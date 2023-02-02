Bluesman Black Joe Lewis plays The Siren on Feb. 7 

It's hard to believe that bluesman Black Joe Lewis didn't pick up the guitar until he was 19. The ripping player was working a shift at an Austin, Texas, pawnshop, picked up a guitar, and started teaching himself how to play. He soon found himself immersed in the local Red River blues and garage band scene, eventually forming Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears in 2007.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Black Joe Lewis

DEEP BLUES Bluesman Black Joe Lewis plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at The Siren on Feb. 7.

Now with six albums to his credit, most recently The Difference Between Me & You (2018), Lewis has a growing catalog of music to draw from, not to mention a killer stage presence and some slick guitar tricks. Wait until he plays with his teeth this Tuesday, Feb. 7, at a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Shane Guerrette opens the show.

Also this week at The Siren, check out The Highwayman: A Tribute to Vintage Country Music on Friday, Feb. 3 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $17 plus fees presale at eventbrite.com). Fans of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson, this is your show.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Red Hot Tribute plays the music of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Sublime at The Siren (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $16 plus fees presale at eventbrite.com). Get your '90s on!

Next Thursday, Feb. 9, enjoy an evening of bluegrass and Americana music with Stillhouse Junkies and Head for the Hills (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 plus fees presale at eventbrite.com).

Reggae and rock at SLO Brew

Reggae icon Bob Marley's birthday is coming up on Feb. 6, which means it's time for SLO Brew Rock's annual Bob Marley Day celebration this Saturday, Feb. 4 (6 p.m.; all ages; $12 plus fees presale at ticketweb.com). True Zion starts things off, followed by Bob Marley protégé Ras Danny & The Reggae Allstars, Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters, and finally Resination.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Frankie And The Witch Fingers

WITCHY WAYS Psych rockers Frankie and The Witch Fingers play SLO Brew Rock on Feb. 5.

Also this week at SLO Brew Rock, check out Bloomington, Indiana-formed rock band Frankie and The Witch Fingers, now headquartered in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 5 (7 p.m.; all ages; $15 plus fees presale at ticketweb.com). These psych rockers rip! Check out the video for their new single, "Electricide," on YouTube, to get a taste. Monsterwatch and Pancho & The Wizards open the show.

Almost Dolly and Kenny

Almost three years ago, country music icon Kenny Rogers transitioned to the big concert hall in the sky, so the chances of a Rogers and Dolly Parton reunion are gone, but you can still experience the magic with Islands in the Stream: A Tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers at The Clark Center this Saturday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m.; $48 to $58 at clarkcenter.org). Karen Hester and Dave Karl will perform classics such as "She Believes in Me," "Tell Me That You Love Me," and their biggest hit together, "Islands in the Stream."

More music ...

The St. Olaf Choir under the baton of conductor Anton Armstrong plays the Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 2 (7 p.m.; $30 to $50 at pacslo.org). The 75-voice a cappella choir has a vast repertoire of sacred and secular choral standards, traditional hymns, spirituals, and more.

Alicia Olatuja stunned a global audience when she sang "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" during Barack Obama's second inauguration. This Friday, Feb. 3, the jazz singer, backed by a quartet, plays Cal Poly's Spanos Theatre (7:30 p.m.; $40 at calpolyarts.org).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cello On Fire

HOT STRINGS Celloist Amit Peled joins the SLO Symphony at the Performing Arts Center on Feb. 4.

The SLO Symphony presents Cello on Fire with renowned cellist Amit Peled playing Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No.1 this Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; $25 to $89 at pacslo.org). The symphony will begin with Brahms' Variations on a Theme by Haydn, also known as St. Anthony Variations, as well as Ralph Vaughn Williams' Fantasia on a Theme of Greensleeves.

The Live Oak tickets on sale now!

Neko Case! Cracker! Galactic! Acts are still being booked, but the 2023 Live Oak Music Festival lineup is already amazing! Scheduled for Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25, at El Chorro Regional Park, early bird tickets are on sale now through March 31. Last year full festival passes as well as Saturday single day tickets sold out.

"We're happy to be back," KCBX General Manager Frank Lanzone said. "I hope those who missed attending in 2022 due to tickets selling out can get their tickets early this year."

KCBX Program Director and Live Oak Artistic Director Marisa Waddell, who works closely with Todd and Korie Newman of Good Medicine Presents, said, "We're excited to present such a diverse array of talented performers across so many genres of music. We can't wait to announce even more artists soon."

Don't miss out! ∆

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.