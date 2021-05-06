Best of SLO County 2021: Community Watch
Heidi Harmon
990 Palm St., SLO
(805) 540-4137
hharmon@slocity.org
heidiharmon.org
Road Repair
976 Osos St., room 206, SLO
(805) 781-5252
publicworks@co.slo.ca.us
slocounty.ca.gov
facebook.com/SLOCountyGov
Woods Humane Society
875 Oklahoma Ave., SLO
2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero
(805) 543-9316
adoptions@woodshumanesociety.org
woodshumanesociety.org
@woodshumanesociety
facebook.com/WoodsHumaneSociety
ECOSLO
2830 McMillan Ave., unit 2, SLO
(805) 544-1777
info@ecoslo.org
ecoslo.org
@ecoslo
facebook.com/ECOSLO
SLO County Veterans Services
801 Grand Ave., SLO
(805) 781-5766
slovets@co.slo.ca.us
slocounty.ca.gov
facebook.com/SLOCountyVets
click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
ENJOY IT Apparently the Best Thing About SLO County is the weather, so get out to places like Morro Bay and soak up that temperate climate.
Weather