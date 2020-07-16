Best of SLO County 2020: Eats 

Fish Gaucho
1244 Park St., Paso Robles
(805) 239-3333
@fishgaucho
Robin's Restaurant
4095 Burton Drive, Cambria
(805) 927-5007
@robins_restaurant
Novo Restaurant & Lounge
726 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-3986
@novorestaurant
Ember Restaurant
1200 E. Grand Ave. suite 101, Arroyo Grande
(805) 474-7700
@emberrestaurant
The Spoon Trade
294 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 904-6773
@thespoontrade
Farmhouse Corner Market
1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO
(805) 485-7900
@farmhousecm
Louisa's Place
964 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 541-0227
@louisasplace
facebook.com/Louisas-Place-178175018905224
Frank's Famous Hot Dogs
950 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 541-3488
Ventana Grill
2575 Price St., Pismo Beach
(805) 773-0000
@ventanagrill
facebook.com/VentanaGrillPismoBeach
Bliss Café
778 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 547-0108
@blisscafeslo
Ciopinot Seafood Grille
1049 Nipomo St., SLO
(805) 547-1111
@ciopinot
Taqueria Santa Cruz
1308 Monterey St., suite 140, SLO
(805) 752-1016
facebook.com/Taqueria-Santa-Cruz-142527409289003
Mei's Chinese
1759 Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach
facebook.com/pages/Meis-Chinese-Restaurant/121668924510235
Goshi
570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO
772 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 543-8942
@goshislo
Best Japanese Food, Best Sushi: Goshi
Ahh Goshi, the home of so many wonderful evenings spent filling up on roll after delicious roll of sushi and getting schnockered on tiny glass after tiny glass of comforting hot sake. Goshi is where I've spent many of my best dates, girls' nights, and birthday celebrations. It's one of the few places in SLO where I'm willing—honored even—to wait more than an hour for a table, because I know in the end that iconic spicy albacore and garlic chip roll will be well worth it all. Throw in a few seared tuna and black pepper rolls along with the calamari tempura, and I'm willing to wait as long as it takes. Take my money and waste my time, Goshi! I'm yours forever!
—Kasey Bubnash
Thai Boat
3212 Broad St., No. 140, SLO
(805) 594-1638
Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica
891 Price St., Pismo Beach
849 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 773-2870
@slogiuseppes
Poke Chef
580 California Blvd., SLO
1405 Spring St., suite 101, Paso Robles
(805) 996-0038
@_pokechef
Petra Mediterranean Pizza and Grill
1210 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 439-1999
@petraslo805
Shalimar
3820 Broad St., SLO
(805) 781-0766
The Spoon Trade
294 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 904-6773
@thespoontrade
Woodstock's Pizza
1000 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 541-4420
@woodstocksslo
Flour House
690 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-5282
@flourhouse
facebook.com/Flour-House-SLO-1103189849695534
Old San Luis BBQ Co.
670 Higuera St., SLO
3870-3 Broad St., SLO
(805) 285-2473
@oldslobbq
Jocko's Steakhouse
125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo
(805) 929-3686
Sylvester's Burgers
Los Osos, Atascadero, Oceano
@sylvestersburgers
Kuma.
2011 10th St., Los Osos
(805) 528-6767
@kumabowls
Rooster Creek Tavern
200 E. Branch St., ArrOyo Grande
(805) 489-2509
dschiro67@roostercreektavern.com
@rooster_creek_tavern
facebook.com/roostercreektavern
Firestone Grill
1001 Higuera St., SLO
@firestonegrill
Taco Temple
2680 N. Main St., Morro Bay
1575 Calle Joaquin, SLO
(805) 772-4965
@tacotemple
Tacos De Acapulco
596 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 543-9100
Best Burrito: Tacos de Acalpulco
If you're looking for an average burrito, Tacos De Acalpulco isn't the place for you. However, if you're looking for a burst of flavor with each bite of flour tortilla, which lovingly holds together rice, beans, onions, cilantro, salsa, and guacamole with your choice of protein, then you're at the right restaurant. Not only does Tacos De Acalpulco have several options to fulfill your burrito desires, but the ingredients are also fresh. Wet or dry, you can't go wrong with a classic carne asada burrito—or if you're feeling adventurous, a burrito with al pastor. Que rico!
—Karen Garcia
Splash Café
197 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach
1491 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 773-4653
@splashcafe
facebook.com/SplashCafeChowder
VirtJuice
1200 E. Grand Ave., unit 103, Arroyo Grande
(805) 994-7076
@virtjuice
Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab
114 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
860 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 474-4688
@docburnsteins
SLODoCo.
793 Foothill Blvd., SLO
6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero
(805) 782-9766
@slodoco
Madonna Inn
100 Madonna Road, SLO
(805) 784-2433
@madonnainn1958
House of Bagels
158 Higuera St., suite A, SLO
(805) 594-1818
@houseofbagelscc
High Street Deli
350 High St., SLO
(805) 541-4738
@highstreetdeli
Lincoln Market & Deli
496 Broad St., SLO
(805) 543-3443
lincolnmarketanddeli@gmail.com
@lincolnmarketdeli
facebook.com/LincolnMarketandDeli
Best Deli: Lincoln Market & Deli
There's something so quaint and satisfying about a pit stop at Lincoln Deli, the popular neighborhood deli and market that sits unassumingly at the edge of a residential district in SLO. The building itself is a classic (a former butcher back in 1941), the food never disappoints, the staff is always so friendly, and the location harkens you back to a simpler time when shops and homes co-existed together as neighbors. Throw in a fantastic beer and wine selection, choice grocery items, and a recently redone patio, and you've got the full package. Whether it's a breakfast burrito to soothe the pain of last night, or a sandwich to accompany you on a weekend adventure, there's no bad time to enjoy a Lincoln experience.
—Peter Johnson
Madonna Inn
100 Madonna Road, SLO
(805) 784-2433
@madonnainn1958
Farmhouse Corner Market
1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO
(805) 485-7900
@farmhousecm
Firestone Grill
1001 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-1001
@firestonegrill
Ember Restaurant
1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande
(805) 474-7700
@emberrestaurant
Giovanni's Fish Market
1001 Front St., Morro Bay
1-877-552-4467
orders@giovannisfishmarket.com
@giovannis_fish_market
facebook.com/GiovannisFishMarket/?ref=ts
Arroyo Grande Meat Company and Village Butcher Shop
120 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 489-2693
facebook.com/Arroyograndemeatco
The Grilled Cheese Incident
(805) 602-1380
facebook.com/The-Grilled-Cheese-Incident-670802139705734/
Rutiz Farms
1075 The Pike, Arroyo Grande
@rutizfarms
facebook.com/Rutiz-Farms-906412942812804
California Fresh Market
555 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach
771 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO
(805) 250-1425
socialmedia@californiafreshmarket.com
@californiafreshmarkets
facebook.com/CaliforniaFreshMarkets
Scout Coffee
1130 Garden St., SLO
880 Foothill Blvd., SLO
(805) 439-2175
@scoutcoffee
Vivant
821 Pine St., suite B, Paso Robles
(805) 226-5530
@vivantfinecheese
Coastal Peaks
3566 S. Higuera, No. 100, SLO
(805) 541-1186
@coastalpeaks
facebook.com/coastalpeakscoffee
Black Sheep Bar & Grill
1117 Chorro St., SLO
(805) 544-7433
@blacksheepslo
