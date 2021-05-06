Best of SLO County 2021: Eats 

1244 Park St., Paso Robles
(805) 239-3333
@fishgaucho
725 EMBARCADERO, MORRO BAY
(805) 772-4441
@rosesbarandgrill
726 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-3986
@novorestaurant
1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande
(805) 474-7700
@emberrestaurant
2575 Price St., Pismo Beach
(805) 773-0000
@ventanagrill
facebook.com/VentanaGrillPismoBeach
964 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 541-0227
2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-5000
@thecliffshotelandspa
facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa
950 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 541-3488
726 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-3986
@novorestaurant
1255 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 439-4298
@sloprovisions
1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO
(805) 485-7900
@farmhousecm
1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO
(805) 485-7900
@farmhousecm
1759 Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach
facebook.com/pages/Meis-Chinese-Restaurant/121668924510235
Nothing is more exciting than seeing the steam rise out of a freshly opened white Chinese takeout box to reveal tender Mongolian beef, soft lo mein noodles with chicken, or shrimp fried rice. These are just a few savory options from Mei's extensive menu, and don't forget to try the potstickers! Mei's just started offering dine-in services, and its takeout is superb—the portions are perfect to take home and split, family-style. You could also order for yourself and eat cold leftovers for lunch the next day. Wait, is that just me? Call ahead and place your order for an easy pickup.
—Karen Garcia
3820 Broad St., SLO
(805) 781-0766
891 Price St., Pismo Beach
849 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 773-2870
@slogiuseppes
570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO
772 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 543-8942
@goshislo
1210 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 439-1999
@petraslo805
1720 Beach St., Oceano
1285 Laurel Lane, SLO
(805) 489-2385
@efrensrestaurant
facebook.com/pages/Efrens-2/573150352782299
3212 Broad St., No. 140, SLO
(805) 594-1638
558 Price St., Pismo Beach
(805) 556-3077
@adasfishhouse
facebook.com/Adas-Fish-House-2270038103317986
570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO
772 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 543-8942
@goshislo
922 Rancho Parkway, Arroyo Grande
(805) 270-4335
@pokemorro
670 Higuera St., SLO
3870-3 Broad St., SLO
(805) 285-2473
@oldslobbq
594 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 439-4399
@eatziggys
496 Broad St., SLO
(805) 543-3443
lincolnmarketanddeli@gmail.com
@lincolnmarketdeli
facebook.com/LincolnMarketandDeli
(805) 298-0734
@haute_skillet
facebook.com/Hauteskillettruck
877 Palm St., SLO
(805) 235-0700
@thehotelslo
1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO
(805) 485-7900
@farmhousecm
146 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo
(805) 474-5719
@fieldtotableevents
120 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 489-2693
facebook.com/Arroyograndemeatco
1001 Front St., Morro Bay
1-877-552-4467
orders@giovannisfishmarket.com
@giovannis_fish_market
facebook.com/GiovannisFishMarket/?ref=ts
496 Broad St., SLO
(805) 543-3443
lincolnmarketanddeli@gmail.com
@lincolnmarketdeli
facebook.com/LincolnMarketandDeli
596 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 543-9100
2680 N. Main St., Morro Bay
1575 Calle Joaquin, SLO
(805) 772-4965
@tacotemple
Los Osos, Atascadero, Oceano
@sylvestersburgers
594 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 439-4399
@eatziggys
Ziggy's may serve up exclusively vegan fare, but you don't need to be vegan to enjoy some of the most comforting comfort food in San Luis Obispo County. If you're a fan of In-N-Out's animal-style fries, Ziggy's Dirty Fries take it to the next level: It's cheesier and saucier and miraculously plant-based. For the main course, Ziggy's avocado tacos offer something you never knew you needed: fried avocado. Or, keep things classic with The Standard—American "cheese," shredded lettuce, Ziggy sauce, with a choice of an Impossible Burger or a bean and veggie-based Ziggy patty. Ziggy's will satisfy all of your plant-based dreams.
—Malea Martin
350 High St., SLO
(805) 541-4738
@highstreetdeli
125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo
(805) 929-3686
295 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 904-6773
@thespoontrade
1301 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 474-1000
@letswingit1
1000 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 541-4420
@woodstocksslo
690 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-5282
@flourhouseslo
facebook.com/Flour-House-SLO-1103189849695534
1001 Higuera St., SLO
@firestonegrill
197 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach
1491 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 773-4653
@splashcafe
facebook.com/SplashCafeChowder
2011 10th St., Los Osos
(805) 528-6767
@kumabowls
1117 Chorro St., SLO
(805) 544-7433
@blacksheepslo
114 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
860 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 474-4688
@docburnsteins
808 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande
(805) 481-8195
793 Foothill Blvd., SLO
6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero
(805) 782-9766
@slodoco
100 Madonna Road, SLO
(805) 784-2433
@madonnainn1958
570 Higuera St., No. 180, SLO
(805) 439-3373
@jolienebakery
You know that feeling when you pop into a bakery on your way to work for a savory croissant and maybe a cappuccino? And everything on display looks so insanely good that you end up leaving with a whole box of assorted pastries? Then you tell yourself you'll share with friends but end up eating the whole box yourself? Yeah, that happens to me every time I step foot inside Joliene Bakery, and I have never regretted it. I live for this bakery. The bread is the best I've ever had. The pastries are to die for. I would cross rivers and traverse valleys for a Joliene macaron.
—Kasey Bubnash
299 Marsh St., SLO
(805) 542-0255
@house_of_bread