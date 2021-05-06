Got a News Tip?
Best of SLO

Best of SLO County 2021: About Town 

click to enlarge MOM Megan's Organic Market is a winner, winner, cannabis-infused dinner, nabbing Best New Company of 2020, Best Place to buy CBD, and Best Cannabis Dispensary in this year's Best Of San Luis Obispo County readers poll. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • MOM Megan's Organic Market is a winner, winner, cannabis-infused dinner, nabbing Best New Company of 2020, Best Place to buy CBD, and Best Cannabis Dispensary in this year's Best Of San Luis Obispo County readers poll.

Best New Company of 2020

Megan's Organic Market

280 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 592-1420

hello@megansslo.com

megansorganicmarket.com

@megansslo

facebook.com/megansslo

Best Radio Station

KCBX

4100 Vachell Lane, SLO

(805) 549-8855

interact@kcbx.org

kcbx.org

@kcbxfm

facebook.com/kcbxfm

Best News Source

KSBY

1772 Calle Joaquin, SLO

(805) 541-6666

news@ksby.com

ksby.com

@ksbynews

facebook.com/ksbynews

Best Cleaning Service

Pioneer Carpet Cleaners

1376 Phillips Lane, SLO

(805) 544-4761

office@pioneerslo.com

pioneerslo.com

@pioneercarpetcleaners

facebook.com/PioneerCarpet

Best General Contractor

T. Simmons Co. Inc.

230 W. Tefft St., Nipomo

(805) 929-0700

zcorp@tsimonsinc.com

tsimonsinc.com

click to enlarge COLOR COORDINATOR Meet the painting professionals at the Best Home Painting Company in SLO County: Danielle Burk, Nick Nystrom, Jennifer Browder, Ryan Browder, Dirk Kenyon, Latia Blair, and Colleen Stefanek from Browder Painting Company. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • COLOR COORDINATOR Meet the painting professionals at the Best Home Painting Company in SLO County: Danielle Burk, Nick Nystrom, Jennifer Browder, Ryan Browder, Dirk Kenyon, Latia Blair, and Colleen Stefanek from Browder Painting Company.

Best Home Painting Service

Browder Painting Company

811 Ricardo Court, SLO

(805) 544-0547

info@browderpainting.com

browderpainting.com

@browderpainting

facebook.com/browderpainting

Best Landscape Service

Purlieu Landscape Design & Build

725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO

(805) 439-1757

taylor@purlieulandscapes.com

purlieulandscapes.com

@purlieulandscapes

facebook.com/purlieulandscapes

Best Yard Maintenance Service

Gilbert's Landscape & Maintenance

8325 Portola Road, Atascadero

(805) 461-3375

Best Moving Company

Meathead Movers

7306, 3600 S. Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-6328

customerservice@meatheadmovers.com

meatheadmovers.com

@meatheadmovers

facebook.com/MeatheadMovers

Best Pest Control Service

Brezden Pest Control

3261 S. Higuera St., suite 100, SLO

(805) 544-9446

support@brezdenpest.com

brezdenpest.com

facebook.com/Brezden.Pest.Control

Best Pool/Spa Care Service

Carefree Pools and Spas

202B Tank Farm Road, SLO

(805) 544-7773

info@carefreeslo.com

carefreepoolsandspas.com

Best Tree Trimming Service

Bunyon Bros. Tree Service

Los Ranchos Road and Highway 227

(805) 547-1903

contact@bunyonbros.com

bunyonbros.com

@bunyonbrostreeservice

facebook.com/bunyonbrostreeserviceSLO

Best Window Cleaning Service

Michael's Window Cleaning

5455-B Traffic Way, Atascadero

(805) 466-1812

michaelswindows1977@gmail.com

michaelswindowcleaning.org

facebook.com/michaelswindowsandscreens

Best Auto Mechanic

Rizzoli's Automotive

2584 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 215-1793

rizzolisautomotive.com

facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO

Best CPA

Glenn Burdette

1150 Palm St., SLO

102 S. Vine St., Paso Robles

(805) 544-1441

info@glennburdette.com

glennburdette.com

@glennburdette_cpas

facebook.com/glennburdette

Best Dry Cleaner

Paul's Dry Cleaners & Laundry

214 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-2250

rudis@charter.net

paulsdrycleaners.com

Best Lawyer

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers

1025 Farmhouse Lane, No. 2F, SLO

(805) 544-0100

harrispersonalinjury@gmail.com

harrispersonalinjury.com

@harrispersonalinjury

facebook.com/HarrisPersonalInjury

Best Local Bank/Credit Union

SESLOC

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO

info@sesloc.org

sesloc.org

@sesloc_fcu

facebook.com/sesloc

Best Mortgage Company

Mariner Mortgage

701 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-6802

mhahlbeck@marinermortgage.net

marinermortgage.net

@mariner_mtg

facebook.com/MarinerMortgage

Best Plumber

Knecht's Plumbing & Heating

60 Zaca Lane, SLO

(805) 544-5118

kph-inc.com

facebook.com/knechtsplumbingandheating

Best Real Estate Company

Richardson Properties

735 Tank Farm Road, suite 130, SLO

(805) 781-6040

info@richardsonproperties.com

richardsonproperties.com

@richardsonproperties

facebook.com/RichardsonProp

Best Acupuncturist

Michelle Hamiliton of Zen Den

1349 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 360-5800

info@zendenslo.com

zendenslo.com

@zendenslo

facebook.com/zendenslo

Best Audiologist

Karen Scott Audiology

3220 S. Higuera St., suite 320, SLO

(805) 541-1790

info@karenscottaudiology.com

karenscottaudiology.com

facebook.com/Karen-Scott-Audiology-140993289294585

Best Chiropractor

SLO Wellness Center

1428 Phillips Lane, No. 300, SLO

2231 Bay View Hieghts Drive, Los Osos

(805) 543-8688

monica@slowellness.com

slowellness.com

@slowellnesscenter

facebook.com/SLOWellnessCenter

Best Doctor

Dr. David Schultz (Urban Optics)

1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO

(805) 543-5200

info@urbanoptics.com

urbanoptics.com

@urbanopticsslo

facebook.com/UrbanOptics

click to enlarge PEARLY WHITES SLO Smiles dentists, Dr. Craig Main (left) and Dr. Ian Leopold, are all smiles over their practice's win for Best Dentist this year. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • PEARLY WHITES SLO Smiles dentists, Dr. Craig Main (left) and Dr. Ian Leopold, are all smiles over their practice's win for Best Dentist this year.

Best Dentist

SLO Smiles

878 Walnut St., SLO

(805) 541-0550

radkins@slosmiles.com

slosmiles.com

@slosmiles

facebook.com/SLOSmiles

Best Orthodontist

Garrett Orthodontics

1312 Garden St., SLO

(805) 544-3223

garrettortho.com

Best Physical Therapist

Spirit Winds Physical Therapy

1422 Monterey St., suite C-102, SLO

(805) 543-5100

info@spiritwindstherapy.com

spiritwindstherapy.com

@spiritwindspt

facebook.com/SpiritWindsPT/?ref=hl

Best Veterinarian

Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic

990 Price St., Pismo Beach

(805) 773-0474

pbvcstaff@gmail.com

pismobeachvet.com

@pismobeachvet

facebook.com/PismoBeachVet

