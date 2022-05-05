Best of SLO County 2022: Get Out 

Avila Beach
(805) 544-9096
@landconservancyslo
facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918
3988 Short St., No. 110, SLO
(805) 439-3915
@artscyclery
767 E. Foothill Blvd., suite B, SLO
(805) 541-4101
@foothillcyclery
80 Mattie Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 544-9096
@landconservancyslo
facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918
667 Marsh St., suite D, SLO
(805) 543-1676
customerservice@themountainair.com
@themountainair
Morro Bay
(805) 772-6101
@castateparks
facebook.com/CaliforniaStateParks
100 Madonna Road, SLO
(805) 543-3000
@madonnainn1958
181 Suburban Road, SLO
(800) 620-9145
@ridingwarehouse
837 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 541-1995
moondoggiesbeachclub@gmail.com
@moondoggiesbeachclub
facebook.com/moondoggiesbeachclub
855 Marsh St., SLO
(805) 541-1129
@ccsurf
795 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 781-9604
@sloswim
3121 S. Higuera, suite B, SLO
(805) 544-7227
@slooceancurrents
551 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
(805) 225-1497
@mbpaddlesports
6820 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande
(805) 489-1006
@lopezlakemarina
Harford Pier, Avila Beach1215 Embarcadero, suite A, Morro Bay
(805) 595-7200
facebook.com/PatriotSportFishing
2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-5000
@thecliffshotelandspa
facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa
201 State Park Blvd., Morro Bay
(805) 772-1923
@morrobaygolfcourse
facebook.com/MorroBayGolfCourse
2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-5000
@thecliffshotelandspa
facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa
504 Madonna Road, SLO
(805) 781-7302
slocity.org/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/parks/dog-off-leash-area
@sloparksandrec
Best Dog Park
Laguna Lake Park
Can we all agree that dogs are the best? Can we also agree that dogs, like people, need to socialize to lead happy, healthy lives? The best places for both dogs and people to meet those needs is a dog park, where dogs can meet other dogs and people can meet other dog lovers. Most dog parks are completely fenced in, which some like, but if you have a ball dog who really likes to run, Laguna Lake Park is the place. The road side of the dog park is fenced while the field side is open, and you're looking out at the lake, trees, a playground, and open space. It's as beautiful as your four-legged friend.
—Glen Starkey