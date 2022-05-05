Best of SLO County 2022: About Town 

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

DETROIT-STYLE LOVE Benny's Pizza was a pandemic favorite with Facebook followers waiting impatiently for Ben Arrona to drop the week's available pizzas into a post. The clamor for his Detroit-style pie helped him grow into a permanent fixture as part of Benny's Pizza Palace & Social Club in SLO, which won the Best New Company of 2021.

Best New Company of 2021

Benny's Pizza Palace & Social Club

1601 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 439-3838

bennysppsc@gmail.com

bennysppsc.com

@bennyspizzaslo

facebook.com/groups/501102857178423

"Ingenious" is one way to describe Benny's Pizza's business plan. The company's namesake—Ben Arrona—began making pizzas out of his home kitchen for friends, and when he outgrew that he began renting a commercial kitchen—and through a private Facebook group—began selling his Detroit pies twice a week, subletting the commercial kitchen the other days. He sold out every bake. With two business partners, he bought the old Pepe Delgado's location and liquor license, invited Facebook group members to submit B&W photos of themselves in gold frames to decorate the walls, and voila! Benny's Pizza Palace was born. There's still space on the wall for you.

—Glen Starkey

Best Radio Station

KCBX

4100 Vachell Lane, SLO

(805) 549-8855

interact@kcbx.org

kcbx.org

@kcbxfm

facebook.com/kcbxfm

Best News Source

KSBY

1772 Calle Joaquin, SLO

(805) 541-6666

news@ksby.com

ksby.com

@ksbynews

facebook.com/ksbynews

Best Cleaning Service

Pioneer Carpet Cleaners

1376 Phillips Lane, SLO

(805) 544-4761

office@pioneerslo.com

pioneerslo.com

@pioneercarpetcleaners

facebook.com/PioneerCarpet

Best General Contractor

Green Goods

111 South St., SLO

(805) 543-9900

contact@greengoodsusa.com

greengoodsusa.com

@greengoods

facebook.com/greengoodsusa

Best Home Painting Service

Browder Painting Company

811 Ricardo Court, SLO

(805) 544-0547

info@browderpainting.com

browderpainting.com

@browderpainting

facebook.com/browderpainting

Best Landscape Service

Purlieu Landscape Design & Build

725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO

(805) 439-1757

taylor@purlieulandscapes.com

purlieulandscapes.com

@purlieulandscapes

facebook.com/purlieulandscapes

Best Maintenance Service

Purlieu Landscape Design & Build

725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO

(805) 439-1757

taylor@purlieulandscapes.com

purlieulandscapes.com

@purlieulandscapes

facebook.com/purlieulandscapes

Best Moving Company

Meathead Movers

7306, 3600 S. Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-6328

customerservice@meatheadmovers.com

meatheadmovers.com

@meatheadmovers

facebook.com/MeatheadMovers

Best Pest Control Service

Brezden Pest Control

3261 S. Higuera St., suite 100, SLO

(805) 544-9446

support@brezdenpest.com

brezdenpest.com

@brezdenpestcontrol

facebook.com/Brezden.Pest.Control

Best Pool/Spa Care Service

Carefree Pools

202B Tank Farm Road, SLO

(805) 544-7773

info@carefreeslo.com

carefreepoolsandspas.com

Best Tree Trimming Service

Greenvale Tree

(805) 544-1124

info@greenvaletree.com

greenvaletree.com

@greenvale.tree

facebook.com/greenvale.tree

Best Auto Mechanic

Rizzoli's Automotive

2584 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 215-1793

rizzolisautomotive.com

@rizzolisautomotiveinc

facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO

Best CPA

Glenn Burdette

1150 Palm St., SLO102 S. Vine St., Paso Robles

(805) 544-1441

info@glennburdette.com

glennburdette.com

@glennburdette_cpas

facebook.com/glennburdette

Best Dry Cleaner

Paul's Dry Cleaners

214 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-2250

rudis@charter.net

paulsdrycleaners.com

Best Lawyer

