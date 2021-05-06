Best of SLO County 2021: Art Scene 

Higuera Street, SLO
In a world of strip mall multiplexes, the Palm Theatre stands out. It's a theater that strives to fill your mind, not just your eyeballs and earholes with the newest blockbuster. Proprietor Jim Dee carefully curates what you see by traveling to film festivals and finding the best in independent and foreign cinema. Dee's been a cinephile since he was a Poly student in the '70s, hosting special screenings at various locales until he opened his first theater in 1979. The Palm may not have stadium seating or reclining seats, but it's where true film lovers have found a home.
—Glen Starkey
Asia Croson mastered the art of preserving precious moments on film while making her clients look absolutely amazing. Her secret? She's the best hype-woman and can literally make you feel like a million bucks in front of her lens. There are a lot of photographers on the Central Coast, but Croson stands out in the industry with her warm and bright photo hues, stunning angles, and naturally composed portraits. Need a new professional headshot, engagement session, senior photo, or maternity shoot? Croson does it all. You can trust that she'll go to great lengths, even if that means lying on the ground, to get the perfect shot of you.
—Karen Garcia
Phoenix Books is a literature fanatic's dream: novels stacked to the ceiling, a cozy maze of bookshelves with innumerable genres to peruse, overflow titles stacked on the floor in some places—a little bit chaotic, but in a comforting way, just like a good book. Look closer, and you'll find there's order among the chaos: If you're looking for some Steinbeck, he will most certainly be among the S's in the fiction section. Phoenix's friendly staff is there to lead you in the right direction. Nineteenth century Russian literature, traditional Italian cookbooks, astrology for beginners—you name it, Phoenix probably has it. You might have to do some digging, but that's half the fun.
—Malea Martin
Although 2021 marks the debut of this category, last year's votes showed that New Times readers were already eager to acknowledge Your Own Backyard, as the podcast took home 2020's Best Controversy or Scandal award. In re-examining the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, podcast creator Chris Lambert was credited by the SLO County Sheriff's Office for helping find new witnesses, leading to the arrests of prime suspect Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores. Recently topping the charts on Apple Podcasts with nearly 10 million downloads to date, Your Own Backyard continues to bring worldwide attention to a case that's haunted the Central Coast for more than two decades.
—Caleb Wiseblood