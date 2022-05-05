Got a News Tip?
Best of SLO

Best of SLO County 2022: Getting Hitched 

Best Wedding Venue

nt_bestoflogo_2022.png

The Cliffs Hotel and Spa

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-5000

info@cliffshotelandspa.com

cliffshotelandspa.com

@thecliffshotelandspa

facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa

Best Wedding Planner

Anna Fergus (The Cliffs)

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-5000

info@cliffshotelandspa.com

cliffshotelandspa.com

@thecliffshotelandspa

facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa

RAZZLE DAZZLE Baxter Moerman Jewelry sells handcrafted jewelry made with ethically sourced gemstones and recycled metals, which is why the store is more than just the Best Place to Buy a Wedding Ring in SLO County. It's the Best Jewelry Store, too, something (left to right) Matthew Baxter, Matt Moerman, Tony Escobedo, and Libby Fox don't mind celebrating.
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • RAZZLE DAZZLE Baxter Moerman Jewelry sells handcrafted jewelry made with ethically sourced gemstones and recycled metals, which is why the store is more than just the Best Place to Buy a Wedding Ring in SLO County. It's the Best Jewelry Store, too, something (left to right) Matthew Baxter, Matt Moerman, Tony Escobedo, and Libby Fox don't mind celebrating.

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Ring

Baxter Moerman

1128 Garden St., SLO

(805) 801-9117

info@baxtermoerman.com

baxtermoerman.com

@baxtermoerman

facebook.com/baxtermoerman

Best Limo Service

SLO Safe Ride

284 Higuera St., suite D, SLO

(805) 620-7233

slosaferidemarketing@gmail.com

slosaferide.com

@slowinetours

facebook.com/slosaferide

Best Bridal Shop

Moondance Bridal

1880 Santa Barbara Ave., suite 130, SLO

(805) 788-0811

hello@moondancebridal.com

moondancebridal.com

@moondancebridal

facebook.com/moondancebridal

