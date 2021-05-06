Best of SLO County 2021: Eats 

Best North County Restaurant

Fish Gaucho

1244 Park St., Paso Robles

(805) 239-3333

info@fishgaucho.com

Best North Coast Restaurant

Rose's Landing Bar & Grill

725 EMBARCADERO, MORRO BAY

(805) 772-4441

Best San Luis Obispo Restaurant

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986

info@novorestaurant.com

Best South County Restaurant

Ember Restaurant

1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-7700

info@emberwoodfire.com

emberwoodfire.com

@emberrestaurant

facebook.com/emberrestaurant

Best South Coast Restaurant

Ventana Grill

2575 Price St., Pismo Beach

(805) 773-0000

Best Breakfast

Louisa's Place

964 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-0227

Best Weekend Brunch

Marisol at The Cliffs

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-5000

marisol@clifshotelandspa.com

Best Hangover Food

Frank's Famous Hot Dogs

950 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 541-3488

Best Outdoor Dining

Novo Restaurant & Grill

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986

info@novorestaurant.com

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

Tasty To-Go SLO Provisions owner Steve Bland and his grandkids show off rotisserie chicken—a lemon and herb-brined Mary's free range chicken slow cooked in the French rotisserie—one of many delicious items on the Best Takeout Menu around.

Best Takeout Menu

SLO Provisions

1255 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 439-4298

info@sloprovisions.com

Best Family Meal

Farmhouse Corner Market

1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO

(805) 485-7900

info@farmhouseslo.com

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Farmhouse Corner Market

1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO

(805) 485-7900

info@farmhouseslo.com

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SNOW PEAS IN SHELL BEACH Mei's Chinese Restaurant owners Vicky and Yuanen Chen recommend a plate of Double Happiness from the Best Chinese Food on the coast.

Best Chinese Food

Mei's Chinese Restaurant

1759 Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach

Nothing is more exciting than seeing the steam rise out of a freshly opened white Chinese takeout box to reveal tender Mongolian beef, soft lo mein noodles with chicken, or shrimp fried rice. These are just a few savory options from Mei's extensive menu, and don't forget to try the potstickers! Mei's just started offering dine-in services, and its takeout is superb—the portions are perfect to take home and split, family-style. You could also order for yourself and eat cold leftovers for lunch the next day. Wait, is that just me? Call ahead and place your order for an easy pickup.

—Karen Garcia

Best Indian Food

Shalimar

3820 Broad St., SLO

(805) 781-0766

asim@shalimarslo.com

Best Italian Food

Guiseppe's Cucina Rustica

891 Price St., Pismo Beach

849 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-2870

jamie@giuseppesrestaurant.com

Best Japanese Food

Goshi

570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO

772 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 543-8942

Best Mediterranean Food

Petra Mediterranean Pizza and Grill

1210 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 439-1999

Best Mexican Food

Efren's

1720 Beach St., Oceano

1285 Laurel Lane, SLO

(805) 489-2385

efrenssanluis@gmail.com

Best Thai Food

Thai Boat

3212 Broad St., No. 140, SLO

(805) 594-1638

slothaiboat@gmail.com

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

FRESH AND FABULOUS Chef/owner Doug MacMillan definitely put cioppino on the menu at Ada's Fish House in Pismo Beach, also know as the Best Seafood spot in SLO County.

Best Seafood

Ada's Fish House

558 Price St., Pismo Beach

(805) 556-3077

info@adasfishhouse.com

adasfishhouse.com

@adasfishhouse

facebook.com/Adas-Fish-House-2270038103317986

Best Sushi

Goshi

570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO

772 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 543-8942

Best Poke

Poke Morro

922 Rancho Parkway, Arroyo Grande

(805) 270-4335

pokemorroag@gmail.com

Best Barbecue

Old SLO BBQ Co.

