Do you have any marshmallows handy? Because I've got graham crackers, chocolate, a fire pit, and a campfire story about the best places to eat, drink, shop, and get health care, get home care, and get outside. Pull up a camp chair for this truthful tale about who our readers voted for in our annual Best of San Luis Obispo County readers poll. The winners are in, and we're ready to share.

—Camillia Lanham