Best Of SLO 2022

Best of SLO County 2022: Community Watch

Best Public Official Jimmy Paulding Arroyo Grande (805) 994-0025 hello@jimmypaulding.org jimmypaulding.org @jimmypaulding facebook.com/jimmypaulding click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

RECREATE! Nicholas Pasquini works out at Emerson Park in San Luis Obispo, where the city recently installed a Fitness Court gym. New Times' readers think parks are the Best Use of Taxpayer Dollars, and this county has plenty to choose from. Best Use of Taxpayers' Money Parks Best Nonprofit Woods Humane Society 875 Oklahoma Ave., SLO 2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero (805) 543-9316 adoptions@woodshumanesociety.org woodshumanesociety.org @woodshumanesociety facebook.com/WoodsHumaneSociety Best Environmental Watchdog Sierra Club, Santa Lucia Chapter 1411 Marsh St., SLO (805) 543-8717 sierraclub8@gmail.com sierraclub.org/santa-lucia @slosierraclub facebook.com/SLOSierraClub Best Veterans Support Organization SLO County Veterans Services 801 Grand Ave, SLO (805) 781-5766 slovets@co.slo.ca.us slocounty.ca.gov facebook.com/SLOCountyVets Best Thing About SLO County Weather