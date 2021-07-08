Black Rabbit Studio welcomes guest instructor Majida Fazal for A Joyful Henna Workshop 

Black Rabbit Studio in San Luis Obispo hosts A Joyful Henna Workshop on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. Guest instructor and local artist Majida Fazal will discuss the origins of henna during this introductory class, before guiding participants in completing a beginner-friendly henna project. Admission to the workshop is $40, which includes all materials needed to complete the project.

To find out more about A Joyful Henna Project and other upcoming workshops held at Black Rabbit Studio, call (805) 550-2181 or visit blackrabbitstudioslo.com. The studio is located at 1154 Mill St., San Luis Obispo. Δ