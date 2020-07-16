Best of SLO County 2020: Eats 





Best North County Restaurant

Fish Gaucho

1244 Park St., Paso Robles

(805) 239-3333

info@fishgaucho.com

fishgaucho.com

@fishgaucho

facebook.com/FishGaucho

Best North Coast Restaurant

Robin's Restaurant

4095 Burton Drive, Cambria

(805) 927-5007

anthony@robinsrestaurant.com

robinsrestaurant.com

@robins_restaurant

facebook.com/RobinsRestaurant

Best San Luis Obispo Restaurant

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986

info@novorestaurant.com

novorestaurant.com

@novorestaurant

facebook.com/NovoRestaurant

Best South County Restaurant

Ember Restaurant

1200 E. Grand Ave. suite 101, Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-7700

info@emberwoodfire.com

emberwoodfire.com

@emberrestaurant

facebook.com/emberrestaurant

Best South Coast Restaurant

The Spoon Trade

294 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 904-6773

info@thespoontrade.com

thespoontrade.com

@thespoontrade

facebook.com/thespoontrade

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

BEST NEW SPOT Farmhouse Corner Market owner-chef Will Torres and his partners are making waves at the corner of Farmhouse Lane and Highway 227—a spot that also happens to be the "intersection of flavor and friendship."

Best New Restaurant of 2019

Farmhouse Corner Market

1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO

(805) 485-7900

info@farmhouseslo.com

farmhouseslo.com

@farmhousecm

facebook.com/farmhouseSLO

Best Breakfast

Louisa's Place

964 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-0227

louisasplace@charter.net

louisasplace.com

@louisasplace

facebook.com/Louisas-Place-178175018905224

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

POUND IT Every year, almost without fail, Frank's Famous Hot Dogs in SLO takes home the Best Hangover Food and Best Breakfast Burrito awards.

Best Breakfast Burrito

Frank's Famous Hot Dogs

950 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 541-3488

facebook.com/franksSLO

Best Weekend Brunch

Ventana Grill

2575 Price St., Pismo Beach

(805) 773-0000

ventanagrill.com

@ventanagrill

facebook.com/VentanaGrillPismoBeach

Best Hangover Food

Frank's Famous Hot Dogs

950 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 541-3488

facebook.com/franksSLO

Best Vegetarian Food

Bliss Café

778 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 547-0108

blisscafeslo@gmail.com

blisscafeslo.com

@blisscafeslo

Best Seafood

Ciopinot Seafood Grille

1049 Nipomo St., SLO

(805) 547-1111

lacohen@charter.net

ciopinotrestaurant.com

@ciopinot

facebook.com/CiopinotSLO

Best Mexican Food

Taqueria Santa Cruz

1308 Monterey St., suite 140, SLO

(805) 752-1016

facebook.com/Taqueria-Santa-Cruz-142527409289003

Best Chinese Food

Mei's Chinese

1759 Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach

meischineserestaurant.com

facebook.com/pages/Meis-Chinese-Restaurant/121668924510235

Best Japanese Food

Goshi

570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO

772 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 543-8942

goshislo.com

@goshislo

facebook.com/GoshiSLO

Torch bearer

Best Japanese Food, Best Sushi: Goshi

Ahh Goshi, the home of so many wonderful evenings spent filling up on roll after delicious roll of sushi and getting schnockered on tiny glass after tiny glass of comforting hot sake. Goshi is where I've spent many of my best dates, girls' nights, and birthday celebrations. It's one of the few places in SLO where I'm willing—honored even—to wait more than an hour for a table, because I know in the end that iconic spicy albacore and garlic chip roll will be well worth it all. Throw in a few seared tuna and black pepper rolls along with the calamari tempura, and I'm willing to wait as long as it takes. Take my money and waste my time, Goshi! I'm yours forever!

