A collection of scenic paintings by Hilda Kilpatrick-Freyre is currently on display in the artist's new solo exhibit at Big Sky Cafe in San Luis Obispo. The show is scheduled to run through mid-February.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Hilda Kilpatrick-Freyre

Kilpatrick-Freyre is an impressionist painter who specializes in capturing nature scenes. To find out more about Kilpatrick-Freyre's exhibit, call the Big Sky Cafe at (805) 545-5401 or visit bigskycafe.com. The cafe is located at 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