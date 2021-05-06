Best Of SLO 2021

Best of SLO County 2021: Getting Hitched

Best Wedding Venue The Cliffs Hotel & Spa 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach (805) 773-5000 info@cliffshotelandspa.com cliffshotelandspa.com @thecliffshotelandspa facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa Best Wedding Planner Embark Event Design 1842 Pinecove Drive, SLO (805) 503-2625 sarah@embarkeventdesign.com embarkeventdesign.com @embarkeventdesign facebook.com/embarkeventdesign Best Place to Buy a Wedding Ring Baxter Moerman 1128 Garden St., SLO (805) 801-9117 info@baxtermoerman.com baxtermoerman.com @baxtermoerman facebook.com/baxtermoerman Best Limo Service Elegant Image Limousine 853 Quintana Road, Morro Bay (805) 772-5390 elegantimagelimousine@gmail.com elegantimagelimos.com @elegantimagelimousine facebook.com/elegantimagelimousine click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

DREAM DRESS Moondance Bridal Manager Olivia Pereira can help brides-to-be with tough decisions about length, cut, material, fit, and more at the Best Bridal Shop, located on Santa Barbara Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Best Bridal Shop Moondance Bridal 1880 Santa Barbara Ave., suite 130, SLO (805) 788-0811 hello@moondancebridal.com moondancebridal.com @moondancebridal facebook.com/moondancebridal