—Kasey Bubnash

Best Thai Food

Thai Boat

3212 Broad St., No. 140, SLO

(805) 594-1638

slothaiboat@gmail.com

thaiboatslo.com

facebook.com/thaiboatslo

Best Italian Food

Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica

891 Price St., Pismo Beach

849 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-2870

jamie@giuseppesrestaurant.com

giuseppesrestaurant.com

@slogiuseppes

facebook.com/PismoGiuseppes

Best Sushi

Goshi

570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO

772 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 543-8942

goshislo.com

@goshislo

facebook.com/GoshiSLO

Best Poke

Poke Chef

580 California Blvd., SLO

1405 Spring St., suite 101, Paso Robles

(805) 996-0038

thepokechef.com

@_pokechef

facebook.com/pokechefslo

Best Mediterranean Food

Petra Mediterranean Pizza and Grill

1210 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 439-1999

eatpetra.com

@petraslo805

facebook.com/petraSLO?fref=ts

Best Indian Food

Shalimar

3820 Broad St., SLO

(805) 781-0766

asim@shalimarslo.com

shalimarslo.com

facebook.com/shalimarslo

Best Fried Chicken

The Spoon Trade

294 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 904-6773

info@thespoontrade.com

thespoontrade.com

@thespoontrade

facebook.com/thespoontrade

Best Pizza

Woodstock's Pizza

1000 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-4420

mrep@woodstocksslo.com

woodstocksslo.com

@woodstocksslo

facebook.com/woodstocksslo

Best Wood-Fired Pizza

Flour House

690 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-5282

flourhouseslo@gmail.com

flourhouseslo.com

@flourhouse

facebook.com/Flour-House-SLO-1103189849695534

Best Barbecue

Old San Luis BBQ Co.

670 Higuera St., SLO

3870-3 Broad St., SLO

(805) 285-2473

info@oldsanluisbbq.com

oldsanluisbbq.com

@oldslobbq

facebook.com/oldsanluisbbq

Best Steak

Jocko's Steakhouse

125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo

(805) 929-3686

jockossteakhouse.com

Best Burger

Sylvester's Burgers

Los Osos, Atascadero, Oceano

sylvestersburgers@gmail.com

sylvestersburgers.com

@sylvestersburgers

facebook.com/syl.burgers.osos

Best Ramen

Kuma.

2011 10th St., Los Osos

(805) 528-6767

kumabowls.com

@kumabowls

facebook.com/Kuma.Bowls

Best Chicken Wings

Rooster Creek Tavern

200 E. Branch St., ArrOyo Grande

(805) 489-2509

dschiro67@roostercreektavern.com

roostercreektavern.com

@rooster_creek_tavern

facebook.com/roostercreektavern

Best Salad

Firestone Grill

1001 Higuera St., SLO

contact@firestonegrill.com

firestonegrill.com

@firestonegrill

facebook.com/FirestoneGrill

Best Taco

Taco Temple

2680 N. Main St., Morro Bay

1575 Calle Joaquin, SLO

(805) 772-4965

itsjustforyou15@yahoo.com

tacotemple.com

@tacotemple

facebook.com/tacotemple

Best Burrito

Tacos De Acapulco

596 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 543-9100

facebook.com/tacosdeacapulco

Torch bearer

Best Burrito: Tacos de Acalpulco

If you're looking for an average burrito, Tacos De Acalpulco isn't the place for you. However, if you're looking for a burst of flavor with each bite of flour tortilla, which lovingly holds together rice, beans, onions, cilantro, salsa, and guacamole with your choice of protein, then you're at the right restaurant. Not only does Tacos De Acalpulco have several options to fulfill your burrito desires, but the ingredients are also fresh. Wet or dry, you can't go wrong with a classic carne asada burrito—or if you're feeling adventurous, a burrito with al pastor. Que rico!

—Karen Garcia

Best Chowder

Splash Café

197 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

1491 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-4653

splashcafe.com

@splashcafe

facebook.com/SplashCafeChowder

Best Juice Place

VirtJuice

1200 E. Grand Ave., unit 103, Arroyo Grande

(805) 994-7076

aidelp@virtjuice.com

virtjuice.com

@virtjuice

facebook.com/virtjuice

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab

114 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

860 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 474-4688

doc@docburnsteins.com

docburnsteins.com

@docburnsteins

facebook.com/docburnsteins

Best Doughnut

SLODoCo.

793 Foothill Blvd., SLO

6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero

(805) 782-9766

brandon@slodoco.com

slodoco.com

@slodoco

facebook.com/slodoco

Best Dessert

Madonna Inn

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 784-2433

info@madonnainn.com

madonnainn.com

@madonnainn1958

facebook.com/MadonnaInn

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

HOLEY The House of Bagels makes perfect breakfast bites with their fresh-baked water bagels, which are traditional, authentic, and the best.

