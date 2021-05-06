Best Of SLO 2021

Best of SLO County 2021: About Town

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

MOM Megan's Organic Market is a winner, winner, cannabis-infused dinner, nabbing Best New Company of 2020, Best Place to buy CBD, and Best Cannabis Dispensary in this year's Best Of San Luis Obispo County readers poll. Best New Company of 2020 Megan's Organic Market 280 Higuera St., SLO (805) 592-1420 hello@megansslo.com megansorganicmarket.com @megansslo facebook.com/megansslo Best Radio Station KCBX 4100 Vachell Lane, SLO (805) 549-8855 interact@kcbx.org kcbx.org @kcbxfm facebook.com/kcbxfm Best News Source KSBY 1772 Calle Joaquin, SLO (805) 541-6666 news@ksby.com ksby.com @ksbynews facebook.com/ksbynews Best Cleaning Service Pioneer Carpet Cleaners 1376 Phillips Lane, SLO (805) 544-4761 office@pioneerslo.com pioneerslo.com @pioneercarpetcleaners facebook.com/PioneerCarpet Best General Contractor T. Simmons Co. Inc. 230 W. Tefft St., Nipomo (805) 929-0700 zcorp@tsimonsinc.com tsimonsinc.com click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

COLOR COORDINATOR Meet the painting professionals at the Best Home Painting Company in SLO County: Danielle Burk, Nick Nystrom, Jennifer Browder, Ryan Browder, Dirk Kenyon, Latia Blair, and Colleen Stefanek from Browder Painting Company. Best Home Painting Service Browder Painting Company 811 Ricardo Court, SLO (805) 544-0547 info@browderpainting.com browderpainting.com @browderpainting facebook.com/browderpainting Best Landscape Service Purlieu Landscape Design & Build 725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO (805) 439-1757 taylor@purlieulandscapes.com purlieulandscapes.com @purlieulandscapes facebook.com/purlieulandscapes Best Yard Maintenance Service Gilbert's Landscape & Maintenance 8325 Portola Road, Atascadero (805) 461-3375 Best Moving Company Meathead Movers 7306, 3600 S. Higuera St., SLO (805) 544-6328 customerservice@meatheadmovers.com meatheadmovers.com @meatheadmovers facebook.com/MeatheadMovers Best Pest Control Service Brezden Pest Control 3261 S. Higuera St., suite 100, SLO (805) 544-9446 support@brezdenpest.com brezdenpest.com facebook.com/Brezden.Pest.Control Best Pool/Spa Care Service Carefree Pools and Spas 202B Tank Farm Road, SLO (805) 544-7773 info@carefreeslo.com carefreepoolsandspas.com Best Tree Trimming Service Bunyon Bros. Tree Service Los Ranchos Road and Highway 227 (805) 547-1903 contact@bunyonbros.com bunyonbros.com @bunyonbrostreeservice facebook.com/bunyonbrostreeserviceSLO Best Window Cleaning Service Michael's Window Cleaning 5455-B Traffic Way, Atascadero (805) 466-1812 michaelswindows1977@gmail.com michaelswindowcleaning.org facebook.com/michaelswindowsandscreens Best Auto Mechanic Rizzoli's Automotive 2584 Victoria Ave., SLO (805) 215-1793 rizzolisautomotive.com facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO Best CPA Glenn Burdette 1150 Palm St., SLO 102 S. Vine St., Paso Robles (805) 544-1441 info@glennburdette.com glennburdette.com @glennburdette_cpas facebook.com/glennburdette Best Dry Cleaner Paul's Dry Cleaners & Laundry 214 Higuera St., SLO (805) 543-2250 rudis@charter.net paulsdrycleaners.com Best Lawyer Harris Personal Injury Lawyers 1025 Farmhouse Lane, No. 2F, SLO (805) 544-0100 harrispersonalinjury@gmail.com harrispersonalinjury.com @harrispersonalinjury facebook.com/HarrisPersonalInjury Best Local Bank/Credit Union SESLOC Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO info@sesloc.org sesloc.org @sesloc_fcu facebook.com/sesloc Best Mortgage Company Mariner Mortgage 701 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande (805) 489-6802 mhahlbeck@marinermortgage.net marinermortgage.net @mariner_mtg facebook.com/MarinerMortgage Best Plumber Knecht's Plumbing & Heating 60 Zaca Lane, SLO (805) 544-5118 kph-inc.com facebook.com/knechtsplumbingandheating Best Real Estate Company Richardson Properties 735 Tank Farm Road, suite 130, SLO (805) 781-6040 info@richardsonproperties.com richardsonproperties.com @richardsonproperties facebook.com/RichardsonProp Best Acupuncturist Michelle Hamiliton of Zen Den 1349 Monterey St., SLO (805) 360-5800 info@zendenslo.com zendenslo.com @zendenslo facebook.com/zendenslo Best Audiologist Karen Scott Audiology 3220 S. Higuera St., suite 320, SLO (805) 541-1790 info@karenscottaudiology.com karenscottaudiology.com facebook.com/Karen-Scott-Audiology-140993289294585 Best Chiropractor SLO Wellness Center 1428 Phillips Lane, No. 300, SLO 2231 Bay View Hieghts Drive, Los Osos (805) 543-8688 monica@slowellness.com slowellness.com @slowellnesscenter facebook.com/SLOWellnessCenter Best Doctor Dr. David Schultz (Urban Optics) 1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO (805) 543-5200 info@urbanoptics.com urbanoptics.com @urbanopticsslo facebook.com/UrbanOptics click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

PEARLY WHITES SLO Smiles dentists, Dr. Craig Main (left) and Dr. Ian Leopold, are all smiles over their practice's win for Best Dentist this year. Best Dentist SLO Smiles 878 Walnut St., SLO (805) 541-0550 radkins@slosmiles.com slosmiles.com @slosmiles facebook.com/SLOSmiles Best Orthodontist Garrett Orthodontics 1312 Garden St., SLO (805) 544-3223 garrettortho.com Best Physical Therapist Spirit Winds Physical Therapy 1422 Monterey St., suite C-102, SLO (805) 543-5100 info@spiritwindstherapy.com spiritwindstherapy.com @spiritwindspt facebook.com/SpiritWindsPT/?ref=hl Best Veterinarian Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic 990 Price St., Pismo Beach (805) 773-0474 pbvcstaff@gmail.com pismobeachvet.com @pismobeachvet facebook.com/PismoBeachVet