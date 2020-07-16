Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Best of SLO

Best of SLO County 2020: Lifestyle 

logo_best_of_2020_nt_color.png

Best Hair Salon

Indie Salon

1231 E. Grand Ave., suite 103, Arroyo Grande

(805) 202-8992

indiesalon@mail.com

indie-salon.com

@indie.salon

facebook.com/Indiesaloninc

Best Barber Shop

The Ritual

787 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 596-0360

theritual805.resurva.com/book

@theritual805

facebook.com/pages/The-Ritual/698355176849072

Best Nail Salon

@Nails

1519 Froom Ranch Way, SLO

(805) 543-2268

business@atnails.com

atnails.com

@Nails

facebook.com/nailsalons

Best Health Club/Gym

Kennedy Club Fitness

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO

sloservice@kennedyclubs.com

kennedyclubs.com

@kennedyclubfitness

facebook.com/pages/Kennedy-Club-Fitness/142524735785568

Best Boot Camp

MZR Fitness

3536 S. Higuera St., suite 200, SLO

(805) 439-4616

info@mzrfitness.com

mzrfitness.com

@mzrfitness

facebook.com/mzrfitness

Best Place to Get a Massage

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa

1215 Avila Beach Drive, SLO

(805) 595-7302

info@smsr.com

sycamoresprings.com

@sycamoresprings

facebook.com/sycamoremineralsprings

Best Place to Get Waxed

Cheeky Parlor

3000 Broad St., suite 102, SLO

(805) 550-9591

hello@thecheekyparlor.com

thecheekyparlor.com

@thecheekyparlor

facebook.com/cheekyparlor/?rf=2294969750715426

Best Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Wally Hosn

1250 Peach St., suite D, SLO

(805) 541-0330

office@drhosn.com

iloveplasticsurgery.com

@drwallyhosn

facebook.com/drwallyhosn

Best Place for Camera Equipment

The Photo Shop

1027 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 543-4025

info@photoshopslo.com

photoshopslo.com

@photoshop_slo

facebook.com/ThePhotoShopSLO

Best Men's Clothing Store

Jules D.

672 Higuera St., No. 100, SLO

(805) 781-0722

jules-d.com/index.html

@julesdslo

facebook.com/julesdslo

Best Women's Clothing Store

Ambiance

737 Higuera St., SLO

1301 Park St., Paso Robles

(805) 540-3380

info@shopambiance.com

shopambiance.com

@ambianceslo

facebook.com/AmbianceBoutiques

Best Intimate Apparel Store

Fanny Wrappers

799 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-0185

fwrappers@gmail.com

fannywrappers.myshopify.com

@fannywrappers

facebook.com/fanny.wrappers

Best Place for Skin Care

Beauty Poet

1920 Broad St., SLO

(805) 439-4114

beautypoet1920@gmail.com

thebeautypoet.com

@thebeautypoet

facebook.com/thebeautypoet

click to enlarge HIGH STYLE Urbn Leaf in Grover Beach scored a hat-trick this year with awards for Best Place to Buy CBD, Best New Company 2019, and Best Cannabis Dispensary. So get shopping. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • HIGH STYLE Urbn Leaf in Grover Beach scored a hat-trick this year with awards for Best Place to Buy CBD, Best New Company 2019, and Best Cannabis Dispensary. So get shopping.

Best Place to buy CBD

Urbn Leaf

239 S. 3rd St., Grover Beach

(805) 556-4198

info@urbnleaf.com

urbnleaf.com

@urbnleafca

facebook.com/urbnleaf

Best Lasik Surgery

Limberg Eye Surgery & Lasik Institute

1270 Peach St., SLO

(805) 595-3937

info@limberglasik.com

limberglasik.com

@#limberglasik

facebook.com/LimbergLasik

Best Alternative Healer

Laurel Doyle, Acupuncturist

625 Main St., Morro Bay

(805) 835-4957

Best Retirement Home

The Villages of San Luis Obispo

55 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-2300

natalie@villagesofslo.com

villagesofslo.com

facebook.com/villagesofslo


  |  

Tags:

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Best of SLO

Browse Best Of:

Other Searches

Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation