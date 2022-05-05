Best of SLO County 2022: Eats 

Best North County Restaurant

Fish Gaucho

1244 Park St., Paso Robles

(805) 239-3333

info@fishgaucho.com

fishgaucho.com

@fishgaucho

facebook.com/FishGaucho

Best North Coast Restaurant

Robin's Restaurant

4095 Burton Drive, Cambria

(805) 927-5007

anthony@robinsrestaurant.com

robinsrestaurant.com

@robins_restaurant

facebook.com/RobinsRestaurant

Best San Luis Obispo Restaurant

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986

info@novorestaurant.com

novorestaurant.com

@novorestaurant

facebook.com/NovoRestaurant

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

LESS IS MORE Best Chef Brian Collins helms the wood-fired kitchen of the Best South County Restaurant, Ember in Arroyo Grande. Ember's specialty is hand-crafted "Italian-inspired California cuisine" cooked in its wood-burning oven, which indoor diners can see in the open kitchen. Collins, an Arroyo Grande native, noted on the restaurant's website that cooking Italian means: "No. 1, cooking with a genuine spirit of giving and love; No. 2, cooking what is local and with a proud sense of tradition; No. 3, less is more!"

Best South County Restaurant

Ember

1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-7700

info@emberwoodfire.com

emberwoodfire.com

@emberrestaurant

facebook.com/emberrestaurant

Best South Coast Restaurant

The Spoon Trade

294 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 904-6773

info@thespoontrade.com

thespoontrade.com

@thespoontrade

facebook.com/thespoontrade

Best Breakfast

Zorro's Cafe & Cantina

927 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-9676

info@zorroscafe.com

zorroscafe.com

@zorroscafe

facebook.com/zorroscafeandcantina

Best Weekend Brunch

Marisol at The Cliffs

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-5000

marisol@cliffshotelandspa.com

cliffshotelandspa.com/dine

@thecliffshotelandspa

facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa

Best Hangover Food

Frank's Famous Hot Dogs

950 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 541-3488

bigweeniesarebetter@gmail.com

franksfamousslo.net

@franksfamoushotdogs

facebook.com/franksSLO

Best Outdoor Dining

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

PLANT-BASED Ziggy's was voted Best Takeout Menu, Best Vegetarian Food, and Best Vegan this year. The restaurant, which opened in SLO in 2020 and now has a Paso Robles location, offers vegan delicacies that appeal to every eater—burgers, loaded fries, tacos, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, milkshakes, and more. That's right, vegan milkshakes, made with plant-based ice cream! Pictured is the standard burger, which comes with either an Impossible patty or a scratch-made Ziggy patty (pinto and black beans, bell peppers, carrots, corn, and seasonings), American "cheese," shredded lettuce, and Ziggy sauce.

Best Takeout Menu

Best Takeout Menu, Best Vegetarian, Best Vegan

Ziggy's

Ziggy's serves burgers, tacos, cheesy fries, breakfast burritos, and taquitos, but with an important twist: Every item is vegan. People can enjoy the luxury of chomping into a taco that is filling and full of flavor, without straying from their dietary needs. The takeout-only style restaurant began with the mission of making food for everyone—not just vegans. "We just wanted to make good food that happens to be less impactful for the environment," according to its mission statement. Ziggy's takeout system allows everyone to enjoy its food in the peace and quiet of their own home, and its diverse menu will suit anyone's needs—whether ordering from the Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo locations.

—Taylor O'Connor

Best Family Meal

Firestone Grill

1001 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 783-1001

contact@firestonegrill.com

firestonegrill.com

@firestonegrill

facebook.com/FirestoneGrill

Best Family Meal, Best Salad

Firestone Grill

What makes Firestone Grill a great spot for families and large groups to gather over some grub comes down to a combination of the venue's casual atmosphere and shareable dishes. There are plenty of ways to bond with loved ones at a dinner table, but sharing a basket of Firestone's perfectly seasoned fries with a couple sides of ranch is tough to beat. Firestone's onion rings are perfect for sharing as well, and taste divine—it's no wonder why they're the same shape as angel halos. If sharing food with family members isn't exactly your cup of tea, there are plenty of solo options—for adults and kids alike—to indulge in. Hot dogs and burgers and salad—oh my!

