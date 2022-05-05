Best of SLO County 2022: About Town 

1601 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 439-3838
@bennyspizzaslo
facebook.com/groups/501102857178423
Best New Company of 2021
Benny's Pizza Palace & Social Club
"Ingenious" is one way to describe Benny's Pizza's business plan. The company's namesake—Ben Arrona—began making pizzas out of his home kitchen for friends, and when he outgrew that he began renting a commercial kitchen—and through a private Facebook group—began selling his Detroit pies twice a week, subletting the commercial kitchen the other days. He sold out every bake. With two business partners, he bought the old Pepe Delgado's location and liquor license, invited Facebook group members to submit B&W photos of themselves in gold frames to decorate the walls, and voila! Benny's Pizza Palace was born. There's still space on the wall for you.
—Glen Starkey
4100 Vachell Lane, SLO
(805) 549-8855
@kcbxfm
1772 Calle Joaquin, SLO
(805) 541-6666
@ksbynews
1376 Phillips Lane, SLO
(805) 544-4761
@pioneercarpetcleaners
111 South St., SLO
(805) 543-9900
@greengoods
811 Ricardo Court, SLO
(805) 544-0547
@browderpainting
725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO
(805) 439-1757
@purlieulandscapes
facebook.com/purlieulandscapes
725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO
(805) 439-1757
@purlieulandscapes
facebook.com/purlieulandscapes
7306, 3600 S. Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-6328
customerservice@meatheadmovers.com
@meatheadmovers
3261 S. Higuera St., suite 100, SLO
(805) 544-9446
@brezdenpestcontrol
facebook.com/Brezden.Pest.Control
202B Tank Farm Road, SLO
(805) 544-7773
(805) 544-1124
@greenvale.tree
2584 Victoria Ave., SLO
(805) 215-1793
@rizzolisautomotiveinc
facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO
1150 Palm St., SLO102 S. Vine St., Paso Robles
(805) 544-1441
@glennburdette_cpas
214 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-2250
1025 Farmhouse Lane, No. 2F, SLO
(805) 544-0100
harrispersonalinjury@gmail.com
@harrispersonalinjury
facebook.com/HarrisPersonalInjury
Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO
@sesloc_fcu
601 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay
(805) 543-5626
@central_coast_lending
facebook.com/CentralCoastLending
60 Zaca Lane, SLO
(805) 544-5118
facebook.com/knechtsplumbingandheating
735 Tank Farm Road, suite 130, SLO
(805) 781-6040
@richardsonproperties
1349 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 360-5800
@zendenslo
3220 S. Higuera St., suite 320, SLO
(805) 541-1790
502 Spring St., Paso Robles1337 Broad St., SLO
(805) 237-2225
@drjacks.chiropractic
facebook.com/Coastal-Spine-Sport-Advanced-Wellness-Centers-608901445857632
1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO
(805) 543-5200
@urbanopticsslo
878 Walnut St., SLO
(805) 541-0550
@slosmiles
1312 Garden St., SLO1040 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande
(805) 544-3223
@garrettortho_centralcoast
1422 Monterey St., suite C-102, SLO
(805) 543-5100
@spiritwindspt
3220 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 548-8811
brightstarcare.com/san-luis-obispo
@brightstarsloca
55 Broad St., SLO
(805) 543-2300
1261 Trouville Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 459-5353
162 Cross St., SLO
(805) 545-8212
@animalcareclinicslo
Best Veterinarian
Animal Care Clinic
Touted as the largest staffed animal hospital in San Luis Obispo, Animal Care Clinic certainly doesn't sacrifice quality for size. With five veterinarians and eight registered vet technicians on its staff, Animal Care Clinic's robust team has the expertise and wherewithal to take the greatest care of your pet and hundreds of others in the community. In its state-of-the-art facility, you'll find three exam rooms; rooms for ultrasounds, consulting, treatment, and surgery; isolation and intensive care units; and even a two-bedroom apartment for live-in nurses. This clinic is the real deal and a force for good in the community, with a 30-year track record to show for it.
—Peter Johnson