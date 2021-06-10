Black Rabbit Studio in SLO hosts upcoming in-person workshop, Paint Your Pet 

On Saturday, June 19, Black Rabbit Studio in San Luis Obispo will host an acrylic painting workshop, Paint Your Pet, led by artist and art instructor Jamie Dietze, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants of this in-person event will complete their own portrait of a favorite animal or pet. Admission to the class is $40, which includes all materials needed to complete the painting.

To find out more about Paint Your Pet and other upcoming workshops hosted by Black Rabbit Studio, call (805) 550-2181 or visit blackrabbitstudioslo.com. The studio is located at 1154 Mill St., San Luis Obispo. Δ