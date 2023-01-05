click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Item 7 And Wishing Tree Productions

STRANGE BEDFELLOWS Lucy (Aubrey Plaza) must convince famed but notoriously cranky author Harris Shaw (Michael Caine) to release one more novel, in the dramedy Best Sellers, rentable on streaming platforms.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Rent on Amazon Prime, Redbox, Vudu, and Apple TV

Lucy (Aubrey Plaza) inherited her book publication business from her father, whose skillful editing and salesman smarts led to Harris Shaw's (Michael Caine) hit novel way long ago. Unfortunately, the world of publishing has changed and Lucy can't seem to produce a hit—in fact, she is faced with selling off the company to slimy guy Jack Sinclair (Scott Speedman). Cue harebrained scheme to save her business by digging out Shaw's old contract with her father—a contract that requires another manuscript from the aging hermit.

He's gruff and unhelpful and totally not interested in helping Lucy out. However, the two end up out on the road on a book tour together. While Lucy tries everything from booking bars to selling merch to make money, Harris causes trouble and gets drunk. Caine is terrific here—a roguish malcontent hiding a heart of gold.

The two are meant to be in each other's lives, and soon a reluctant friendship forms between the two as they work to make Shaw's newest book a hit. Sweet and funny, if Best Sellers comes across your streaming service, it's worth a rental to watch at home. (102 min.)