Best Bagel

House of Bagels

158 Higuera St., suite A, SLO

(805) 594-1818

mike@houseofbagelscc.com

houseofbagelscc.com

@houseofbagelscc

facebook.com/HoBagels

Best Sandwich

High Street Deli

350 High St., SLO

(805) 541-4738

eat@highstdeli.com

highstdeli.com

@highstreetdeli

facebook.com/highstreetdeli

Best Deli

Lincoln Market & Deli

496 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-3443

lincolnmarketanddeli@gmail.com

lincolnmarketanddeli.com

@lincolnmarketdeli

facebook.com/LincolnMarketandDeli

Torch bearer

Best Deli: Lincoln Market & Deli

There's something so quaint and satisfying about a pit stop at Lincoln Deli, the popular neighborhood deli and market that sits unassumingly at the edge of a residential district in SLO. The building itself is a classic (a former butcher back in 1941), the food never disappoints, the staff is always so friendly, and the location harkens you back to a simpler time when shops and homes co-existed together as neighbors. Throw in a fantastic beer and wine selection, choice grocery items, and a recently redone patio, and you've got the full package. Whether it's a breakfast burrito to soothe the pain of last night, or a sandwich to accompany you on a weekend adventure, there's no bad time to enjoy a Lincoln experience.

—Peter Johnson

Best Bakery

Madonna Inn

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 784-2433

info@madonnainn.com

madonnainn.com

@madonnainn1958

facebook.com/MadonnaInn

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

PATIO PLEASURE Although outdoor dining options in SLO are increasing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Novo Restaurant & Lounge's patio puts diners right on the creek in the heart of downtown. It's the best.

Best Outdoor Dining

Novo Restuarant & Lounge

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986

info@novorestaurant.com

novorestaurant.com

@novorestaurant

facebook.com/NovoRestaurant

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Farmhouse Corner Market

1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO

(805) 485-7900

info@farmhouseslo.com

farmhouseslo.com

@farmhousecm

facebook.com/farmhouseSLO

Best Cheap Eats

Firestone Grill

1001 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 783-1001

contact@firestonegrill.com

firestonegrill.com

@firestonegrill

facebook.com/FirestoneGrill

Best Meal to Treat Yourself

Ember Restaurant

1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-7700

info@emberwoodfire.com

emberwoodfire.com

@emberrestaurant

facebook.com/emberrestaurant

Best Fish Market

Giovanni's Fish Market

1001 Front St., Morro Bay

1-877-552-4467

orders@giovannisfishmarket.com

giovannisfishmarket.com

@giovannis_fish_market

facebook.com/GiovannisFishMarket/?ref=ts

Best Butcher

Arroyo Grande Meat Company and Village Butcher Shop

120 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-2693

info@agmeatcompany.com

agmeatcompany.com

facebook.com/Arroyograndemeatco

Best Food Truck

The Grilled Cheese Incident

(805) 602-1380

facebook.com/The-Grilled-Cheese-Incident-670802139705734/

Best Restaurant for a First Date

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986

info@novorestaurant.com

novorestaurant.com

@novorestaurant

facebook.com/NovoRestaurant

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

FARM TO FARMSTAND Raul Ramirez, Angel Ramirez, Stephanie Kolm, Carlos Ramirez, Ben Walther, and Eileen Hughes from Rutiz Farms celebrate their win as this year's Best Farm/Produce Stand.

Best Farm/Produce Stand

Rutiz Farms

1075 The Pike, Arroyo Grande

info@rutizfarms.com

rutizfarms.com

@rutizfarms

facebook.com/Rutiz-Farms-906412942812804

Best Grocery Store

California Fresh Market

555 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach

771 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO

(805) 250-1425

socialmedia@californiafreshmarket.com

californiafreshmarket.com

@californiafreshmarkets

facebook.com/CaliforniaFreshMarkets

Best Coffee Shop

Scout Coffee

1130 Garden St., SLO

880 Foothill Blvd., SLO

(805) 439-2175

hello@scoutcoffee.com

scoutcoffee.com

@scoutcoffee

facebook.com/scoutcoffee

Best Cheese Shop

Vivant

821 Pine St., suite B, Paso Robles

(805) 226-5530

info@vivantfinecheese.com

vivantfinecheese.com

@vivantfinecheese

facebook.com/VivantFineCheese

Best Coffee Roaster

Coastal Peaks

3566 S. Higuera, No. 100, SLO

(805) 541-1186

info@coastalpeakscoffee.com

coastalpeakscoffee.com

@coastalpeaks

facebook.com/coastalpeakscoffee

Best Mac & Cheese

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

1117 Chorro St., SLO

(805) 544-7433

info@blacksheepslo.com

blacksheepslo.com

@blacksheepslo

facebook.com/blacksheepslo



