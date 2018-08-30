Birds and binoculars at SLO Botanical Garden 

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden (SLOBG) is offering its Fall Audubon Bird Walk on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. This educational walk takes participants through the botanical garden, El Chorro Regional Park, Dairy Creek, and the Bluebird Trail. The entire trip will be approximately 1-mile long and walked at a leisurely pace with breaks for bird watching.

The event is $5 for SLOBG members and $10 for non-members. Participants can expect to see dozens of species including the white-tailed kite and red-shouldered hawk. Loaner binoculars will be available, but guests are encouraged to bring their own. Call (805) 541-1400 or visit slobg.org to find out more. Δ