Best of SLO County 2021: Getting Goods 

Best Grocery Store

California Fresh Market

555 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach

771 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO

(805) 250-1425

socialmedia@californiafreshmarket.com

californiafreshmarket.com

@californiafreshmarkets

facebook.com/CaliforniaFreshMarkets

Best Farmers' Market

SLO Downtown Farmers' Market

Higuera Street, SLO

(805) 541-0286

farmers@downtownslo.com

downtownslo.com

@downtownslofarmersmarket

San Luis Obispo County's favorite weekly farmers' market is finally back after disappearing for more than a year—and thank God! The community sorely missed this Thursday night fixture on Higuera Street during the pandemic, but we obviously didn't forget it: Voters awarded it Best Community Event and Best Farmers' Market this year. With typically bustling crowds of between 5,000 and 14,000 people each week, this flagship market features dozens of vendors selling anything from fresh-picked local produce, to fresh-off-the-grill tri-tip. While the market is indeed back from its hiatus, it'll be a bit longer until it rocks like it did before. We'll try to stay patient!

—Peter Johnson

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

COMMUNITY-OWNED Kit Sanders strolls through the produce section at the Best Natural Food Store around, the SLO Food Co-op, where you can find organic local produce; grab 'n' go meals; herbs; bulk grains, nuts, and treats; organic natural meats; and more.

Best Natural Food Store

SLO Food Co-op

2494 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 544-7928

marketing@slofood.coop

slofood.coop

@slofoodcoop

facebook.com/SLOFoodCoop

When it comes to practicing what you preach, the SLO Food Co-op sets the gold standard. This community-owned grocery store off Broad Street talks a big game about healthy and sustainable foods, and it's more than lived up to it for nearly 50 years. The co-op always has its shelves well stocked with organic (and practical) grocery items, from produce, to bulk items, to herbs and teas; its list of locally sourced products is dizzyingly long; and, of course, a huge perk of the co-op is the delightful, wholesome shopping experience. Smiles and friendly interactions are a guarantee!

—Peter Johnson

Best Antique Shop

Reminisce Antiques

1344 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 239-1001

@reminisceantiques

facebook.com/1344pinesstreet

Best Thrift Store

Fred & Betty's Thrift Store

532 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 593-0255

fredandbettys@sloclassical.org

fredandbettys.org

@fredandbettys

facebook.com/Fred-and-Bettys-450446985068476

Best Consignment Shop

Finders Keepers

1124 Garden St., SLO

(805) 545-9879

slofinderskeepers@gmail.com

finderskeepersconsignment1.com

@findersboutiqueslo

facebook.com/finders.k.consignment

Best Home Furnishings Store

Habitat Home & Garden

777 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 541-4275

contact@habitathomeandgarden.com

habitathomeandgarden.com

@habitathomeandgarden

facebook.com/HabitatHomeandGarden

Best Mattress Store

Christian's Mattress Xpress

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles

info@christiansmattress.com

christiansmattress.com

@christiansmattressca

facebook.com/christiansmattress

Best Solar Company

Sunrun

810 Fiero Lane, SLO

(833) 324-5886

sunrun.com

@sunrunsolar

facebook.com/sunrun

Best Hardware Store

Miner's Ace Hardware

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Nipomo

minershardware.com

@acehardware

facebook.com/Minershardware

Best Used Car Dealer

McCarthy's

777 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-1900

info@mccarthywholesale.com

mccarthyslo.com

facebook.com/mccarthywholesale

Best New Car Dealer

Sunset Honda

12250 Los Osos Valley Road, SLO

(805) 876-9285

info@sunsethonda.com

sunsethonda.com

@sunsethonda

facebook.com/sunsethonda

Best Car Wash

Quiky Car Wash

SLO, Atascadero

(805) 597-8698

info@quickycarwash.com

quikycarwash.com

@quiky_car_wash

facebook.com/QuikyCarWash

Best Tire Store

The Tire Store

252 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-9259

tirestoreslo.com

facebook.com/pages/The-Tire-Store/155138064523441

Best Oil Change

Jiffy Lube

110 Higuera St., SLO

200 Oak Hill Road, Paso Robles

(805) 544-6698

jiffylube.com

facebook.com/jiffylube

Best Smog Check

Dave's Automotive

847 Ricardo Court, SLO

(805) 543-3366

Best Auto Detailer

West Coast Detailing

723 Woodbridge St., SLO

(805) 543-9274

westcoastdetailslo@gmail.com

westcoastdetailslo.com

facebook.com/WestCoastDetailingSLO

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

DOWNTOWN FLORA Open Air Flowers has brightened up Osos Street for years with its selection of buds and petals that spill out onto the sidewalk. Owner Leslie Weber holds up a collection of orchids from the display at the Best Flower Shop in the county.

Best Flower Shop

Open Air Flowers

1055 Osos St., SLO

(805) 541-1417

openairflowers@gmail.com

openairflowersslo.com

@openairflowers

facebook.com/openairflowersslo

Best Nursery/Garden Store

Best Place for Landscape Products

Central Coast Landscape Products

445 Prado Road, SLO

(805) 595-3478

sales@cclandscapeproducts.com

cclandscapeproducts.com

facebook.com/centralcoastlandscapeproducts

Best Eyewear Store

Urban Optics

1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO

(805) 543-5200

info@urbanoptics.com

urbanoptics.com

@urbanopticsslo

facebook.com/UrbanOptics

Best Jewelry Store

Baxter Moerman

1128 Garden St., SLO

(805) 801-9117

info@baxtermoerman.com

baxtermoerman.com

@baxtermoerman

facebook.com/baxtermoerman

Best Shoe Store

Mike's Shoes

487 Madonna Road, No. 3, SLO

(805) 547-9593

mikesshoessanluisobispo.com

@mikesshoesslo

facebook.com/MikesShoes

Best Men's Clothing Store

Patrick James

641 Higuera St., suite 100, SLO

(805) 549-9593

customercare@patrickjames.com

patrickjames.com

@shoppatrickjames

facebook.com/shoppatrickjames

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

STYLE AND FLAIR Samantha Stauch can help you find the perfect fit with a little bit of panache at the Best Women's Clothing Store, Ambiance Boutique on Higuera Street in downtown SLO.

Best Women's Clothing Store

Ambiance Boutique

737 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 540-3380

info@shopambiance.com

shopambiance.com

@ambianceslo

facebook.com/AmbianceBoutiques

Best Computer Shop

AllTech Computers

917 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-1169

info@alltechslo.com

alltechslo.com

@alltechslo

facebook.com/alltechcomputersag

Best Toy Store

Tom's Toys

487 Madonna Road, No. 3, SLO

(805) 547-9593

mikesshoessanluisobispo.com

@mikesshoesslo

facebook.com/MikesShoes

Best Pet Groomer

The Golden Paw

2314 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-8930

thegoldenpawslo@gmail.com

facebook.com/The-Golden-Paw-SLO-125252204246332

Best Pet Supply Store

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Arroyo Grande, SLO, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Los Osos, Nipomo

(805) 489-9243

info@lemospet.com

lemospet.com

@lemospet805

facebook.com/lemospet805

Best Pet Sitter or Boarding

Thousand Hills Pet Resort

173 Buckley Road, SLO

(805) 250-4491

thpr@thousandhillspetresort.com

thousandhillspetresort.com

@thousandhillspetresort

facebook.com/thousandhillspetresort