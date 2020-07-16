Best of SLO County 2020: Community Watch 



Best Controversy or Scandal

Kristin Smart Case/Your Own Backyard podcast

Torch Bearer

Best Controversy or Scandal: Kristin Smart Case/Your Own Backyard Podcast

This is going to be a controversial opinion. I was never really that enthralled with the Kristin Smart case. It was more local lore than anything else, something to keep an eye on for developments and the occasional billboard on the highway. But the Your Own Backyard podcast changed that. Somebody else took a deep dive into case obsession and packaged their research into one of my favorite forms of media to consume. Local Chris Lambert did a service to the community, invigorating the case with thoughtful reporting and drawing national attention to the ins and outs of the decades-old case. Who knows what comes next, but I, for one, will definitely be paying close attention this time.

—Camillia Lanham

Best Public Official

Heidi Harmon

Best Use of Taxpayers' Money

Schools/Education

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

WASTE? Readers voted that bike lanes were the Biggest Waste of Taxpayers' Dollars this year, which is not something that all SLO County residents are likely to agree on.

Biggest Waste of Taxpayers' Money

Bike Lanes

Best Media Personality

Dave Hovde

Best Nonprofit

Woods Humane Society

Best Friend to the Environment

ECOSLO

Best Local Veterans Support Organization

Operation Surf

Biggest Problem Facing SLO County

Affordable Housing



