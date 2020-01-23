Bikes should be taxed like cars are 

The city of SLO has put out a vision statement on its website that states, "As a bicycle-friendly community, the city of SLO is leaving a positive footprint on the environment by encouraging commuters to shift from motor vehicles to bicycles, reducing the number of vehicle trips and miles traveled in the community, reducing traffic congestion, and improving air quality."

What this clearly means is that bicycles are no longer considered just a sport but a mode of transportation similar to what a car is. Cars are taxed to help maintain the roads. Bikes use the roads, and special bike lanes have been created costing millions of dollars. It is time for the SLO County Board of Supervisors to declare a substantial flat annual tax on all bikes so this mode of transpiration can pay for its fair share of roads and public services.

Philip Mordaunt

SLO