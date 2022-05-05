Best of SLO County 2022: Arts Scene 

Best Community Event (city specific)

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Higuera Street, SLO

(805) 541-0286

farmers@downtownslo.com

downtownslo.com

@downtownslofarmersmarket

Best Movie Theater

Palm Theatre

Solar-powered (first in America, mind you) with red chairs and real butter on its popcorn, the Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo is the default for film buffs. Take it from my friend, who biked there expecting to watch the latest Nicolas Cage movie, while I waited with our tickets at another theater. The Palm doesn't play the new Cage flick but its offbeat curation of films from around the world leaves me feeling all the richer for their wealth of knowledge. I go almost every week. From Oscar shorts to global documentaries, the Palm has us covered. It's the best place to up your cultural knowledge.

—Bulbul Rajagopal

Best Theater Group

SLO Rep

888 Morro St., SLO

(805) 786-2440

kevin@slorep.org

slorep.org

@sloreptheatre

facebook.com/sloreptheatre

Best Dance Company

CORE Dance

882 Ricardo Court, SLO

(805) 541-2669

info@coredanceslo.com

coredanceslo.com

@coredance.slo

facebook.com/coredanceslo

Best DJ

Malik Miko Thorne

malikmikoweddings@gmail.com

malikmikoweddings.com

@djmalikmiko

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Phoebe Bridgers. Elvis Costello. Pat Benatar. This is just a handful of some massive talents slated to perform upcoming concerts at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. I've had the pleasure of seeing Tears for Fears, Ringo Starr (who is returning to the venue in October), and other acts at the local staple over the years, and I've yet to be dissapointed. There's always something magical about sitting under the stars at Vina Robles, especially while hearing one of your childhood idols perform live in person. To anyone who's planning on catching Cal Poly alumnus "Weird Al" Yankovic's show in September, I'll see you there!

—Caleb Wiseblood

Best Place to Catch a Band

The Siren

900 Main St., Morro Bay

(805) 225-1312

info@thesirenmorrobay.com

thesirenmorrobay.com

@thesirenmorrobay

facebook.com/thesirenmorrobay

Best Place for Karaoke

Bill's Place

112 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-9989

billsplaceag.com

@billsplaceag

facebook.com/billsplaceag

Best Place to Buy Music

Boo Boo Records

978 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 541-0657

info@booboorecords.com

booboorecords.com

@booboorecords

facebook.com/booboorecords

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

HEAVEN ON EARTH The crew at Lightning Joe's Guitar Heaven in Arroyo Grande—(left to right) Savanna Macias, Marelene Daoust, and Joseph Daoust; Lightning Joe himself is seated—offer stellar service and expertise at the Best Place to Buy a Musical Instrument. For 38 years, Lightning Joe's has been selling used, vintage, and new guitars and other fretted instruments. The family-owned and operated store also has a repair shop, hosts private lessons, and sells gear and accessories.

Best Photographer

Asia Croson Photography

1242 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 888-7448

asiacroson@gmail.com

asiacroson.com

@asiacrosonphotography

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

PHOTO FINISH Get expert advice from The Photo Shop owner and camera enthusiast Peggy Mesler. Her SLO shop—independently owned for more than 22 years—is the Best Place for Camera Equipment and is a Canon authorized dealer. The Photo Shop also offers gear of all kinds—cases, film, developing supplies, and more for the enthusiast, artist, and hobbyist.

Best Kids Arts Program (Tie)

Studios on the Park

1130 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 238-9800

contact@studiosonthepark.org

studiosonthepark.org

@studiospr

facebook.com/StudiosOnThePark

SLO Museum of Art

1010 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-8562

info@sloma.org

sloma.org

@slomuseumofart

facebook.com/slomuseumofart

Best Music School

Music Motive

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles

(805) 543-0377

office@musicmotive.com

musicmotive.com

@musicmotive805

facebook.com/MusicMotive

Best Visual Artist

Susan Kounanis

(805) 441-4238

susankounanis@hotmail.com

susankounanis.com

@susankounanis

facebook.com/SusanKounanisFineArt

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

INKED EXPRESSIONS Danny Derrick (pictured) of SLO Tattoo Company tied for the Best Tattoo Artist in the county, along with Jake Schroeder of The Mojave Room. Derrick runs an appointment-only studio and focuses on classic, traditional subjects and style: daggers, butterflies, skulls, roses, etc. One of his signature tattoos—a flash design that requires no drawing prep time on his part—is the Madonna Inn goblet. "One of my favorite tattoos to do!" he says on his website. Pro tip: He sells T-shirts of the goblet design at the Madonna Inn gift shop.

Best Tattoo Artist (Tie)

Jake Schroeder (The Mojave Room)

811 El Capital Way, suite 210, SLO

(805) 439-2363

themojaveroom.com

@themojaveroom

facebook.com/themojaveroom

Danny Derrick (San Luis Tattoo Company)

390 Higuera St., suite E, SLO

(805) 704-9772

sanluistattoo@gmail.com

slotattoo.com

@sanluistattoocompany

facebook.com/SanLuisTattooCo

Best Bookstore

Phoenix Books

986 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 543-3591

@phoenixbooksslo

facebook.com/pages/Phoenix-Books/121050681242482

Best Local Podcast

Your Own Backyard

yourownbackyardpodcast@gmail.com

yourownbackyardpodcast.com

@yourownbackyardpodcast

facebook.com/yourownbackyardpodcast