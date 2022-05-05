Best of SLO County 2022: Getting Goods 

Best Grocery Store

California Fresh Market

555 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach771 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO

(805) 250-1425

socialmedia@californiafreshmarket.com

californiafreshmarket.com

@californiafreshmarkets

facebook.com/CaliforniaFreshMarkets

Best Farmer's Market

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Higuera Street, SLO

(805) 541-0286

farmers@downtownslo.com

downtownslo.com

@downtownslofarmersmarket

Best Natural Food Store

SLO Food Co-Op

2494 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 544-7928

marketing@slofood.coop

slofood.coop

@slofoodcoop

facebook.com/SLOFoodCoop

Best Antique Shop

Reminisce Antiques

1344 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 239-1001

@reminisceantiques

facebook.com/1344pinesstreet

Best Thrift Store

Fred & Betty's Thrift Store

532 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 593-0255

fredandbettys@sloclassical.org

fredandbettys.org

@fredandbettys

facebook.com/Fred-and-Bettys-450446985068476

As an avid thrifter, I've personally vetted nearly every shop in town, and I always find myself going back to Fred & Betty's. The store is clean and organized, the prices are clear and reasonable, and there are thrift gems galore—the thrifting trifecta! Some of my favorite pieces I've snagged at the Higuera Street shop include a set of jade green glass plates, vintage sunglasses, and a brand new pair of Saucony wool sneakers, which just goes to show the range of items you can score at Fred & Betty's. Plus, you can feel good while you shop, because all proceeds benefit SLO Classical Academy. Yay education!

—Malea Martin

Best Consignment Shop

Finders Keepers Consignment

1124 Garden St., SLO

(805) 545-9879

slofinderskeepers@gmail.com

finderskeepersconsignment1.com

@findersboutiqueslo

facebook.com/finders.k.consignment

Best Home Furnishings Store

Habitat Home & Garden

777 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 541-4275

contact@habitathomeandgarden.com

habitathomeandgarden.com

@habitathomeandgarden

facebook.com/HabitatHomeandGarden

Best Mattress Store

Christian's Mattress Xpress

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles

info@christiansmattress.com

christiansmattress.com

@christiansmattressca

facebook.com/christiansmattress

Best Solar Company

Sunrun

810 Fiero Lane, SLO

(833) 324-5886

sunrun.com

@sunrunsolar

facebook.com/sunrun

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

ACE IS THE PLACE You can get anything at Miner's Ace Hardware. Tomato plants, a coffee maker, canning supplies, tools, wood, a Yeti cooler, outdoor furniture—anything. Maybe that's why Miner's consistently wins Best Hardware Store year after year. And this year it won Best Nursery/Garden Store, too.

Best Hardware Store

Miner's Ace Hardware

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Nipomo

minershardware.com

@acehardware

facebook.com/Minershardware

Best Hardware Store, Best Nursery/Garden Store

Miner's Ace Hardware

Need a new house plant? A hyper-specific type of screw? Some ant traps? Look no further than Miner's Ace Hardware. With locations sprinkled throughout SLO County (Nipomo, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Los Osos, Morro Bay, and Atascadero), the friendly staff at Miner's are eager to help you find the missing piece to your latest home improvement project. Personally, my favorite part of the store is the plant department, featuring a wide selection of healthy house plants like monsteras, fiddle leaf figs, and snake plants. Miner's has been in the community for more than 65 years now, and its superb customer service, fair prices, and wide selection show why it's a clear winner.

