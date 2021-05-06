Got a News Tip?
Best of SLO

Best of SLO County 2021: Getting Hitched 

Best Wedding Venue

The Cliffs Hotel & Spa

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-5000

info@cliffshotelandspa.com

cliffshotelandspa.com

@thecliffshotelandspa

facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa

Best Wedding Planner

Embark Event Design

1842 Pinecove Drive, SLO

(805) 503-2625

sarah@embarkeventdesign.com

embarkeventdesign.com

@embarkeventdesign

facebook.com/embarkeventdesign

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Ring

Baxter Moerman

1128 Garden St., SLO

(805) 801-9117

info@baxtermoerman.com

baxtermoerman.com

@baxtermoerman

facebook.com/baxtermoerman

Best Limo Service

Elegant Image Limousine

853 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

(805) 772-5390

elegantimagelimousine@gmail.com

elegantimagelimos.com

@elegantimagelimousine

facebook.com/elegantimagelimousine

DREAM DRESS Moondance Bridal Manager Olivia Pereira can help brides-to-be with tough decisions about length, cut, material, fit, and more at the Best Bridal Shop, located on Santa Barbara Avenue in San Luis Obispo.
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • DREAM DRESS Moondance Bridal Manager Olivia Pereira can help brides-to-be with tough decisions about length, cut, material, fit, and more at the Best Bridal Shop, located on Santa Barbara Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Best Bridal Shop

Moondance Bridal

1880 Santa Barbara Ave., suite 130, SLO

(805) 788-0811

hello@moondancebridal.com

moondancebridal.com

@moondancebridal

facebook.com/moondancebridal