—Caleb Wiseblood

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

SLO Brew Rock

855 Aerovista Place, SLO

(844) 756-2739

info@slobrew.com

slobrew.com/the-rock

@slobrew

facebook.com/slobrewrock

Best Chinese Food

Mei's Chinese Restaurant

1759 Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach

meischineserestaurant.com

facebook.com/pages/Meis-Chinese-Restaurant/121668924510235

Best Indian Food

Shalimar

3820 Broad St., SLO

(805) 781-0766

asim@shalimarslo.com

shalimarslo.com

@shalimarindianrestaurant

facebook.com/shalimarslo

Best Indian Food

Shalimar

Believe me, your local Indian, that Shalimar offers the best Indian and Pakistani fare in San Luis Obispo. Don't turn up wearing anything with buttons because they will pop thanks to Shalimar's generous lunch and dinner buffets at no more than $15 a person. You can't take your leftovers home, so simmer in your seat, and tuck in to the crispiest catfish fritters, the light but warming lamb curry, and saag (creamy spinach), among a cornucopia of options. Don't forget the kheer (rice pudding) for a sweet treat, and stick around for seconds ... and thirds.

—Bulbul Rajagopal

Best Italian Food

Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica

891 Price St., Pismo Beach849 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-2870

jamie@giuseppesrestaurant.com

giuseppesrestaurant.com

@slogiuseppes

facebook.com/PismoGiuseppes

Best Japanese Food

Goshi

570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO

772 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 543-8942

goshislo.com

@goshislo

facebook.com/GoshiSLO

Best Japanese Food, Best Sushi

Goshi

Whether you're in Paso Robles enjoying wine country for the day, or walking through downtown San Luis Obispo, Goshi Sushi and Japanese restaurant provides rich and authentic cuisine. The menu offers an extensive array of options with fresh ingredients to satisfy every palate. Its menu includes specialty rolls, nigiri, rice and noodle bowls, and tempura among many other specialties. Come sip some sake or a Japanese beer and enjoy this "secret spot" of Japanese cuisine (maybe it's not so secret anymore).

—Taylor O'Connor

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

THAI SPECIALTIES Family-owned Thai Boat in SLO serves the Best Thai food around, with a full menu of favorites, including pad thai; pad see ew; pineapple fried rice; several curries, including red, pumpkin, green, and pa nang; and cashew nuts with chicken, which is pictured here with Tom Korawis. Pro tip: Thai Boat is only open on weekdays for lunch and dinner.

Best Mediterranean Food

Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

1210 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 439-1999

eatpetra.com

@petraslo805

facebook.com/petraSLO

Best Mexican Food

Zorro's Cafe & Cantina

927 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-9676

info@zorroscafe.com

zorroscafe.com

@zorroscafe

facebook.com/zorroscafeandcantina

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

MEDITERRANEAN SPREAD Petra owner Todd Aburashed invites diners to his SLO restaurant, voted the Best Mediterranean food, for his authentic flavors with American flair, including (from left to right) the falafel plate with tzatziki and hummus, tri-tip pizza, fried cauliflower with tahini, and chicken and beef kabobs with rice, hummus, and tzatziki (cucumber yogurt salad). Petra also specializes in fresh, homemade pita bread and offers gluten-free crust for its pizzas.

Best Thai Food

Thai Boat

3212 Broad St., No. 140, SLO

(805) 594-1638

slothaiboat@gmail.com

thaiboatslo.com

facebook.com/thaiboatslo

Best Seafood

Oyster Loft

101 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

(805) 994-1147

oysterloft.com

@oysterloft

facebook.com/theoysterloft

Best Sushi

Goshi

570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO

772 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 543-8942

goshislo.com

@goshislo

facebook.com/GoshiSLO

Best Poke

Poke Morro

121 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

922 Rancho Parkway, Arroyo Grande

(805) 270-4335

pokemorroag@gmail.com

pokemorro.net

@pokemorro

facebook.com/PokeMorro.NET

Best Barbecue

Old SLO BBQ

670 Higuera St., SLO

3870-3 Broad St., SLO

(805) 285-2473

info@oldsanluisbbq.com

oldsanluisbbq.com

@oldslobbq

facebook.com/oldsanluisbbq

Best Vegetarian Food

Best Vegan

Best Deli

High Street Deli

350 High St., SLO

1326 2nd St., Los Osos

(805) 541-4738

eat@highstreetdeli.com

@highstreetdeli

facebook.com/highstreetdeli

Best Food Truck

The Grinning Bear

(415) 573-4768

thegrinningbearslo@gmail.com

@grinningbearslo

facebook.com/TheGrinningBearSLO

Best Rooftop Experience

High Bar

877 Palm St., SLO

(805) 235-0700

hotel-slo.com/dining/high-bar

@highbar.slo

facebook.com/highbarslo

Best Chef

Brian Collins – Ember

1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-7700

info@emberwoodfire.com

emberwoodfire.com

@emberrestaurant

facebook.com/emberrestaurant

Best Caterer

Field to Table Catering & Events

146 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo

(805) 474-5719

hello@fttevents.com

fttevents.com

@fieldtotableevents

facebook.com/FTTevents

Best Butcher

Arroyo Grande Meat Company

120 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-2693

info@agmeatcompany.com

agmeatcompany.com

@arroyograndemeatco

facebook.com/AGMEATCO

Best Fish Market

Giovanni's Fish Market & Gallery

1001 Front St., Morro Bay

1-877-552-4467

orders@giovannisfishmarket.com

giosfish.com

@giovannis_fish_market

facebook.com/GiovannisFishMarket

Best Breakfast Burrito

Frank's Famous Hot Dogs

950 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 541-3488

bigweeniesarebetter@gmail.com

franksfamousslo.net

@franksfamoushotdogs

facebook.com/franksSLO

Best Burrito

Tacos de Acapulco

596 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 543-9100

facebook.com/tacosdeacapulco

Best Taco

Taco Temple

2680 N. Main St., Morro Bay

1575 Calle Joaquin, SLO

(805) 772-4965

tacotemple.com

@tacotemple

facebook.com/tacotemple

Best Burger

Sylvester's Burgers

Los Osos, Atascadero, Oceano

sylvestersburgers@gmail.com

sylvestersburgers.com

@sylvestersburgers

facebook.com/syl.burgers.osos

Best Sandwich

Best Steak

Jocko's Steakhouse

125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo

(805) 929-3686

jockossteakhouse.com

Best Fried Chicken

The Spoon Trade

295 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 904-6773

info@thespoontrade.com

thespoontrade.com

@thespoontrade

facebook.com/thespoontrade

Best Wings

Wingstop

1029 Chorro St., SLO

(805) 541-9464

wingstop.com/location/wingstop-845-san-luis-obispo-ca-93401/menu

@wingstop

facebook.com/Wingstop-790823821024327

Best Pizza

Woodstock's Pizza

1000 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-4420

mrep@woodstocksslo.com

woodstocksslo.com

@woodstocksslo

facebook.com/woodstocksslo

Best Wood-Fired Pizza

Flour House

690 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-5282

flourhouseslo@gmail.com

flourhouseslo.com

@flourhouseslo

facebook.com/Flour-House-SLO-1103189849695534

Best Salad

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

LOCAL TRADITION Owned by Joanne and Ross Currie since 1991, Splash Cafe has been gaining a following not just locally but nationally for its creamy clam chowder. The restaurant, with locations in SLO and Pismo Beach, distributes its specialty soup all over the country, and chowder sales have grown from 5,000 gallons a year in 1991 to more than 40,000 gallons a year today! For an extra $5, a sourdough bread bowl of chowder can come fully loaded, like the one pictured, with clams, seafood, bacon, green onions, and cheese.

Best Chowder

Splash Café

197 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach1491 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-4653

splashcafe.com

@splashcafe

facebook.com/SplashCafeChowder

Best Ramen

Kuma.

2011 10th St., Los Osos

(805) 528-6767

kumabowls@gmail.com

kumabowls.com

@kumabowls

facebook.com/Kuma.Bowls

Best Mac & Cheese

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

1117 Chorro St., SLO

(805) 544-7433

info@blacksheepslo.com

blacksheepslo.com

@blacksheepslo

facebook.com/blacksheepslo

Best Ice Cream

Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab

114 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande860 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 474-4688

doc@docburnsteins.com

docburnsteins.com

@docburnsteins

facebook.com/docburnsteins

Best Frozen Yogurt

SLO Froyo n' Italian Ice

956 Higuera St., SLO

admin@slofroyo.com

slofroyo.com

@slofroyonice

facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073203202519

Best Doughnut

SloDoCo

793 Foothill Blvd., SLO

6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero

(805) 782-9766

brandon@slodoco.com

slodoco.com

@slodoco

facebook.com/slodoco

Best Dessert

Madonna Inn

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 784-2433

info@madonnainn.com

madonnainn.com

@madonnainn1958

facebook.com/MadonnaInn

Best Bakery

Sweet Pea Bakery

1200 E. Grand Ave., unit 102, Arroyo Grande

(805) 440-3456

sweetpeabakery@yahoo.com

sweetpeabakeryag.com

@sweetpeabakery

facebook.com/SweetPeaBakeryAG

Best Bread Bakery

Bread Bike

2060A Parker St., SLO

(805) 242-1588

hello@slobreadbike.com

slobreadbike.com

@bread.bike

facebook.com/slobreadbike