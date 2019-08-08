Block parties are making a comeback! More than 20 participating businesses will be in on the first ever Tin City Block Party, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 11. A $60 weekend tasting pass includes wine, cider, beer, and spirit tastings with the makers. Foodies can also enjoy samples of Tin City's most delectable eats from ETTO, Olivas de Oro, and Tin Canteen. Kids, families, and dogs are welcome. Participants include Aaron Wines, Barrelhouse Brewing, Negranti Creamery, and Union Sacre, so get your tickets at eventbrite already! ... Bubbly days are the best. Why not spend the afternoon having lunch and champagne? Somm's Kitchen, 849 13th St., Paso, will be hosting a special lunch with the winemaker and owner of Top Winery on Aug. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Three champagnes will be paired with a five-course lunch. Tickets are $85 at exploretock.com ... Now try to say olallieberry 10 times fast. Fantastic! You can bring your talents to the Cambria Olallieberry Festival on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cambria Historical Society, 767 Main St., Cambria. Here's your chance to sample olallieberry delicacies alongside more food, drinks, music, and craft shopping (cambriaolallieberryfestival.com) ... The Rhones on the Range Barbecue is coming up Aug. 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Thacher Winery, 8355 Vineyard Drive, Paso. The annual event features more than 20 Paso Robles Rhone-style wines paired with artisan cheeses from Vivant Fine Cheese and a gourmet barbecue dinner prepared by chef Jeffry Scott. Tickets are $65, available at rhonesonrange2019.bpt.me. Δ

