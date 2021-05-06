Best of SLO County 2021: Drinks 

1234 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 238-1114
@pinestsaloon
facebook.com/pinestreetsaloon/?ref=br_rs
900 Main St., Morro Bay
(805) 225-1312
@thesirenmorrobay
1040 Broad St., SLO
(805) 439-3563
@sidecar_slo
307 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 202-8918
@masonbarandkitchen
404 Front St., Avila Beach
(805) 595-7425
@mr.ricks_bar
1065 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-1300
1130 Garden St., SLO
880 Foothill Blvd., SLO
(805) 439-2175
@scoutcoffee
I've tried pretty much every coffee shop in town (and I have an espresso machine at home, so you know I'm serious), and it's hard to find much to complain about at any of them. They all bring something a little different to the table, whether it's ample study space or out-of-the-box drinks. At Scout, the coffee itself shines. Whether it's an Americano or, my personal favorite, a Gibraltar, you can count on Scout to serve an unbeatable drink that hits like nowhere else. And, the true test of a good coffee shop, Scout's cold brew is actually cold brewed!! With delicious food, adorable merch, and a gorgeous space downtown, it's no wonder Scout won best overall coffee shop, too.
—Kasey Bubnash
3566 S. Higuera, No. 100, SLO
(805) 541-1186
@coastalpeaks
facebook.com/coastalpeakscoffee
740 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-4372
secretgarden@organicherbshop.com
@secretgardenslo
1200 E. Grand Ave., unit 103, Arroyo Grande
(805) 994-7076
@virtjuice
SLO, ARROYO GRANDE, ATASCADERO, PASO ROBLES
(805) 549-0733
@jambajuice
1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
(805) 772-5055
@staxwinebar
4910 Edna Road, SLO
(805) 782-0500
@tolosawinery
2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO
(805) 544-5855
@ednavalleyvineyard
facebook.com/EdnaValleyVineyard
453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande
(805) 481-1772
@laetitiawine
284 Higuera St., suite D, SLO
(805) 620-7233
slosaferidemarketing@gmail.com
@slowinetours
3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles
1033 Chorro St., basement level, SLO
(805) 296-1128
@bhbc
facebook.com/barrelhousebrewing
2174 Highway 46, Paso Robles
10 Higuera St., SLO
(833) 576-2271
@krobarcraftdistillery
facebook.com/krobarcraftdistillery
2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-5000
@thecliffshotelandspa
facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa
2575 Price St., Pismo Beach
(805) 773-0000
@ventanagrill
facebook.com/VentanaGrillPismoBeach
1117 Chorro St., SLO
(805) 544-7433
@blacksheepslo
600 March St., SLO
(805) 544-0286
@mccarthysirishpub
facebook.com/McCarthysIrishPubSLO
You want a Midori sour, blended? Don't come here. McCarthy's ain't got no blender, see? It's a bar, not a damn soda shop. You want a healthy pour of liquor served by take-no-guff bartenders? This is the place. This is where drinkers drink. A real bar. If Charles Bukowski was still alive and lived in SLO, this would be his bar. It would be Hemingway's bar. James Joyce would drink here. Dorothy Parker, too. Kerouac? Of course. Hunter S. Thompson would drink here but get thrown out for being high on other drugs. That's the kind of bar McCarthy's is.
—Glen Starkey
3419 Roberto Court, suite C, SLO
(805) 439-0865
@slocider
1051 Nipomo St., SLO
(805) 439-4289
@laesquina_taqueria
