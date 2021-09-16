Got a News Tip?
September 16, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Blood Red Sky 

By
VAMPIRE MOM Nadja (Peri Baumeister), a vampire seeking a cure to her affliction, is forced to embrace her bloodsucking nature to protect her son, in Blood Red Sky, an entertaining German vampire/hijacking/heist flick screening on Netflix.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix And Rat Pack Filmproduktions
  • VAMPIRE MOM Nadja (Peri Baumeister), a vampire seeking a cure to her affliction, is forced to embrace her bloodsucking nature to protect her son, in Blood Red Sky, an entertaining German vampire/hijacking/heist flick screening on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

newflicks.png

If you're hungry for a new vampire flick, this lurid high-concept thriller from Germany will satiate your appetite for blood. Directed and co-written by Peter Thorwarth, it mixes the vampire, hijacking, and heist genres into a neat little mash-up with enough twists, thrills, and kills to keep you interested.

Nadja (Peri Baumeister) has a mysterious illness, so she and her son, Elias (Carl Anton Koch), are taking a nighttime transatlantic flight from Europe to New York to see a specialist. Midway through the flight, however, a team of hijackers commandeers the jetliner, trying to make it seem like Islamic terrorists are at work, but they're really there to remove something from the plane.

One hijacker in particular, Eightball (a scenery chewing Alexander Scheer, who's a joy to watch), is a real psychopath, and soon Nadja must reveal her secret identity as a bloodsucking vampire to try to save her son and the other passengers. Things don't go exactly as planned.

You think Snakes on a Plane (2006) can wreak havoc? Try a plane full of mother*@#%ing vampires! (121 min.) Δ

