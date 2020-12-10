Big Sky Cafe showcases artist Jordan Quintero with new exhibit, Coast Ranges 

Local artist and designer Jordan Quintero is currently showcasing some of his most recent artworks as part of a new solo exhibit at Big Sky Cafe in San Luis Obispo, Coast Ranges, which is scheduled to remain on display through Thursday, Dec. 31.

This exhibition highlights some of Quintero's oil landscapes, painted on handcrafted, wooden panels. Admission to view the exhibit is free. Call (805) 545-5401 or visit jordanquintero.com to find out more about Coast Ranges. Big Sky Cafe is located at 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