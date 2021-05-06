Best of SLO County 2021: About Town 

click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
MOM Megan's Organic Market is a winner, winner, cannabis-infused dinner, nabbing Best New Company of 2020, Best Place to buy CBD, and Best Cannabis Dispensary in this year's Best Of San Luis Obispo County readers poll.
Megan's Organic Market
280 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 592-1420
hello@megansslo.com
megansorganicmarket.com
@megansslo
facebook.com/megansslo
KCBX
4100 Vachell Lane, SLO
(805) 549-8855
interact@kcbx.org
kcbx.org
@kcbxfm
facebook.com/kcbxfm
KSBY
1772 Calle Joaquin, SLO
(805) 541-6666
news@ksby.com
ksby.com
@ksbynews
facebook.com/ksbynews
Pioneer Carpet Cleaners
1376 Phillips Lane, SLO
(805) 544-4761
office@pioneerslo.com
pioneerslo.com
@pioneercarpetcleaners
facebook.com/PioneerCarpet
T. Simmons Co. Inc.
230 W. Tefft St., Nipomo
(805) 929-0700
zcorp@tsimonsinc.com
tsimonsinc.com
click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
COLOR COORDINATOR Meet the painting professionals at the Best Home Painting Company in SLO County: Danielle Burk, Nick Nystrom, Jennifer Browder, Ryan Browder, Dirk Kenyon, Latia Blair, and Colleen Stefanek from Browder Painting Company.
Browder Painting Company
811 Ricardo Court, SLO
(805) 544-0547
info@browderpainting.com
browderpainting.com
@browderpainting
facebook.com/browderpainting
Purlieu Landscape Design & Build
725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO
(805) 439-1757
taylor@purlieulandscapes.com
purlieulandscapes.com
@purlieulandscapes
facebook.com/purlieulandscapes
Gilbert's Landscape & Maintenance
8325 Portola Road, Atascadero
(805) 461-3375
Meathead Movers
7306, 3600 S. Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-6328
customerservice@meatheadmovers.com
meatheadmovers.com
@meatheadmovers
facebook.com/MeatheadMovers
Brezden Pest Control
3261 S. Higuera St., suite 100, SLO
(805) 544-9446
support@brezdenpest.com
brezdenpest.com
facebook.com/Brezden.Pest.Control
Carefree Pools and Spas
202B Tank Farm Road, SLO
(805) 544-7773
info@carefreeslo.com
carefreepoolsandspas.com
Bunyon Bros. Tree Service
Los Ranchos Road and Highway 227
(805) 547-1903
contact@bunyonbros.com
bunyonbros.com
@bunyonbrostreeservice
facebook.com/bunyonbrostreeserviceSLO
Michael's Window Cleaning
5455-B Traffic Way, Atascadero
(805) 466-1812
michaelswindows1977@gmail.com
michaelswindowcleaning.org
facebook.com/michaelswindowsandscreens
Rizzoli's Automotive
2584 Victoria Ave., SLO
(805) 215-1793
rizzolisautomotive.com
facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO
Glenn Burdette
1150 Palm St., SLO
102 S. Vine St., Paso Robles
(805) 544-1441
info@glennburdette.com
glennburdette.com
@glennburdette_cpas
facebook.com/glennburdette
Paul's Dry Cleaners & Laundry
214 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-2250
rudis@charter.net
paulsdrycleaners.com
Harris Personal Injury Lawyers
1025 Farmhouse Lane, No. 2F, SLO
(805) 544-0100
harrispersonalinjury@gmail.com
harrispersonalinjury.com
@harrispersonalinjury
facebook.com/HarrisPersonalInjury
SESLOC
Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO
info@sesloc.org
sesloc.org
@sesloc_fcu
facebook.com/sesloc
Mariner Mortgage
701 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande
(805) 489-6802
mhahlbeck@marinermortgage.net
marinermortgage.net
@mariner_mtg
facebook.com/MarinerMortgage
Knecht's Plumbing & Heating
60 Zaca Lane, SLO
(805) 544-5118
kph-inc.com
facebook.com/knechtsplumbingandheating
Richardson Properties
735 Tank Farm Road, suite 130, SLO
(805) 781-6040
info@richardsonproperties.com
richardsonproperties.com
@richardsonproperties
facebook.com/RichardsonProp
Michelle Hamiliton of Zen Den
1349 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 360-5800
info@zendenslo.com
zendenslo.com
@zendenslo
facebook.com/zendenslo
Karen Scott Audiology
3220 S. Higuera St., suite 320, SLO
(805) 541-1790
info@karenscottaudiology.com
karenscottaudiology.com
facebook.com/Karen-Scott-Audiology-140993289294585
SLO Wellness Center
1428 Phillips Lane, No. 300, SLO
2231 Bay View Hieghts Drive, Los Osos
(805) 543-8688
monica@slowellness.com
slowellness.com
@slowellnesscenter
facebook.com/SLOWellnessCenter
Dr. David Schultz (Urban Optics)
1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO
(805) 543-5200
info@urbanoptics.com
urbanoptics.com
@urbanopticsslo
facebook.com/UrbanOptics
click to enlarge
-
Photo By Jayson Mellom
-
PEARLY WHITES SLO Smiles dentists, Dr. Craig Main (left) and Dr. Ian Leopold, are all smiles over their practice's win for Best Dentist this year.
SLO Smiles
878 Walnut St., SLO
(805) 541-0550
radkins@slosmiles.com
slosmiles.com
@slosmiles
facebook.com/SLOSmiles
Garrett Orthodontics
1312 Garden St., SLO
(805) 544-3223
garrettortho.com
Spirit Winds Physical Therapy
1422 Monterey St., suite C-102, SLO
(805) 543-5100
info@spiritwindstherapy.com
spiritwindstherapy.com
@spiritwindspt
facebook.com/SpiritWindsPT/?ref=hl
Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic
990 Price St., Pismo Beach
(805) 773-0474
pbvcstaff@gmail.com
pismobeachvet.com
@pismobeachvet
facebook.com/PismoBeachVet