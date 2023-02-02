click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Apple Studios

BAND TOGETHER Desperate survivors of a zombie outbreak—(left to right) Sun (Christine Lee), Rose (Jamie King), and Spears (Justin Chu Cary)—fight off both zombies and murderous humans, in Black Summer, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2019-2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

Seems like we can't get enough zombies! I started watching the new HBO series The Last of Us, and after a couple "meh" episodes, in the third it's getting good. While looking for something similar to watch as I await the long week until the next episode, I stumbled across Black Summer, another zombie series that's a prequel to Syfy's Z Nation (2014-18).

I'm enjoying Black Summer more than the first two episodes of The Last of Us. Black Summer is set in the early days of a zombie apocalypse, and it's intense from the start. The characters we meet don't yet know what's happening. The military is evacuating civilians to a sports stadium, but they're quick to break families apart and brutally leave people behind.

Survivors such as Rose (Jaime King), Spears (Justin Chu Cary), Sun (Christine Lee), Lance (Kelsey Flower), and William (Sal Velez Jr.) are desperate to get to the stadium and what they hope is safety, but they must go through zoombies (fast zombies) as well as remorseless marauders who've turned on other survivors. Characters' stories cleverly chronologically overlap in this gripping drama. (16 approximately 40-min. episodes) ∆