Best of SLO

Best of SLO County 2022: Community Watch 

Best Public Official

nt_bestoflogo_2022.png

Jimmy Paulding

Arroyo Grande

(805) 994-0025

hello@jimmypaulding.org

jimmypaulding.org

@jimmypaulding

facebook.com/jimmypaulding

RECREATE! Nicholas Pasquini works out at Emerson Park in San Luis Obispo, where the city recently installed a Fitness Court gym. New Times' readers think parks are the Best Use of Taxpayer Dollars, and this county has plenty to choose from.
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • RECREATE! Nicholas Pasquini works out at Emerson Park in San Luis Obispo, where the city recently installed a Fitness Court gym. New Times' readers think parks are the Best Use of Taxpayer Dollars, and this county has plenty to choose from.

Best Use of Taxpayers' Money

Parks

Best Nonprofit

Woods Humane Society

875 Oklahoma Ave., SLO

2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero

(805) 543-9316

adoptions@woodshumanesociety.org

woodshumanesociety.org

@woodshumanesociety

facebook.com/WoodsHumaneSociety

Best Environmental Watchdog

Sierra Club, Santa Lucia Chapter

1411 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 543-8717

sierraclub8@gmail.com

sierraclub.org/santa-lucia

@slosierraclub

facebook.com/SLOSierraClub

Best Veterans Support Organization

SLO County Veterans Services

801 Grand Ave, SLO

(805) 781-5766

slovets@co.slo.ca.us

slocounty.ca.gov

facebook.com/SLOCountyVets

Best Thing About SLO County

Weather

