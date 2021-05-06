Best of SLO County 2021: Drinks 

Best North County Bar

Pine Street Saloon

1234 Pine St., Paso Robles

Best North Coast Bar

The Siren

900 Main St., Morro Bay

Best San Luis Obispo Bar

Sidecar Cocktail Co.

1040 Broad St., SLO

Best South County Bar

Mason Bar & Kitchen

307 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

Best South Coast Bar

Mr. Rick's

404 Front St., Avila Beach

Best Barista

Eric Pettis at Blackhorse

1065 Higuera St., SLO

Best Cup of Coffee

Scout Coffee Co.

1130 Garden St., SLO

880 Foothill Blvd., SLO

I've tried pretty much every coffee shop in town (and I have an espresso machine at home, so you know I'm serious), and it's hard to find much to complain about at any of them. They all bring something a little different to the table, whether it's ample study space or out-of-the-box drinks. At Scout, the coffee itself shines. Whether it's an Americano or, my personal favorite, a Gibraltar, you can count on Scout to serve an unbeatable drink that hits like nowhere else. And, the true test of a good coffee shop, Scout's cold brew is actually cold brewed!! With delicious food, adorable merch, and a gorgeous space downtown, it's no wonder Scout won best overall coffee shop, too.

—Kasey Bubnash

Best Coffee Shop

Scout Coffee Co.

1130 Garden St., SLO

880 Foothill Blvd., SLO

Best Coffee Roaster

Coastal Peaks Coffee

3566 S. Higuera, No. 100, SLO

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

HIDDEN GEM Kirstin Sherritt, Kristen Yogi, Lucinda Kelly, and Claire Gretlein (left to right) bring the best tea around to downtown San Luis Obispo at The Secret Garden Organic Herb Shop.

Best Tea Shop

The Secret Garden Organic Herb Shop

740 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-4372

Best Juice Place

VirtJuice

1200 E. Grand Ave., unit 103, Arroyo Grande

Best Smoothie

Jamba Juice

SLO, ARROYO GRANDE, ATASCADERO, PASO ROBLES

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SIPPING TIME Head over to Morro Bay if you want to visit the Best Wine Bar in SLO County—STAX Wine Bar and Bistro.

Best Wine Bar

STAX Wine Bar and Bistro

1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

REDS FOR DAYS New Times readers believe Tolosa Winery in the Edna Valley is the Best Winery for Red Wine in wine country. With several styles and price points to choose from, Primera is the winery's flagship, a cellar selection of the best barrels of pinot noir from the Edna Ranch.

Best Winery for Red Wine

Tolosa Winery

4910 Edna Road, SLO

Best Winery for White Wine

Edna Valley Vineyard

2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO

Best Winery for Sparkling Wine

Laetitia Vineyard & Winery

453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande

Best Virtual Wine Tasting Experience

Edna Valley Vineyard

2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO

Best Tasting Room

Edna Valley Vineyard

2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO

Best Tasting Transportation

SLO Safe Ride

284 Higuera St., suite D, SLO

Best Brewery

BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles

1033 Chorro St., basement level, SLO

Best Distillery

KROBAR Craft Distillery

2174 Highway 46, Paso Robles

10 Higuera St., SLO

Best Happy Hour

Marisol at The Cliffs

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

Best Place for a Beer

BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles

1033 Chorro St., basement level, SLO

Best Drink with a View

Ventana Grill

2575 Price St., Pismo Beach

Best Bartender

Nicole Sigman (Black Sheep)

1117 Chorro St., SLO

Best Dive Bar

McCarthy's Irish Pub

600 March St., SLO

You want a Midori sour, blended? Don't come here. McCarthy's ain't got no blender, see? It's a bar, not a damn soda shop. You want a healthy pour of liquor served by take-no-guff bartenders? This is the place. This is where drinkers drink. A real bar. If Charles Bukowski was still alive and lived in SLO, this would be his bar. It would be Hemingway's bar. James Joyce would drink here. Dorothy Parker, too. Kerouac? Of course. Hunter S. Thompson would drink here but get thrown out for being high on other drugs. That's the kind of bar McCarthy's is.

—Glen Starkey

Best Bloody Mary

Marisol at The Cliffs

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

Best Hard Cider

SLO Cider

3419 Roberto Court, suite C, SLO

Best Craft Beer

BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles

1033 Chorro St., basement level, SLO

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SALTY La Esquina Taqueria serves up the Best Margarita, including the Gonzagarita, orange-infused tequila blanco, fresh lime juice, house-made sweet and sour, and French Bauchant liquor.

Best Margarita

La Esquina Taqueria

1051 Nipomo St., SLO

Best Craft Cocktail

Sidecar Cocktail Co.

1040 Broad St., SLO

Best To-Go Cocktail

Sidecar Cocktail Co.

1040 Broad St., SLO

