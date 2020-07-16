Best Of SLO 2020

Best of SLO County 2020: Lifestyle

Best Hair Salon Indie Salon 1231 E. Grand Ave., suite 103, Arroyo Grande (805) 202-8992 indiesalon@mail.com indie-salon.com @indie.salon facebook.com/Indiesaloninc Best Barber Shop The Ritual 787 Higuera St., SLO (805) 596-0360 theritual805.resurva.com/book @theritual805 facebook.com/pages/The-Ritual/698355176849072 Best Nail Salon @Nails 1519 Froom Ranch Way, SLO (805) 543-2268 business@atnails.com atnails.com @Nails facebook.com/nailsalons Best Health Club/Gym Kennedy Club Fitness Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO sloservice@kennedyclubs.com kennedyclubs.com @kennedyclubfitness facebook.com/pages/Kennedy-Club-Fitness/142524735785568 Best Boot Camp MZR Fitness 3536 S. Higuera St., suite 200, SLO (805) 439-4616 info@mzrfitness.com mzrfitness.com @mzrfitness facebook.com/mzrfitness Best Place to Get a Massage Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa 1215 Avila Beach Drive, SLO (805) 595-7302 info@smsr.com sycamoresprings.com @sycamoresprings facebook.com/sycamoremineralsprings Best Place to Get Waxed Cheeky Parlor 3000 Broad St., suite 102, SLO (805) 550-9591 hello@thecheekyparlor.com thecheekyparlor.com @thecheekyparlor facebook.com/cheekyparlor/?rf=2294969750715426 Best Plastic Surgeon Dr. Wally Hosn 1250 Peach St., suite D, SLO (805) 541-0330 office@drhosn.com iloveplasticsurgery.com @drwallyhosn facebook.com/drwallyhosn Best Place for Camera Equipment The Photo Shop 1027 Marsh St., SLO (805) 543-4025 info@photoshopslo.com photoshopslo.com @photoshop_slo facebook.com/ThePhotoShopSLO Best Men's Clothing Store Jules D. 672 Higuera St., No. 100, SLO (805) 781-0722 jules-d.com/index.html @julesdslo facebook.com/julesdslo Best Women's Clothing Store Ambiance 737 Higuera St., SLO 1301 Park St., Paso Robles (805) 540-3380 info@shopambiance.com shopambiance.com @ambianceslo facebook.com/AmbianceBoutiques Best Intimate Apparel Store Fanny Wrappers 799 Higuera St., SLO (805) 543-0185 fwrappers@gmail.com fannywrappers.myshopify.com @fannywrappers facebook.com/fanny.wrappers Best Place for Skin Care Beauty Poet 1920 Broad St., SLO (805) 439-4114 beautypoet1920@gmail.com thebeautypoet.com @thebeautypoet facebook.com/thebeautypoet click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

HIGH STYLE Urbn Leaf in Grover Beach scored a hat-trick this year with awards for Best Place to Buy CBD, Best New Company 2019, and Best Cannabis Dispensary. So get shopping. Best Place to buy CBD Urbn Leaf 239 S. 3rd St., Grover Beach (805) 556-4198 info@urbnleaf.com urbnleaf.com @urbnleafca facebook.com/urbnleaf Best Lasik Surgery Limberg Eye Surgery & Lasik Institute 1270 Peach St., SLO (805) 595-3937 info@limberglasik.com limberglasik.com @#limberglasik facebook.com/LimbergLasik Best Alternative Healer Laurel Doyle, Acupuncturist 625 Main St., Morro Bay (805) 835-4957 Best Retirement Home The Villages of San Luis Obispo 55 Broad St., SLO (805) 543-2300 natalie@villagesofslo.com villagesofslo.com facebook.com/villagesofslo