Harris Personal Injury

1025 Farmhouse Lane, No. 2F, SLO

(805) 544-0100

harrispersonalinjury@gmail.com

harrispersonalinjury.com

@harrispersonalinjury

facebook.com/HarrisPersonalInjury

Best Local Bank/Credit Union

SESLOC

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO

info@sesloc.org

sesloc.org

@sesloc_fcu

facebook.com/sesloc

Best Mortgage Company

Central Coast Lending

601 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

(805) 543-5626

hello@centralcoastlending.com

centralcoastlending.com

@central_coast_lending

facebook.com/CentralCoastLending

Best Plumber

Knecht's Plumbing & Heating

60 Zaca Lane, SLO

(805) 544-5118

kph-inc.com

facebook.com/knechtsplumbingandheating

Best Real Estate Company (city specific)

Richardson Properties

735 Tank Farm Road, suite 130, SLO

(805) 781-6040

info@richardsonproperties.com

richardsonproperties.com

@richardsonproperties

facebook.com/RichardsonProp

PEACE AND HEALTH Acupuncturist, herbalist, and certified massage therapist Dr. Michelle Hamilton (left) and acupuncturist Naomi Brebes at Zen Den treat patients based on a sliding scale. That way, anyone in the community can have access to the Best Acupuncturist in the county.

Best Acupuncturist

Zen Den

1349 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 360-5800

info@zendenslo.com

zendenslo.com

@zendenslo

facebook.com/zendenslo

Best Audiologist

Karen Scott Audiology

3220 S. Higuera St., suite 320, SLO

(805) 541-1790

info@karenscottaudiology.com

karenscottaudiology.com

Best Chiropractor

Jack Heaslet – Dr. Jack's Coastal Spine & Sport

502 Spring St., Paso Robles1337 Broad St., SLO

(805) 237-2225

vinestreetchiro@aol.com

ccspineandsport.com

@drjacks.chiropractic

facebook.com/Coastal-Spine-Sport-Advanced-Wellness-Centers-608901445857632

Best Doctor

Dr. David Schultz

1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO

(805) 543-5200

info@urbanoptics.com

urbanoptics.com

@urbanopticsslo

facebook.com/UrbanOptics

Best Dentist

SLO Smiles

878 Walnut St., SLO

(805) 541-0550

radkins@slosmiles.com

slosmiles.com

@slosmiles

facebook.com/SLOSmiles

Best Orthodontist

Dr. Brett Garrett (Garrett Orthodontics)

1312 Garden St., SLO1040 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

(805) 544-3223

garrettortho.com

@garrettortho_centralcoast

Best Physical Therapist

Spirit Winds

1422 Monterey St., suite C-102, SLO

(805) 543-5100

info@spiritwindstherapy.com

spiritwindstherapy.com

@spiritwindspt

facebook.com/SpiritWindsPT

Best In-home Senior Care

BrightStar Care

3220 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 548-8811

sloca@brightstarcare.com

brightstarcare.com/san-luis-obispo

@brightstarsloca

facebook.com/BSCSanLuisObispo

Best Retirement Home

The Villages of SLO

55 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-2300

jane@villagesofslo.com

villagesofslo.com

facebook.com/villagesofslo

Best Child Care

Rooted Preschool

1261 Trouville Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 459-5353

georgemckyla@gmail.com

Best Veterinarian

Animal Care Clinic

162 Cross St., SLO

(805) 545-8212

info@animalcareclinicslo.com

animalcareclinicslo.com

@animalcareclinicslo

facebook.com/animalcareclinic

Animal Care Clinic

Touted as the largest staffed animal hospital in San Luis Obispo, Animal Care Clinic certainly doesn't sacrifice quality for size. With five veterinarians and eight registered vet technicians on its staff, Animal Care Clinic's robust team has the expertise and wherewithal to take the greatest care of your pet and hundreds of others in the community. In its state-of-the-art facility, you'll find three exam rooms; rooms for ultrasounds, consulting, treatment, and surgery; isolation and intensive care units; and even a two-bedroom apartment for live-in nurses. This clinic is the real deal and a force for good in the community, with a 30-year track record to show for it.

—Peter Johnson