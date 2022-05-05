Got a News Tip?
Best of SLO

Best of SLO County 2022: Lifestyle 

Best Hair Salon

nt_bestoflogo_2022.png

Indie Salon

1231 E. Grand Ave., suite 103, Arroyo Grande

(805) 202-8992

indiesalon@mail.com

indie-salon.com

@indie.salon

facebook.com/Indiesaloninc

Best Barber Shop

The Ritual

787 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 596-0360

theritual805@gmail.com

theritual805.com

@theritual805

facebook.com/TheRitual805

Best Nail Salon

@Nails

1519 Froom Ranch Way, SLO964 Foothill Blvd. SLO

(805) 543-2268

business@atnails.com

atnails.com

facebook.com/nailsalons

Best Lash Bar

Aloha Lash Girl

695 Price St., Pismo Beach

(808) 640-3262

lashes@alohalashgirl.com

facebook.com/alohalashgirl

@alohalashgirl

click to enlarge GLOW UP Beauty Poet owners Michelle Johnson (right) and her daughter, Monet Bender, have all the products to make your face shine in all the right ways at the Best Place for Skin Care in SLO County. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • GLOW UP Beauty Poet owners Michelle Johnson (right) and her daughter, Monet Bender, have all the products to make your face shine in all the right ways at the Best Place for Skin Care in SLO County.

Best Place for Skin Care

Beauty Poet

1920 Broad St., SLO

(805) 439-4114

beautypoet1920@gmail.com

thebeautypoet.com

@thebeautypoet

facebook.com/thebeautypoet

Best Place to Get Waxed

The Cheeky Parlor

2040 Parker St., SLO

(805) 457-5814

hello@thecheekyparlor.com

thecheekyparlor.com

@thecheekyparlor

facebook.com/cheekyparlor

Best Place to Get a Massage

Spa at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

1215 Avila Beach Drive, SLO

(805) 595-7302

info@smsr.com

sycamoresprings.com

@sycamoresprings

facebook.com/sycamoremineralsprings

click to enlarge GET FIT Brian Peffly (left) works with trainer John Hornbuckle at Kennedy Club Fitness in SLO. Kennedy won Best Health Club/Gym in this year's annual readers poll. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • GET FIT Brian Peffly (left) works with trainer John Hornbuckle at Kennedy Club Fitness in SLO. Kennedy won Best Health Club/Gym in this year's annual readers poll.

Best Health Club/Gym

Kennedy Club Fitness

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO

sloservice@kennedyclubs.com

kennedyclubs.com

@kennedyclubfitness

Best Yoga Studio

Spark Yoga

977 E. Foothill Blvd., suite 111, SLO1289 Laurel Lane, SLO

(805) 439-1848

hello@smileatspark.com

smileatspark.com

@sparkyogaslo

facebook.com/smileatspark

Best Martial Arts Studio

Paragon Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

SLO, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles

(805) 305-7512

paragonslo@sbcglobal.net

paragonbjjslo.com

Best Alternative Healer

Dr. Zoe Wells Naturopathic Medicine

2 James Way, suite 107-B, Pismo Beach

(805) 295-6718

drzoefrontdesk@gmail.com

drzoe.com

@drzoewells

facebook.com/DrZoeWells

Best Life Coach

Brittany Couch

SLO

(805) 234-5421

me@brittanycouch.com

brittanycouch.com

@thebrittanycouch

Best Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Wally Hosn

1250 Peach St., suite D, SLO

(805) 541-0330

office@drhosn.com

iloveplasticsurgery.com

@drwallyhosn

facebook.com/drwallyhosn

Best Lasik Surgery

Pacific Eye

SLO, Pismo Beach, Paso Robles

(805) 545-8100

marketing@paceyemd.com

paceyemd.com

@paceyemd

facebook.com/PacEyeMD

Best Place to Buy CBD

Megan's Organic Market

280 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 592-1420

hello@megansslo.com

megansorganicmarket.com

@sayhighmom

facebook.com/SayHighMOM/

Best Budtender

Mike Johnson

Best Cannabis Delivery Service

The Source SLO

Nipomo, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Avila Beach, SLO, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles

(805) 550-5092

contact@thesourceslo.com

thesourceslo.com

facebook.com/TheSourceSLO

Best Smoke Shop

Wild Side Smoke Shop

871 Santa Rosa St., SLO637 Spring St., Paso Robles

(805) 547-1022

@slowildside

