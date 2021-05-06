Got a News Tip?
Best of SLO

Best of SLO County 2021: Community Watch 

Best Public Official

Heidi Harmon

990 Palm St., SLO

(805) 540-4137

hharmon@slocity.org

heidiharmon.org

Best Use of Taxpayers' Money

Road Repair

976 Osos St., room 206, SLO

(805) 781-5252

publicworks@co.slo.ca.us

slocounty.ca.gov

facebook.com/SLOCountyGov

Best Nonprofit

Woods Humane Society

875 Oklahoma Ave., SLO

2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero

(805) 543-9316

adoptions@woodshumanesociety.org

woodshumanesociety.org

@woodshumanesociety

facebook.com/WoodsHumaneSociety

Best Environmental Watchdog

ECOSLO

2830 McMillan Ave., unit 2, SLO

(805) 544-1777

info@ecoslo.org

ecoslo.org

@ecoslo

facebook.com/ECOSLO

Best Veterans Support Organization

SLO County Veterans Services

801 Grand Ave., SLO

(805) 781-5766

slovets@co.slo.ca.us

slocounty.ca.gov

facebook.com/SLOCountyVets

click to enlarge ENJOY IT Apparently the Best Thing About SLO County is the weather, so get out to places like Morro Bay and soak up that temperate climate. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • ENJOY IT Apparently the Best Thing About SLO County is the weather, so get out to places like Morro Bay and soak up that temperate climate.

Best Thing About SLO County

Weather