—Malea Martin

Best Used Car Dealer

McCarthy's

777 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-1900

info@mccarthywholesale.com

mccarthyslo.com

facebook.com/mccarthywholesale

Best New Car Dealer

Sunset Honda

12250 Los Osos Valley Road, SLO

(805) 876-9285

info@sunsethonda.com

sunsethonda.com

@sunsethonda

facebook.com/sunsethonda

Best RV Dealer

Sky River RV

Paso Robles, Atascadero, Pismo Beach

sales@skyriverrv.com

skyriverrv.com

@skyriverrv

facebook.com/SkyRiverRV

Best Car Wash

Quiky Car Wash

SLO, Atascadero

(805) 597-8698

info@quikycarwash.com

quikycarwash.com

@quiky_car_wash

facebook.com/QuikyCarWash

Best Tire Store

The Tire Store

252 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-9259

tirestoreslo.com

facebook.com/pages/The-Tire-Store/155138064523441

Best Oil Change

Rizzoli's Automotive

2584 Victoria Ave., SLO

702 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 215-1793

rizzolisautomotive.com

@rizzolisautomotiveinc

facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO

Best Auto Detailer

West Coast Detailing

723 Woodbridge St., SLO

(805) 543-9274

westcoastdetailslo@gmail.com

westcoastdetailslo.com

facebook.com/WestCoastDetailingSLO

Best Flower Shop

Open Air Flowers

1055 Osos St., SLO

(805) 541-1417

openairflowers@gmail.com

openairflowersslo.com

@openairflowers

facebook.com/openairflowersslo

Best Nursery/Garden Store

Miner's Ace Hardware

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Nipomo

minershardware.com

@acehardware

facebook.com/Minershardware

Best Place for Landscape Products

Central Coast Landscape Products

445 Prado Road, SLO

(805) 595-3478

sales@cclandscapeproducts.com

cclandscapeproducts.com

facebook.com/centralcoastlandscapeproducts

Best Eyewear Store

Urban Optics

1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO

(805) 543-5200

info@urbanoptics.com

urbanoptics.com

@urbanopticsslo

facebook.com/UrbanOptics

Best Jewelry Store

Baxter Moerman

1128 Garden St., SLO

(805) 801-9117

info@baxtermoerman.com

baxtermoerman.com

@baxtermoerman

facebook.com/baxtermoerman

Best Shoe Store

Mike's Shoes

487 Madonna Road, No. 3, SLO

(805) 547-9593

mikesshoessanluisobispo.com

@mikesshoesslo

facebook.com/MikesShoes

Best Men's Clothing Store

Patrick James

641 Higuera St., suite 100, SLO

(805) 549-9593

customercare@patrickjames.com

patrickjames.com

@shoppatrickjames

facebook.com/shoppatrickjames

Best Women's Clothing Store

Ambiance

737 Higuera St., SLO

1301 Park St., Paso Robles

(805) 540-3380

info@shopambiance.com

shopambiance.com

@ambianceslo

facebook.com/AmbianceBoutiques

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

ALL NATURAL Alexander and Jacqueline Blom took over Downtown SLO's EcoBambino in February. Selling all natural, eco-friendly items for children, the store is a hit with locals who voted EcoBambino Best Children's Clothing Store.

Best Children's Clothing Store

EcoBambino

863 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 540-7222

info@shopecobambino.com

shopecobambino.com

@ecobambino

facebook.com/ecobambino

Best Computer Repair Shop

Ben's Computer Outlet

983 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 489-0222

Best Toy Store

Tom's Toys

682 Higuera Street, SLO

(805) 541-2896

tomstoystore.com

facebook.com/slotoms

Best Pet Groomer

The Golden Paw

2314 Broad St., SLO

8135 Morro Road, Atascadero

(805) 543-8930

thegoldenpawslo@gmail.com

facebook.com/The-Golden-Paw-SLO-125252204246332

Best Pet Supply Store

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Arroyo Grande, SLO, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Los Osos, Nipomo

(805) 489-9243

info@lemospet.com

lemospet.com

@lemospet805

facebook.com/lemospet805

Best Pet Sitter or Boarding

Thousand Hills Pet Resort

173 Buckley Road, SLO

(805) 250-4491

thpr@thousandhillspetresort.com

thousandhillspetresort.com

@thousandhillspetresort

facebook.com/thousandhillspetresort