Best of SLO County 2020: Get Out 



Best Weekend Getaway in SLO County

Cambria Pines Lodge

2905 Burton Drive, Cambria

(805) 927-4200

concierge@cambriapineslodge.com

cambriapineslodge.com

@cambriapineslodge

facebook.com/cambriapineslodge

Best Place to Get Swimwear

SLO Swim

795 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 781-9604

sloswim@att.net

sloswim.com

@sloswim

facebook.com/sloswim

Best Board Shop

Central Coast Surfboards

855 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 541-1129

info@ccsurf.com

ccsurf.com

@ccsurf

facebook.com/ccsurf

Best Water Sports Company (TIE)

Avila Beach Paddlesports

3915 Avila Beach DRIVE, Avila Beach

(805) 704-6902

info@slocoastkayaks.com

avilabeachpaddlesports.com

@avilabeachpaddlesports

facebook.com/AvilaPaddlesports

Central Coast Kayaks

1879 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-3500

momentumpaddlesports@gmail.com

centralcoastkayaks.com

@centralcoastkayaks

facebook.com/centralcoastkayaks

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

GOLF WITH A VIEW You can affordably swing a club while gazing out at the sun glinting off the ocean from anywhere at the Morro Bay Golf Course.

Best Golf Course

Morro Bay Golf Course

201 State Park Blvd., Morro Bay

(805) 772-1923

golfmorrobay.com

facebook.com/MorroBayGolfCourse

Best Hike

Pismo Preserve

80 Mattie Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 544-9096

info@lcslo.org

lcslo.org/pismopreserve

@landconservancyslo

facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918

Torch Bearer

Best Hike: Pismo Preserve

It didn't take long for the Pismo Preserve to take the reins as our readers' favorite hike in SLO County, and how can you argue with it? The freshly minted South County open space, which opened in January after years of anticipation, offers residents an 11-mile network of trails that meander through 880 acres of oak-studded coastal hills—offering incredible views of the Pacific Ocean along the way. Thanks to COVID-19, hikers only had a short taste of this open space, as the need for social distancing forced its closure in March. Good news though: The preserve recently reopened on July 6. Don't blow it, guys! Stay safe and keep your distance.

—Peter Johnson

Best Bike Trail

Bob Jones Trail

Ontario Road, SLO

(805) 544-9096

info@lcslo.org

lcslo.org/project/bob-jones-city-to-sea-trail

@landconservancyslo

facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918

Best Outdoor Store

The Mountain Air

667 Marsh St., suite D, SLO

(805) 543-1676

customerservice@themountainair.com

themountainair.com

@themountainair

facebook.com/TheMountainAir

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

BUY THAT BIKE Left to right: Brad Wiggs, Dustin Stiffler, Adam Jacino, and Josh Cohen at Foothill Cyclery in SLO are ready to outfit you with new gear and help you troubleshoot your bike problems from a safe distance.

Best Bike Shop

Foothill Cyclery

767 E. Foothill Blvd., suite B, SLO

(805) 541-4101

sales@foothillcyclery.com

foothillcyclery.com

@foothillcyclery

facebook.com/foothillcyclery

Best Dive Shop

SLO Ocean Currents

3121 Higuera St., suite B, SLO

(805) 544-7227

info@slooceancurrents.com

slooceancurrents.com

facebook.com/SLOSCUBA

Best Yoga Studio

Spark Yoga

977 E. Foothill Blvd., suite 111, SLO

(805) 439-1848

hello@smileatspark.com

smileatspark.com

@sparkyogaslo

facebook.com/smileatspark

Best Surf Spot

Morro Bay

info@morrobay.org

morrobay.org/blog/post/surfing-morro-bay

@morrobayca

facebook.com/morrobayca

Best Hotel or Resort

The Cliffs Hotel and Spa

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-5000

info@cliffshotelandspa.com

cliffshotelandspa.com

@thecliffshotelandspa

facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa

Best Place to Rent an RV

RV Rentals on the Central Coast

PO Box 409, Atascadero

(805) 674-1685

rvrentalscc@gmail.com

rvrentalscc.com

facebook.com/RVrentalsonthecentralcoast