670 Higuera St., SLO

3870-3 Broad St., SLO

(805) 285-2473

info@oldsanluisbbq.com

Best Vegetarian Food

Ziggy's

594 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 439-4399

ziggysvegan@gmail.com

Best Deli

Lincoln Market & Deli

496 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-3443

lincolnmarketanddeli@gmail.com

Best Food Truck

Haute Skillet

(805) 298-0734

info@hauteskillettruck.com

Best Rooftop Experience

Hotel SLO

877 Palm St., SLO

(805) 235-0700

info@hotel-slo.com

Best Chef

Will Torres with The Farmhouse Corner Market

1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO

(805) 485-7900

info@farmhouseslo.com

Best Caterer

Field to Table Catering & Events

146 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo

(805) 474-5719

hello@fttevents.com

Best Butcher

AG Meat Company

120 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-2693

info@agmeatcompany.com

Best Fish Market

Giovanni's Fish Market

1001 Front St., Morro Bay

1-877-552-4467

orders@giovannisfishmarket.com

Best Breakfast Burrito

Lincoln Market & Deli

496 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-3443

lincolnmarketanddeli@gmail.com

Best Burrito

Tacos de Acapulco

596 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 543-9100

Best Taco

Taco Temple

2680 N. Main St., Morro Bay

1575 Calle Joaquin, SLO

(805) 772-4965

itsjustforyou15@yahoo.com

Best Burger

Sylvester's Burgers

Los Osos, Atascadero, Oceano

sylvestersburgers@gmail.com

Best Veggie Burger

Ziggy's

594 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 439-4399

ziggysvegan@gmail.com

Ziggy's may serve up exclusively vegan fare, but you don't need to be vegan to enjoy some of the most comforting comfort food in San Luis Obispo County. If you're a fan of In-N-Out's animal-style fries, Ziggy's Dirty Fries take it to the next level: It's cheesier and saucier and miraculously plant-based. For the main course, Ziggy's avocado tacos offer something you never knew you needed: fried avocado. Or, keep things classic with The Standard—American "cheese," shredded lettuce, Ziggy sauce, with a choice of an Impossible Burger or a bean and veggie-based Ziggy patty. Ziggy's will satisfy all of your plant-based dreams.

—Malea Martin

Best Sandwich

High Street Deli

350 High St., SLO

(805) 541-4738

eat@highstdeli.com

Best Steak

Jocko's Steakhouse

125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo

(805) 929-3686

Best Fried Chicken

The Spoon Trade

295 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 904-6773

info@thespoontrade.com

Best Wings

Let's Wing It

1301 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 474-1000

eat@letswingit.com

Best Pizza

Woodstock's Pizza

1000 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-4420

mrep@woodstocksslo.com

Best Wood-Fired Pizza

Flour House

690 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-5282

flourhouseslo@gmail.com

Best Salad

Firestone Grill

1001 Higuera St., SLO

contact@firestonegrill.com

Best Chowder

Splash Café

197 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

1491 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-4653

Best Ramen

Kuma.

2011 10th St., Los Osos

(805) 528-6767

Best Mac & Cheese

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

1117 Chorro St., SLO

(805) 544-7433

info@blacksheepslo.com

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SCREAM FOR IT Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab employees Mia Berg (left) and Marie Althaus Best are ready to serve you the Best Ice Cream.

Best Ice Cream

Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab

114 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

860 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 474-4688

doc@docburnsteins.com

Best Frozen Yogurt

It's Really Yogurt

808 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

(805) 481-8195

Best Doughnut

SLODOCO

793 Foothill Blvd., SLO

6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero

(805) 782-9766

brandon@slodoco.com

Best Dessert

Madonna Inn

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 784-2433

info@madonnainn.com

Best Bakery

Joliene Bakery

570 Higuera St., No. 180, SLO

(805) 439-3373

chloe@jolienebakery.com

You know that feeling when you pop into a bakery on your way to work for a savory croissant and maybe a cappuccino? And everything on display looks so insanely good that you end up leaving with a whole box of assorted pastries? Then you tell yourself you'll share with friends but end up eating the whole box yourself? Yeah, that happens to me every time I step foot inside Joliene Bakery, and I have never regretted it. I live for this bakery. The bread is the best I've ever had. The pastries are to die for. I would cross rivers and traverse valleys for a Joliene macaron.

—Kasey Bubnash

Best Bread Bakery

House of Bread

299 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 542-0255

bread@houseofbread.com

