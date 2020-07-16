Got a News Tip?
July 16, 2020 News

Best of SLO County 2020 

34th Annual Readers Poll

click to enlarge news1-1-ae17592828adabf6.jpg

Pandemic or no pandemic, we weren't about to let this summer go by without putting out our annual Best of SLO County issue. We initially postponed it due to the state shutdown, and now the state is starting to shut down all over again. But that doesn't mean our readers don't love the businesses in SLO County. They want to support all of the restaurants, bars, lifestyle, entertainment, home, and other industries out there continuing to push through this unprecedented uncertainty. And we certainly do too. This issue is all about spreading the love in SLO County, complete with gold medal winners handpicked by you.

