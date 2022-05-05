Best of SLO County 2022: Eats 

1244 Park St., Paso Robles
(805) 239-3333
@fishgaucho
4095 Burton Drive, Cambria
(805) 927-5007
@robins_restaurant
726 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-3986
@novorestaurant
1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande
(805) 474-7700
@emberrestaurant
294 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 904-6773
@thespoontrade
927 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-9676
@zorroscafe
facebook.com/zorroscafeandcantina
2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-5000
@thecliffshotelandspa
facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa
950 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 541-3488
@franksfamoushotdogs
726 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-3986
@novorestaurant
594 California Blvd., SLO
1227 Pine St., Paso ROBLES
(805) 439-4399
@eatziggys
Best Takeout Menu, Best Vegetarian, Best Vegan
Ziggy's
Ziggy's serves burgers, tacos, cheesy fries, breakfast burritos, and taquitos, but with an important twist: Every item is vegan. People can enjoy the luxury of chomping into a taco that is filling and full of flavor, without straying from their dietary needs. The takeout-only style restaurant began with the mission of making food for everyone—not just vegans. "We just wanted to make good food that happens to be less impactful for the environment," according to its mission statement. Ziggy's takeout system allows everyone to enjoy its food in the peace and quiet of their own home, and its diverse menu will suit anyone's needs—whether ordering from the Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo locations.
—Taylor O'Connor
1001 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-1001
@firestonegrill
Best Family Meal, Best Salad
Firestone Grill
What makes Firestone Grill a great spot for families and large groups to gather over some grub comes down to a combination of the venue's casual atmosphere and shareable dishes. There are plenty of ways to bond with loved ones at a dinner table, but sharing a basket of Firestone's perfectly seasoned fries with a couple sides of ranch is tough to beat. Firestone's onion rings are perfect for sharing as well, and taste divine—it's no wonder why they're the same shape as angel halos. If sharing food with family members isn't exactly your cup of tea, there are plenty of solo options—for adults and kids alike—to indulge in. Hot dogs and burgers and salad—oh my!
—Caleb Wiseblood
855 Aerovista Place, SLO
(844) 756-2739
@slobrew
1759 Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach
facebook.com/pages/Meis-Chinese-Restaurant/121668924510235
3820 Broad St., SLO
(805) 781-0766
@shalimarindianrestaurant
Best Indian Food
Shalimar
Believe me, your local Indian, that Shalimar offers the best Indian and Pakistani fare in San Luis Obispo. Don't turn up wearing anything with buttons because they will pop thanks to Shalimar's generous lunch and dinner buffets at no more than $15 a person. You can't take your leftovers home, so simmer in your seat, and tuck in to the crispiest catfish fritters, the light but warming lamb curry, and saag (creamy spinach), among a cornucopia of options. Don't forget the kheer (rice pudding) for a sweet treat, and stick around for seconds ... and thirds.
—Bulbul Rajagopal
891 Price St., Pismo Beach849 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 773-2870
@slogiuseppes
570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO
772 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 543-8942
@goshislo
Best Japanese Food, Best Sushi
Goshi
Whether you're in Paso Robles enjoying wine country for the day, or walking through downtown San Luis Obispo, Goshi Sushi and Japanese restaurant provides rich and authentic cuisine. The menu offers an extensive array of options with fresh ingredients to satisfy every palate. Its menu includes specialty rolls, nigiri, rice and noodle bowls, and tempura among many other specialties. Come sip some sake or a Japanese beer and enjoy this "secret spot" of Japanese cuisine (maybe it's not so secret anymore).
—Taylor O'Connor
1210 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 439-1999
@petraslo805
927 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-9676
@zorroscafe
facebook.com/zorroscafeandcantina
3212 Broad St., No. 140, SLO
(805) 594-1638
101 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach
(805) 994-1147
@oysterloft
570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO
772 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 543-8942
@goshislo
121 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
922 Rancho Parkway, Arroyo Grande
(805) 270-4335
@pokemorro
670 Higuera St., SLO
3870-3 Broad St., SLO
(805) 285-2473
@oldslobbq
594 California Blvd., SLO
1227 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 439-4399
@eatziggys
594 California Blvd., SLO
1227 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 439-4399
@eatziggys
350 High St., SLO
1326 2nd St., Los Osos
(805) 541-4738
@highstreetdeli
(415) 573-4768
@grinningbearslo
facebook.com/TheGrinningBearSLO
877 Palm St., SLO
(805) 235-0700
@highbar.slo
1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande
(805) 474-7700
@emberrestaurant
146 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo
(805) 474-5719
@fieldtotableevents
120 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 489-2693
@arroyograndemeatco
1001 Front St., Morro Bay
1-877-552-4467
orders@giovannisfishmarket.com
@giovannis_fish_market
facebook.com/GiovannisFishMarket
950 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 541-3488
@franksfamoushotdogs
596 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 543-9100
2680 N. Main St., Morro Bay
1575 Calle Joaquin, SLO
(805) 772-4965
@tacotemple
Los Osos, Atascadero, Oceano
@sylvestersburgers
350 High St., SLO1326 2nd St., Los Osos
(805) 541-4738
@highstreetdeli
125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo
(805) 929-3686
295 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 904-6773
@thespoontrade
1029 Chorro St., SLO
(805) 541-9464
wingstop.com/location/wingstop-845-san-luis-obispo-ca-93401/menu
@wingstop
facebook.com/Wingstop-790823821024327
1000 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 541-4420
@woodstocksslo
690 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-5282
@flourhouseslo
facebook.com/Flour-House-SLO-1103189849695534
1001 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-1001
@firestonegrill
197 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach1491 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 773-4653
@splashcafe
facebook.com/SplashCafeChowder
2011 10th St., Los Osos
(805) 528-6767
@kumabowls
1117 Chorro St., SLO
(805) 544-7433
@blacksheepslo
114 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande860 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 474-4688
@docburnsteins
SLO Froyo n' Italian Ice
956 Higuera St., SLO
@slofroyonice
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073203202519
793 Foothill Blvd., SLO
6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero
(805) 782-9766
@slodoco
100 Madonna Road, SLO
(805) 784-2433
@madonnainn1958
1200 E. Grand Ave., unit 102, Arroyo Grande
(805) 440-3456
@sweetpeabakery
2060A Parker St., SLO
(805) 242-1588
@bread.bike