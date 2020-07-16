Best of SLO County 2020: Drinks 

1122 Cocktail Lounge & Speakeasy
1122 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 238-4141
@1122.cocktail.lounge
facebook.com/1122-Cocktail-Lounge-Speakeasy-397704520750965
The Siren
900 Main St., Morro Bay
(805) 225-1312
@thesirenmorrobay
Sidecar Cocktail Co.
1040 Broad St., SLO
(805) 439-3563
@sidecar_slo
Mason Bar & Kitchen
307 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 202-8918
@masonbarandkitchen
Mr. Rick's
404 Front St., Avila Beach
KROBAR Distillery
2174 Highway 46, Paso Robles
(833) 576-2271
@krobarcraftdistillery
facebook.com/krobarcraftdistillery
Central Coast Brewing
1422 Monterey St., SLO
6 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-2739
@centralcoastbrewing
facebook.com/centralcoastbrewinghiguera
Sidecar Cocktail Co.
1040 Broad St., SLO
(805) 439-3563
@sidecar_slo
La Esquina Taqueria
1051 Nipomo St., SLO
(805) 439-4289
@laesquina_taqueria
Marisol at The Cliffs
2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-5000
@thecliffshotelandspa
facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa
Tin City Cider
3005 Limestone Way, Paso Robles
(805) 293-6349
@tincitycider
BarrelHouse Brewing Co., Mango IPA
3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles
1033 Chorro St., basement level, SLO
(805) 296-1128
@bhbc
facebook.com/barrelhousebrewing
Luna Red
1023 Chorro St., SLO
(805) 540-5243
@luna_red
Laetitia Vineyard & Winery
453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande
(805) 481-1772
@laetitiawine
Firestone Walker Brewing Company
1400 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles
(805) 225-5913
customerservice@firestonebeer.com
@firestonewalker
Edna Valley Vineyard
2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO
(805) 544-5855
@ednavalleyvineyard
facebook.com/EdnaValleyVineyard
SLO Safe Ride
284 Higuera St., suite D, SLO
(805) 620-7233
slosaferidemarketing@gmail.com
@slowinetours
Ventana Grill
2575 Price St., Pismo Beach
(805) 773-0000
@ventanagrill
facebook.com/VentanaGrillPismoBeach
Luis Wine Bar
1021 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 762-4747
@luiswinebar
Edna Valley Vineyard
2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO
(805) 544-5855
@ednavalleyvineyard
facebook.com/EdnaValleyVineyard
Chamisal Vineyards
7525 Orcutt Road, SLO
(805) 541-9463
@chamisalvyd
facebook.com/Chamisal.Vineyards
Wolff Vineyards
6238 Orcutt Road, SLO
(805) 781-0448
@wolffvineyards
facebook.com/wolffvineyards/?rf=1440952029476831
Danielle Golden,Sidecar
1040 Broad St., SLO
(805) 439-3563
@sidecar_slo
McCarthy's Irish Pub
600 March St., SLO
(805) 544-0286
@mccarthysirishpub
facebook.com/McCarthysIrishPubSLO
Best Dive Bar: McCarthy's Irish Pub
Have you heard of the Bull & Finch Pub? Founded in 1969, it's the Beacon Hill bar that became the inspiration for Cheers, the long-running TV series (1982-1993) about regulars at a Boston bar where "everybody knows your name." McCarthy's Irish Pub is the closest thing SLO has to the Cheers bar, and if you're a regular, you'll find your "usual" set in front of you before you've removed your wallet. Peruse the bar's walls, and you'll see photo collages of its many patrons, some long dead. Gone but not forgotten. Like any good dive bar, McCarthy's is the family you choose.
—Glen Starkey
Firestone Grill
1001 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-1001
@firestonegrill
Sandy's Liquor
586 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-2499
facebook.com/pages/Sandys-Deli-Liquor/117410378285607