Best of SLO County 2022: Arts Scene 

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market
Higuera Street, SLO
(805) 541-0286
farmers@downtownslo.com
downtownslo.com
@downtownslofarmersmarket
Palm Theatre
817 Palm St., SLO
(805) 541-5161
palmcinema@aol.com
thepalmtheatre.com
@palmtheatre
facebook.com/ThePalmTheatre
Best Movie Theater
Palm Theatre
Solar-powered (first in America, mind you) with red chairs and real butter on its popcorn, the Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo is the default for film buffs. Take it from my friend, who biked there expecting to watch the latest Nicolas Cage movie, while I waited with our tickets at another theater. The Palm doesn't play the new Cage flick but its offbeat curation of films from around the world leaves me feeling all the richer for their wealth of knowledge. I go almost every week. From Oscar shorts to global documentaries, the Palm has us covered. It's the best place to up your cultural knowledge.
—Bulbul Rajagopal
SLO Rep
888 Morro St., SLO
(805) 786-2440
kevin@slorep.org
slorep.org
@sloreptheatre
facebook.com/sloreptheatre
CORE Dance
882 Ricardo Court, SLO
(805) 541-2669
info@coredanceslo.com
coredanceslo.com
@coredance.slo
facebook.com/coredanceslo
Malik Miko Thorne
malikmikoweddings@gmail.com
malikmikoweddings.com
@djmalikmiko
Vina Robles Amphitheatre
3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles
(805) 286-3680
amphitheatre@vinarobles.com
vinaroblesamphitheatre.com
@vinaroblesamp
facebook.com/vinaroblesamphitheatre
Best Live Music Venue
Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Phoebe Bridgers. Elvis Costello. Pat Benatar. This is just a handful of some massive talents slated to perform upcoming concerts at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. I've had the pleasure of seeing Tears for Fears, Ringo Starr (who is returning to the venue in October), and other acts at the local staple over the years, and I've yet to be dissapointed. There's always something magical about sitting under the stars at Vina Robles, especially while hearing one of your childhood idols perform live in person. To anyone who's planning on catching Cal Poly alumnus "Weird Al" Yankovic's show in September, I'll see you there!
—Caleb Wiseblood
The Siren
900 Main St., Morro Bay
(805) 225-1312
info@thesirenmorrobay.com
thesirenmorrobay.com
@thesirenmorrobay
facebook.com/thesirenmorrobay
Bill's Place
112 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 489-9989
billsplaceag.com
@billsplaceag
facebook.com/billsplaceag
Boo Boo Records
978 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 541-0657
info@booboorecords.com
booboorecords.com
@booboorecords
facebook.com/booboorecords
click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
HEAVEN ON EARTH The crew at Lightning Joe's Guitar Heaven in Arroyo Grande—(left to right) Savanna Macias, Marelene Daoust, and Joseph Daoust; Lightning Joe himself is seated—offer stellar service and expertise at the Best Place to Buy a Musical Instrument. For 38 years, Lightning Joe's has been selling used, vintage, and new guitars and other fretted instruments. The family-owned and operated store also has a repair shop, hosts private lessons, and sells gear and accessories.
Lightning Joe's Guitar Heaven
100 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 481-2226
info@lightningjoes.com
lightningjoes.com
@lightningjoes
facebook.com/lightningjoesguitarheaven
Asia Croson Photography
1242 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 888-7448
asiacroson@gmail.com
asiacroson.com
@asiacrosonphotography
click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
PHOTO FINISH Get expert advice from The Photo Shop owner and camera enthusiast Peggy Mesler. Her SLO shop—independently owned for more than 22 years—is the Best Place for Camera Equipment and is a Canon authorized dealer. The Photo Shop also offers gear of all kinds—cases, film, developing supplies, and more for the enthusiast, artist, and hobbyist.
The Photo Shop
1027 Marsh St., SLO
(805) 543-4025
info@photoshopslo.com
photoshopslo.com
@photoshop_slo
facebook.com/ThePhotoShopSLO
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 238-9800
contact@studiosonthepark.org
studiosonthepark.org
@studiospr
facebook.com/StudiosOnThePark
SLO Museum of Art
1010 Broad St., SLO
(805) 543-8562
info@sloma.org
sloma.org
@slomuseumofart
facebook.com/slomuseumofart
Music Motive
SLO, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles
(805) 543-0377
office@musicmotive.com
musicmotive.com
@musicmotive805
facebook.com/MusicMotive
Susan Kounanis
(805) 441-4238
susankounanis@hotmail.com
susankounanis.com
@susankounanis
facebook.com/SusanKounanisFineArt
click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
INKED EXPRESSIONS Danny Derrick (pictured) of SLO Tattoo Company tied for the Best Tattoo Artist in the county, along with Jake Schroeder of The Mojave Room. Derrick runs an appointment-only studio and focuses on classic, traditional subjects and style: daggers, butterflies, skulls, roses, etc. One of his signature tattoos—a flash design that requires no drawing prep time on his part—is the Madonna Inn goblet. "One of my favorite tattoos to do!" he says on his website. Pro tip: He sells T-shirts of the goblet design at the Madonna Inn gift shop.
Jake Schroeder (The Mojave Room)
811 El Capital Way, suite 210, SLO
(805) 439-2363
themojaveroom.com
@themojaveroom
facebook.com/themojaveroom
Danny Derrick (San Luis Tattoo Company)
390 Higuera St., suite E, SLO
(805) 704-9772
sanluistattoo@gmail.com
slotattoo.com
@sanluistattoocompany
facebook.com/SanLuisTattooCo
Phoenix Books
986 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 543-3591
@phoenixbooksslo
facebook.com/pages/Phoenix-Books/121050681242482
Your Own Backyard
yourownbackyardpodcast@gmail.com
yourownbackyardpodcast.com
@yourownbackyardpodcast
facebook.com/yourownbackyardpodcast