January 03, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Big heart, big hunger 

By

Where's the beef? Andrew Prater of SLO is a new junior member of the American Angus Association (aka, the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members). Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs, and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events. Congrats, Andrew! ... All last month, Firestone Walker's taproom in Paso Robles served pints benefiting a very special cause. Helus Lager, a beer named for Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus who was killed in the line of duty during the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks in November, was sold with $1 of every pint going to Helus' family. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is only happy when it rains. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

