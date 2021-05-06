Best of SLO County 2021: Get Out 

Best Bike Trail

Bob Jones Trail

Avila Beach

(805) 544-9096

lcslo.org

@landconservancyslo

facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918

Best Bike Shop

Art's Cyclery

3988 Short St., No. 110, SLO

(805) 439-3915

artscyclery@gmail.com

artscyclery.com

@artscyclery

facebook.com/ArtsCyclery

Best Bike Rental

Foothill Cyclery

767 E. Foothill Blvd., suite B, SLO

(805) 541-4101

sales@foothillcyclery.com

foothillcyclery.com

@foothillcyclery

facebook.com/foothillcyclery

Best Hike

Bishop Peak

Patricia Drive, SLO

(805) 781-7302

recnews@slocity.org

slocity.org

@pixonpeaks

facebook.com/sloparksandrec

Best Outdoor Store

The Mountain Air

667 Marsh St., suite D, SLO

(805) 543-1676

customerservice@themountainair.com

themountainair.com

@themountainair

facebook.com/TheMountainAir

Best Place to Rent an RV

Paso Robles RV Rental

Paso Robles

(805) 712-2046

pasorvreservations@gmail.com

pasoroblesrvrentals.com

facebook.com/CentralCoastRVrental

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

PADDLE AWAY Make like a duck and find the Best Boat Rental in SLO County by visiting the Lopez Lake Marina.

Best Campground

Lopez Lake

6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande

(805) 788-2381

sloparks@co.slo.ca.us

slocountyparks.com

@slocountyparks

facebook.com/slocoparks

Best Horseback Riding

Madonna Inn Trail Rides

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 543-3000

reservation@madonnainn.com

madonnainn.com

@madonnainntrailrides

facebook.com/madonnainntrailrides

Best Tack Shop

Riding Warehouse

181 Suburban Road, SLO

(800) 620-9145

info@ridingwarehouse.com

ridingwarehouse.com

@ridingwarehouse

facebook.com/ridingwarehouse

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SAND AND SURF Although Morro Bay isn't always the sunniest spot on the coast, it is the Best Surf Spot in the county, according to New Times readers.

Best Surf Spot

Morro Bay

info@morrobay.org

morrobay.org/blog/post/surfing-morro-bay

@morrobayca

facebook.com/morrobayca

Best Board Shop

Central Coast Surfboards

855 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 541-1129

info@ccsurf.com

ccsurf.com

@ccsurf

facebook.com/ccsurf

Best Place to Get Swimwear

SLO Swim

795 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 781-9604

sloswim@att.net

sloswim.com

@sloswim

facebook.com/sloswim

Best Dive Shop

SLO Ocean Currents

3121 S. Higuera, suite B, SLO

(805) 544-7227

info@slooceancurrents.com

slooceancurrents.com

@slooceancurrents

facebook.com/SLOSCUBA

Best Watersport Rental

Avila Beach Paddlesports

3915 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach

(805) 704-6902

info@slocoastkayaks.com

avilabeachpaddlesports.com

@avilabeachpaddlesports

facebook.com/AvilaPaddlesports

Best Boat Rental

Lopez Lake Marina

6820 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-1006

lopezlakemarina@yahoo.com

lopezlakemarina.com

@lopezlakemarina

facebook.com/lopezlakemarina

Best Fishing Charter

Patriot Sportfishing

Hartford Pier, Port San Luis

1215 embarcadero, suite a, morro bay

(805) 595-7200

patriotsportfishing.com

facebook.com/PatriotSportFishing

Best Hotel or Resort

The Cliffs Hotel & Spa

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-5000

info@cliffshotelandspa.com

cliffshotelandspa.com

@thecliffshotelandspa

facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa

Best Golf Course

Morro Bay Golf Course

201 State Park Blvd., Morro Bay

(805) 772-1923

golfmorrobay.com

facebook.com/MorroBayGolfCourse

Best Staycation

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa

1215 Avila Beach Drive, SLO

(805) 595-7302

info@smsr.com

sycamoresprings.com

@sycamoresprings

facebook.com/sycamoremineralsprings

Locally, nothing screams "treat yo' self" or "live your best life" more to me than lounging in a hillside hot tub at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa in Avila Beach. As if providing the chance to bask in luxurious, on-site mineral water wasn't enough (whether by reserving one of the resort's private hot tubs or its famous Oasis Waterfall Lagoon), Sycamore also offers top-notch massages and facials. Appointment availability for either service can be viewed on the resort's website, which describes the venue as an invitation to "leave stresses and distractions behind while opening the mind and body to pure engagement with our healing atmosphere."

—Caleb Wiseblood

Best Dog Park

Elm Street Dog Park

1221 Ash St., Arroyo Grande

elmstreetdogpark@gmail.com

elmstreetdogpark.org

@elmstreetdogpark

facebook.com/Elmstreetdogpark