Best Of SLO 2020

Best of SLO County 2020: Getting Hitched





Best Wedding Venue The Cliffs Hotel and Spa 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach (805) 773-5000 info@cliffshotelandspa.com cliffshotelandspa.com @thecliffshotelandspa facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa Best Wedding Caterer Field to Table Catering & Events 146 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo (805) 474-5719 hello@fttevents.com fttevents.com @fieldtotableevents facebook.com/FTTevents Best Wedding Planner Embark Event Design 874 Lawrence Drive, SLO (805) 503-2625 sarah@embarkeventdesign.com embarkeventdesign.com @embarkeventdesign facebook.com/embarkeventdesign Best Place for Wedding Flowers Wilder Floral Co. 1349 Chorro St., SLO (805) 784-0415 concierge@wilderfloralco.com wilderfloralco.com @wilderfloralco; @shopwilder facebook.com/wilderfloralco Best Wedding Band Come Alive Entertainment (805) 556-7221 steph@comealiveentertainment.com comealiveentertainment.com @comealiveentertainment facebook.com/comealiveentertainment Best Tuxedo Rental Men's Wearhouse 283 Madonna Road, suite C, SLO (805) 541-1834 menswearhouse.com @menswearhouse facebook.com/MensWearhouse click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

DESIGNER JEWELS Left to right: Aaron and Devin Gomez offer the best wedding rings at The Gold Concept in downtown SLO. Best Place to Buy a Wedding Ring The Gold Concept 740 Higuera St., SLO (805) 544-1088 shop@thegoldconcept.com thegoldconcept.com @thegoldconcept facebook.com/TheGoldConcept Best Limo Service Elegant Image Limousine 853 Quintana Road, Morro Bay (805) 772-5390 elegantimagelimousine@gmail.com elegantimagelimos.com @elegantimagelimousine facebook.com/elegantimagelimousine Best Place for Reception Dinner Novo Restaurant & Lounge 726 Higuera St., SLO (805) 543-3986 info@novorestaurant.com novorestaurant.com @novorestaurant facebook.com/NovoRestaurant click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

CASTLE VOWS Nothing says "I do" like a giant castle with a moat around it and views of Paso Robles wine country stretching out in all directions. Tooth & Nail Winery is the Best Winey Wedding Venue around. Best Winery Wedding Venue Tooth & Nail Winery 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles (805) 369-6100 weddings@toothandnailwinery.com rabblewine.com @toothandnailweddings facebook.com/toothandnailweddings Best Place for Wedding Rentals All About Events 2702 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles (805) 239-7777 inquiries@allaboutevents.com allaboutevents.com @allaboutevents facebook.com/All-About-Events-Paso-489842991058125

