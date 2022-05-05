Best Of SLO 2022

Best of SLO County 2022: Lifestyle

Best Hair Salon Indie Salon 1231 E. Grand Ave., suite 103, Arroyo Grande (805) 202-8992 indiesalon@mail.com indie-salon.com @indie.salon facebook.com/Indiesaloninc Best Barber Shop The Ritual 787 Higuera St., SLO (805) 596-0360 theritual805@gmail.com theritual805.com @theritual805 facebook.com/TheRitual805 Best Nail Salon @Nails 1519 Froom Ranch Way, SLO964 Foothill Blvd. SLO (805) 543-2268 business@atnails.com atnails.com facebook.com/nailsalons Best Lash Bar Aloha Lash Girl 695 Price St., Pismo Beach (808) 640-3262 lashes@alohalashgirl.com facebook.com/alohalashgirl @alohalashgirl click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

GLOW UP Beauty Poet owners Michelle Johnson (right) and her daughter, Monet Bender, have all the products to make your face shine in all the right ways at the Best Place for Skin Care in SLO County. Best Place for Skin Care Beauty Poet 1920 Broad St., SLO (805) 439-4114 beautypoet1920@gmail.com thebeautypoet.com @thebeautypoet facebook.com/thebeautypoet Best Place to Get Waxed The Cheeky Parlor 2040 Parker St., SLO (805) 457-5814 hello@thecheekyparlor.com thecheekyparlor.com @thecheekyparlor facebook.com/cheekyparlor Best Place to Get a Massage Spa at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort 1215 Avila Beach Drive, SLO (805) 595-7302 info@smsr.com sycamoresprings.com @sycamoresprings facebook.com/sycamoremineralsprings click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

GET FIT Brian Peffly (left) works with trainer John Hornbuckle at Kennedy Club Fitness in SLO. Kennedy won Best Health Club/Gym in this year's annual readers poll. Best Health Club/Gym Kennedy Club Fitness Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO sloservice@kennedyclubs.com kennedyclubs.com @kennedyclubfitness facebook.com/KennedyClubFitness/ Best Yoga Studio Spark Yoga 977 E. Foothill Blvd., suite 111, SLO1289 Laurel Lane, SLO (805) 439-1848 hello@smileatspark.com smileatspark.com @sparkyogaslo facebook.com/smileatspark Best Martial Arts Studio Paragon Brazilian Jiu Jitsu SLO, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles (805) 305-7512 paragonslo@sbcglobal.net paragonbjjslo.com Best Alternative Healer Dr. Zoe Wells Naturopathic Medicine 2 James Way, suite 107-B, Pismo Beach (805) 295-6718 drzoefrontdesk@gmail.com drzoe.com @drzoewells facebook.com/DrZoeWells Best Life Coach Brittany Couch SLO (805) 234-5421 me@brittanycouch.com brittanycouch.com @thebrittanycouch Best Plastic Surgeon Dr. Wally Hosn 1250 Peach St., suite D, SLO (805) 541-0330 office@drhosn.com iloveplasticsurgery.com @drwallyhosn facebook.com/drwallyhosn Best Lasik Surgery Pacific Eye SLO, Pismo Beach, Paso Robles (805) 545-8100 marketing@paceyemd.com paceyemd.com @paceyemd facebook.com/PacEyeMD Best Place to Buy CBD Megan's Organic Market 280 Higuera St., SLO (805) 592-1420 hello@megansslo.com megansorganicmarket.com @sayhighmom facebook.com/SayHighMOM/ Best Cannabis Dispensary Megan's Organic Market 280 Higuera St., SLO (805) 592-1420 hello@megansslo.com megansorganicmarket.com @sayhighmom facebook.com/SayHighMOM/ Best Budtender Mike Johnson Best Cannabis Delivery Service The Source SLO Nipomo, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Avila Beach, SLO, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles (805) 550-5092 contact@thesourceslo.com thesourceslo.com facebook.com/TheSourceSLO Best Smoke Shop Wild Side Smoke Shop 871 Santa Rosa St., SLO637 Spring St., Paso Robles (805) 547-1022 @slowildside