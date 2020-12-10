Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 10, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Big Sky Cafe showcases artist Jordan Quintero with new exhibit, Coast Ranges 

By

Local artist and designer Jordan Quintero is currently showcasing some of his most recent artworks as part of a new solo exhibit at Big Sky Cafe in San Luis Obispo, Coast Ranges, which is scheduled to remain on display through Thursday, Dec. 31.

This exhibition highlights some of Quintero's oil landscapes, painted on handcrafted, wooden panels. Admission to view the exhibit is free. Call (805) 545-5401 or visit jordanquintero.com to find out more about Coast Ranges. Big Sky Cafe is located at 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Discover Los Osos resident Chris Mariscal's DIY gem Trial & Error & Error Read More

  2. The Queen's Gambit makes chess exciting and genius lamentable Read More

  3. Point San Luis Lighthouse to offer virtual tours through December Read More

  4. Upcoming studio event showcases glass art by Los Osos artist Rod Baker and other glassblowers Read More

  5. Julie and the Phantoms Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation