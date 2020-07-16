Got a News Tip?
Best of SLO

Best of SLO County 2020: Getting Hitched 

logo_best_of_2020_nt_color.png



Best Wedding Venue

The Cliffs Hotel and Spa

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-5000

info@cliffshotelandspa.com

cliffshotelandspa.com

@thecliffshotelandspa

facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa

Best Wedding Caterer

Field to Table Catering & Events

146 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo

(805) 474-5719

hello@fttevents.com

fttevents.com

@fieldtotableevents

facebook.com/FTTevents

Best Wedding Planner

Embark Event Design

874 Lawrence Drive, SLO

(805) 503-2625

sarah@embarkeventdesign.com

embarkeventdesign.com

@embarkeventdesign

facebook.com/embarkeventdesign

Best Place for Wedding Flowers

Wilder Floral Co.

1349 Chorro St., SLO

(805) 784-0415

concierge@wilderfloralco.com

wilderfloralco.com

@wilderfloralco; @shopwilder

facebook.com/wilderfloralco

Best Wedding Band

Come Alive Entertainment

(805) 556-7221

steph@comealiveentertainment.com

comealiveentertainment.com

@comealiveentertainment

facebook.com/comealiveentertainment

Best Tuxedo Rental

Men's Wearhouse

283 Madonna Road, suite C, SLO

(805) 541-1834

menswearhouse.com

@menswearhouse

facebook.com/MensWearhouse

click to enlarge DESIGNER JEWELS Left to right: Aaron and Devin Gomez offer the best wedding rings at The Gold Concept in downtown SLO. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • DESIGNER JEWELS Left to right: Aaron and Devin Gomez offer the best wedding rings at The Gold Concept in downtown SLO.

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Ring

The Gold Concept

740 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-1088

shop@thegoldconcept.com

thegoldconcept.com

@thegoldconcept

facebook.com/TheGoldConcept

Best Limo Service

Elegant Image Limousine

853 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

(805) 772-5390

elegantimagelimousine@gmail.com

elegantimagelimos.com

@elegantimagelimousine

facebook.com/elegantimagelimousine

Best Place for Reception Dinner

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986

info@novorestaurant.com

novorestaurant.com

@novorestaurant

facebook.com/NovoRestaurant

click to enlarge CASTLE VOWS Nothing says "I do" like a giant castle with a moat around it and views of Paso Robles wine country stretching out in all directions. Tooth &amp; Nail Winery is the Best Winey Wedding Venue around. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • CASTLE VOWS Nothing says "I do" like a giant castle with a moat around it and views of Paso Robles wine country stretching out in all directions. Tooth & Nail Winery is the Best Winey Wedding Venue around.

Best Winery Wedding Venue

Tooth & Nail Winery

3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles

(805) 369-6100

weddings@toothandnailwinery.com

rabblewine.com

@toothandnailweddings

facebook.com/toothandnailweddings

Best Place for Wedding Rentals

All About Events

2702 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles

(805) 239-7777

inquiries@allaboutevents.com

allaboutevents.com

@allaboutevents

facebook.com/All-About-Events-Paso-489842991058125


