Best of SLO County 2022: Drinks 

click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
DECADENT AND DAZZLING The Alchemists' Garden in Paso Robles, voted the Best North County Bar, mixes up bewitching brews, transforming the common into something precious. The bar and restaurant has an extensive cocktail and spirits menu, featuring several local gins, vodkas, and bourbons. The Alchemists' Garden puts its creative spin on well-known cocktails—for example, the Belladonna (pictured) is a Painkiller with flair: butter-washed Krobar navel rum, falernum, pineapple and orange juice, and cream of coconut. Pro tip: Take the souvenir glass home for an extra fee.
The Alchemists' Garden
1144 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 369-2444
alexandra@alchemistsgarden.com
alchemistsgarden.com
@alchemistsgardenca
facebook.com/alchemistsgardenca
The Siren
900 Main St., Morro Bay
(805) 225-1312
info@thesirenmorrobay.com
thesirenmorrobay.com
@thesirenmorrobay
facebook.com/thesirenmorrobay
Sidecar Cocktail Co.
1040 Broad St., SLO
(805) 439-3563
info@sidecarslo.com
sidecarslo.com
@sidecar_slo
facebook.com/sidecarslo
Mason Bar & Kitchen
307 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 202-8918
masonbarag.com
@masonbarandkitchen
facebook.com/MasonBarAG
Marisol at The Cliffs
2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-5000
marisol@cliffshotelandspa.com
cliffshotelandspa.com/dine
@thecliffshotelandspa
facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa
Eric at BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery
1065 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-1300
blackhorsecoffee.com
@blackhorse.espresso
facebook.com/Blackhorsecoffee
Scout Coffee
1130 Garden St., SLO
880 Foothill Blvd., SLO
Cal Poly
(805) 439-2175
hello@scoutcoffee.com
scoutcoffeeco.com
@scoutcoffee
facebook.com/scoutcoffee
click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
BUT FIRST, COFFEE Joseph Gerardis takes a break from checking beans at his Joebella Coffee Bar and Roasting Works in Atascadero—voted the Best Coffee Roaster. Gerardis has been a coffee fixture on the Central Coast, roasting beans for more than 20 years. He opened the first Joebella coffee shop in 2007, originally in Templeton, and Joebella recently opened a location in Paso Robles in the Paso Market Walk.
Joebella Coffee Roasters
3168 El Camino Real, Atascadero1803 Spring St., No. 8, Paso Robles
(805) 461-4822
joebellacoffee@sbcglobal.net
joebellacoffee.com
@joebella_coffee
facebook.com/joebellacoffee
The Secret Garden Organic Herb Shop
740 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-4372
secretgarden@organicherbshop.com
organicherbshop.com
@secretgardenslo
facebook.com/secretgardenslo
The Neighborhood
SLO, Paso Robles
(805) 439-4033
contactus@neighborhoodacai.com
neighborhoodacai.com
@neighborhood_acai
facebook.com/neighborhoodacai
Jamba
SLO, Cal Poly, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles
jamba.com
@jambajuice
facebook.com/jambajuice
click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
WINE DOWN Saints Barrel, the Best Wine Bar, opened earlier this year in downtown SLO and offers several wine tasting flights—including a sake flight—plus wine and beer by the glass (and cider, kombucha, and seltzer), a light-bites menu, Sunday brunch, indoor and patio seating, live music, and events.
Saints Barrel
1021 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 439-1929
sarah@saintsbarrel.com
saintsbarrel.com
@saintsbarrelslo
facebook.com/saintsbarrelslo
Tolosa Winery
4910 Edna Road, SLO
(805) 782-0500
info@tolosawinery.com
tolosawinery.com
@tolosawinery
facebook.com/tolosawine
Laetitia Vineyard & Winery
453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande
(805) 481-1772
info@laetitiawine.com
laetitiawine.com
@laetitiawine
facebook.com/laetitiawine
SLO Safe Ride
284 Higuera St., suite D, SLO
(805) 620-7233
slosaferidemarketing@gmail.com
slosaferide.com
@slowinetours
facebook.com/slosaferide
SLO Brew
855 Aerovista Place, SLO
(844) 756-2739
info@slobrew.com
slobrew.com/the-rock
@slobrew
facebook.com/slobrewrock
SLO Brew Rock
855 Aerovista Place, SLO
(844) 756-2739
info@slobrew.com
slobrew.com/the-rock/
@slobrew
facebook.com/slobrewrock
Colin Wenzl – McCarthy's
600 Marsh St., SLO
(805) 544-0286
mccarthysirishpub.com
@mccarthysirishpub
facebook.com/McCarthysIrishPubSLO
SLO Cider Co.
3419 Roberto Court, suite C, SLO
(805) 439-0865
nate@slociderco.com
slociderco.com
@slocider
facebook.com/slocider
click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
EXISTENTIAL There Does Not Exist in SLO brews a long list of the Best Craft Beer in the county. The MittPils (pictured), a south German style Pilsner—brewed in collaboration with Matt Brynildson of Firestone Walker Brewing Company—has a rounded presence on the palate and a subtle and soft bitterness, according to the menu. Other distinctive drafts in its beer library include the Fog Does Not Exist hazy double IPA, the Infinite Eclipse West Coast IPA, the 60 Days in Hell Bavarian helles, and Temporal Illusion saison.
There Does Not Exist
4070 Earthwood Lane, suite 110, SLO
(805) 351-2664
here@theredoesnotexist.com
theredoesnotexist.com
@theredoesnotexist
facebook.com/ThereDoesNotExist
Best Craft Beer
There Does Not Exist
There might not exist, but San Luis Obispo native Max Montgomery certainly put his craft brewery on the map when he opened There Does Not Exist in SLO Town in 2019. A former brewer at Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Montgomery put his own psychedelic twist on his branding and aesthetic with this project, but don't be fooled by the wild and cosmic stencil-style artwork wrapped around his cans. There Does Not Exist beer is grounded in pure quality and craftsmanship. The feat of this brewery is its range—every style of beer it produces, from European brews to IPAs, is simply top-notch, or dare we say, the best.
—Peter Johnson
La Esquina Taqueria
1051 Nipomo St., SLO
(805) 439-4289
laesquinaslo@gmail.com
laesquinaslo.com
@laesquina_taqueria
facebook.com/LaEsquinaSLO
Sidecar Cocktail Co.
1040 Broad St., SLO
(805) 439-3563
info@sidecarslo.com
sidecarslo.com
@sidecar_slo
facebook.com/sidecarslo