of the worst of America, from QAnon rednecks to right wing rallies to disrupting Pence during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. It's wickedly funny and a blistering attack on contemporary conservatism. (95 min.) Δ