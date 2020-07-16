Best of SLO County 2020: Drinks 





Best North County Bar

1122 Cocktail Lounge & Speakeasy

1122 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 238-4141

donovan@pappymcgregors.com

eleven-twentytwo.com

@1122.cocktail.lounge

facebook.com/1122-Cocktail-Lounge-Speakeasy-397704520750965

Best North Coast Bar

The Siren

900 Main St., Morro Bay

(805) 225-1312

info@thesirenmorrobay.com

thesirenmorrobay.com

@thesirenmorrobay

facebook.com/thesirenmorrobay

Best San Luis Obispo Bar

Sidecar Cocktail Co.

1040 Broad St., SLO

(805) 439-3563

info@sidecarslo.com

sidecarslo.com

@sidecar_slo

facebook.com/sidecarslo

Best South County Bar

Mason Bar & Kitchen

307 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 202-8918

dan@masonbarag.com

masonbarag.com

@masonbarandkitchen

facebook.com/MasonBarAG

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

DESTINATION BAR Mr. Rick's has always been the spot to go in Avila Beach, so it's no wonder readers voted it the South Coast's best bar.

Best South Coast Bar

Mr. Rick's

404 Front St., Avila Beach

mrricks.com

Best Distillery

KROBAR Distillery

2174 Highway 46, Paso Robles

(833) 576-2271

steve@krobardistillery.com

krobardistillery.com

@krobarcraftdistillery

facebook.com/krobarcraftdistillery

Best Place for a Beer

Central Coast Brewing

1422 Monterey St., SLO

6 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 783-2739

beer@centralcoastbrewing.com

centralcoastbrewing.com

@centralcoastbrewing

facebook.com/centralcoastbrewinghiguera

Best Fancy Cocktail

Sidecar Cocktail Co.

1040 Broad St., SLO

(805) 439-3563

info@sidecarslo.com

sidecarslo.com

@sidecar_slo

facebook.com/sidecarslo

Best Margarita

La Esquina Taqueria

1051 Nipomo St., SLO

(805) 439-4289

laesquinaslo@gmail.com

laesquinaslo.com

@laesquina_taqueria

facebook.com/LaEsquinaSLO

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

DRINK UP For the Best Bloody Mary in the county, look no further than Marisol at The Cliffs in Shell Beach.

Best Bloody Mary

Marisol at The Cliffs

2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-5000

marisol@clifshotelandspa.com

cliffshotelandspa.com/dine

@thecliffshotelandspa

facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa

Best Cider

Tin City Cider

3005 Limestone Way, Paso Robles

(805) 293-6349

info@tincitycider.com

tincitycider.com

@tincitycider

facebook.com/TinCityCider

Best Local IPA

BarrelHouse Brewing Co., Mango IPA

3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles

1033 Chorro St., basement level, SLO

(805) 296-1128

barrelhousebrewing.com

@bhbc

facebook.com/barrelhousebrewing

Best Happy Hour

Luna Red

1023 Chorro St., SLO

(805) 540-5243

info@lunaredslo.com

lunaredslo.com

@luna_red

facebook.com/LunaRedSLO

Best Winery for Sparkling Wine

Laetitia Vineyard & Winery

453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande

(805) 481-1772

info@laetitiawine.com

laetitiawine.com

@laetitiawine

facebook.com/laetitiawine

Best Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

1400 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles

(805) 225-5913

customerservice@firestonebeer.com

firestonebeer.com

@firestonewalker

facebook.com/firestone.walker

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

TASTY RED Edna Valley Vineyard won this year's Best Red Wine and Best Tasting Room categories.

Best Tasting Room

Edna Valley Vineyard

2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO

(805) 544-5855

ednavalleyvineyard.com

@ednavalleyvineyard

facebook.com/EdnaValleyVineyard

Best Tasting Transportation

SLO Safe Ride

284 Higuera St., suite D, SLO

(805) 620-7233

slosaferidemarketing@gmail.com

slosaferide.com

@slowinetours

facebook.com/slosaferide

Best Drink with a View

Ventana Grill

2575 Price St., Pismo Beach

(805) 773-0000

ventanagrill.com

@ventanagrill

facebook.com/VentanaGrillPismoBeach

Best Wine Bar

Luis Wine Bar

1021 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 762-4747

luis@luiswinebar.com

luiswinebar.com

@luiswinebar

facebook.com/luiswinebar

Best Winery For Red Wine

Edna Valley Vineyard

2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO

(805) 544-5855

ednavalleyvineyard.com

@ednavalleyvineyard

facebook.com/EdnaValleyVineyard

Best Winery for White Wine

Chamisal Vineyards

7525 Orcutt Road, SLO

(805) 541-9463

info@chamisalvineyards.com

chamisalvineyards.com

@chamisalvyd

facebook.com/Chamisal.Vineyards

Best Dog-Friendly Winery

Wolff Vineyards

6238 Orcutt Road, SLO

(805) 781-0448

clint@wolffvineyards.com

wolffvineyards.com

@wolffvineyards

facebook.com/wolffvineyards/?rf=1440952029476831

Best Beverage Slinger

Danielle Golden,Sidecar

1040 Broad St., SLO

(805) 439-3563

info@sidecarslo.com

sidecarslo.com

@sidecar_slo

facebook.com/sidecarslo

Best Dive Bar

McCarthy's Irish Pub

600 March St., SLO

(805) 544-0286

mccarthysirishpub.com

@mccarthysirishpub

facebook.com/McCarthysIrishPubSLO

Torch bearer

Best Dive Bar: McCarthy's Irish Pub

Have you heard of the Bull & Finch Pub? Founded in 1969, it's the Beacon Hill bar that became the inspiration for Cheers, the long-running TV series (1982-1993) about regulars at a Boston bar where "everybody knows your name." McCarthy's Irish Pub is the closest thing SLO has to the Cheers bar, and if you're a regular, you'll find your "usual" set in front of you before you've removed your wallet. Peruse the bar's walls, and you'll see photo collages of its many patrons, some long dead. Gone but not forgotten. Like any good dive bar, McCarthy's is the family you choose.

—Glen Starkey

Best Sports Bar

Firestone Grill

1001 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 783-1001

contact@firestonegrill.com

firestonegrill.com

@firestonegrill

facebook.com/FirestoneGrill

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

GOT IT ALL Sandy's Liquor store can't be beat for adult beverages and more.

Best Liquor Store

Sandy's Liquor

586 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-2499

facebook.com/pages/Sandys-Deli-Liquor/117410378285607



