May 21, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Big Mouth 

By

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2017-present

Where's it showing? Netflix

HORRORMONES Seventh grade besties Nick Birch (voiced by Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (voiced by John Mulaney) work through their feelings of insecurity and their near-constant need to masturbate in Netflix's animated series Big Mouth.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Danger Goldberg Productions
  • HORRORMONES Seventh grade besties Nick Birch (voiced by Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (voiced by John Mulaney) work through their feelings of insecurity and their near-constant need to masturbate in Netflix's animated series Big Mouth.

In Big Mouth, some seventh-grade friends struggle through puberty and its subsequent hormonal complications as they navigate adolescence. The leads are besties Nick Birch (voiced by Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (voiced by John Mulaney), who work through their feelings of insecurity and their near-constant need to masturbate, driven by their shoulder-angel-style hormone monsters.

Throughout the series, they get advice from everyone from Duke Ellington, the Statue of Liberty (with a French accent, of course), and a pillow capable of getting pregnant. It's a deep dive into the puerile nature of middle school, and with episode titles like "Ejaculation," "Everybody Bleeds," "Am I Gay?" "Girls are Horny Too," and "Requiem for a Wet Dream," you can imagine what to expect.

It's surprisingly insightful and will remind viewers of their own coming-of-age travails, but it's also filled with gross-out body humor, so if that stuff offends you, steer clear!(30 min. episodes) Δ

